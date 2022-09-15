Read full article on original website
Judge Overturns Adnan Syed's Murder Conviction, Orders His Release
Syed has served more than 20 years in prison for the 1999 death of his girlfriend. The murder case was examined in the popular podcast “Serial.”
Martha’s Vineyard Migrants Were Lied to About Money, Housing … and the Massachusetts State Flag
A brochure given to migrants in order to convince them to board planes headed from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, falsely suggested they would be given access to refugee resettlement benefits like housing assistance, job interviews, and even help with cash and food. The brochure, a copy of which was provided to Popular.info’s Judd Legum by Lawyers for Civil Rights, was so shoddy that it even got the Massachusetts state flag wrong, instead depicting what appears to be a hobbyist’s reimagining of the state’s actual flag. “Not officially or anything I just think the current one blows so I...
EXPLAINER: Bused, flown migrants can live in US -- for now
Republican governors have been sending more migrants released at the U.S. border with Mexico to Democratic strongholds, raising questions about their legal status, how they are lured on board buses and planes and the cost to taxpayers. Florida’s Ron DeSantis flew about 50 Venezuelans last week to the small, upscale island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. During the weekend, Texas’ Greg Abbott bused more migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington home. Since April, Texas has bused about 8,000 migrants to Washington, 2,200 to New York and 300 to Chicago. Arizona bused more than 1,800 to Washington since May, while the city of El Paso, Texas, bused more than 1,100 to New York since Aug. 23. Here are some questions and answers:
Timeline of the murder of Hae Min Lee and legal battle of Adnan Syed
More than two decades on from his arrest for the murder of his former girlfriend, Adnan Syed has finally walked free from prison.On Monday, ââBaltimore City Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn threw out the 41-year-old’s conviction and granted him a new trial, ordering his release after spending the last 23 years behind bars.Minutes later, Syed, who was 17 when he was accused of killing Hae Min Lee, was met with loud cheers as he walked out of the courthouse.The move came at the request of prosecutors who filed a motion on Wednesday saying that “the state no longer has confidence...
