Read full article on original website
Related
harvardmagazine.com
Football: Harvard 28-Merrimack 21
If you were a Harvard fan among the 10,946 attending the 2022 season opener Friday night, you would have been forgiven had you shuffled disconsolately out of the Stadium with seven or so minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and the lifeless Crimson trailing Merrimack 21-7. Minutes later, driving home, you also would have been forgiven had you needed to get off the road when you heard the final score: Harvard 28, Merrimack 21—in overtime yet.
The Pros and Cons of Going to a Concert at Fenway Park in Boston
Fenway Park is an iconic landmark both locals and tourists flock to to catch a legendary Red Sox game. A list released in Men’s Health Magazine earlier this year ranked the stadium as top 5 in the country, however, not everyone will agree with that. As with everything else...
Fall Foliage tours in New England: Here are 5 of the best official tours
Fall is right around the corner and now is the perfect time to purchase tickets in advance for one of New England’s many multi-day fall foliage tours for leaf-peeping lovers. Visitors can pack their bags, book a trip and witness some of the most stunning peak fall foliage the country has to offer.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Radio Ink
The Dean of Boston Jazz Radio Passes
Eric Jackson was the host of Eric in The Evening on Public Radio Station WGBH in Boston. For more than 50 years, Jackson shared his knowledge of Jazz and the history of African American music. He was 72. Eric first joined GBH as a regular host in 1977, quickly emerging...
WCVB
Breakthrough for Vitiligo
NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
These 4 Massachusetts Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Four Massachusetts schools were named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of award recipients each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at an...
whdh.com
COVID-19 boosters and $75 gift cards draw long lines in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A vaccination event hosted by the City of Boston to get children their COVID-19 boosters– as well as $75 gift cards– drew long lines Saturday. The B Healthy Back to School Event was hosted by the Boston Public Health Commission. The organizers expected a turnout in the dozens at White Stadium, similar to past events. Instead, hundreds showed up. They quickly ran out of both vaccines and gift cards for families.
IN THIS ARTICLE
everettleader.com
Encore To Debut Sports Betting At WynnBET Sports Bar
With Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker clearing the way for sports betting at the states major casinos in August, Encore Boston Harbor patrons will be able soon to place bets both online and in-person at the casino’s WynnBET Sports Bar. According to WynnBET staff, the bar’s betting option is on...
3 takeaways from Rachael Rollins’ Globe Summit talk
“We need to be really strong and firm about calling things what they are.”. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins stressed Friday the importance of calling out acts of white supremacy, hate, and bigotry, saying those engaged in such activities are doing so because they feel “emboldened.”. The comments from the...
The Big E brings big eats
Axios Boston correspondent Mike Deehan exploring the Big E's fine dining offerings a few years ago.The Big E, New England's multi-state fair, opens today with carnival rides, tons of musical acts, and of course, a midway full of absurd food — deep fried and otherwise.Why it matters: The Big E, as its affectionately known, is the region's annual agricultural showcase just about two hours from Boston in West Springfield. It runs every day through Oct. 2.New England may not be renowned for its state fair culture, but we can raise cholesterol and diabetes rates just as well as any...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: $10,000 Winner At The Corner Store; $5,000 Winner At Market Basket
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Sat, Sep 17, 2022 — $1,000 — EMERALDS 50X — CUMBERLAND. Fri, Sep 16, 2022 — $10,000 — Keno — THE CORNER STORE. Fri, Sep...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
Kelly's Roast Beef plans to open more locations in New Hampshire
Kelly's Roast Beef is planning to expand to more locations in New Hampshire before it opens its first Granite State restaurant. The restaurant on North Broadway in Salem is set to open in October. Now, Kelly's says it wants to open 12 more locations in New Hampshire in the next six years. There is no word yet on where those locations will be.
Seal in Beverly pond draws crowd of curious onlookers
BEVERLY, Mass. — An unusual sight for a North Shore community after a seal was spotted in a Beverly pond on Thursday afternoon. Beverly Animal Control and Police Department responded to Shoe Pond after residents reported a seal was swimming around. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the seal...
liveboston617.org
Living in the Past- Boston Police Leadership Needs to Come into the 21st Century
The Boston Police Department has been historically known for refusing to provide the public with officer’s body camera footage, or in reality any form of documents or images that are considered public record. In order to ensure the complete transparency and accountability that Commissioner Cox and other political figureheads have touted, body camera footage needs to be released and made available to all citizens in an expedited manner. Boston Police are currently behind the times, while several other cities such as New York and Los Angeles are more than willing to cooperate when it comes to releasing footage and even going as far as to provide the public with breakdowns for critical incidents.
WCVB
Tensions high during demonstrations outside Boston Children's Hospital
BOSTON — Two groups of demonstrators had a hostile faceoff outside Boston Children's Hospital on Sunday, as the facility has received a number of threats over the last month due to its transgender health services. A group of people protesting the hospital's transgender health program were met with dozens...
Forget About Going to Disney, the Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibition is Coming to Boston
One of the biggest fandoms is Star Wars. People travel all over the world to Disney (both in Orlando, FL, and Anaheim, CA) to enter a galaxy far far away and be immersed in all that Star Wars has to offer. However, you will not need to take a flight...
Your night just get a lot more ax-citing
A guide to ax-throwing venues around greater Boston. If there is one pro tip Chester Domoracki, the general manager of Revolution Axe in Everett would offer first-time visitors to the ax-throwing venue, it’s to remember that you aren’t hurling a baseball. “Don’t try to throw it too hard,”...
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
Lupoli Dedicates Rooftop Pavilion Field at Riverwalk with Baker, Finegold, Minicucci and Others
Lupoli Companies, which has some high-profile, downtown Haverhill development projects, attracted the attention of Gov. Charlie Baker and other officials Wednesday when opening its rooftop Pavilion Field at Riverwalk in Lawrence. Baker, Lawrence Mayor Brian De Pena and developer Sal Lupoli cut the ribbon on Pavilion Field at Riverwalk, a...
Comments / 0