Man, 55, dies in Delaware County crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – One man is dead after a fatal crash in Liberty Township, Delaware County, Sunday evening. According to the Delaware post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened on Liberty Road near Home Road at approximately 7:08 p.m. According to police, Patrick A. Petrime, 55, of Ashley, Ohio, […]
Driver dies following Boone County crash, deputies say
HEBRON, KY (WXIX) -A driver died following a two-vehicle crash in Boone County Monday morning, according to Boone County deputies. Deputies say they were dispatched to North Bend Road, north of Gateway Blvd., around 8:15 a.m. Once first responders arrived at the scene, they saw someone dead inside one of...
CareFlight called to motorcycle crash in Pike Township
PIKE TOWNSHIP — At least one person was taken by CareFlight to the hospital after a motorcycle accident in Clark County Saturday evening, according to initial scanner traffic. >>Miamisburg man dead after crash in Miami Twp. Friday night. Crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of Folk Ream Road...
Breaking: Two Vehicle Crash in Circleville
Circleville – A two-vehicle crash has been reported in Circleville around 1 pm on Sunday. Accoridng to early reports two vehicles have collided in the area of the Ohio market located at 357 East Ohio street. A crash occurred between a 2008 Silver Chevy and a 2012 Silver Chrysler.
Chillicothe man killed in Ross County crash
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was killed in a crash in Ross County on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:07 p.m. on Lick Run Road near the intersection of Dry Run Road in Springfield Township. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was traveling westbound...
Hamilton Township Police close road after crash brings down wires
SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — The Hamilton Township Police Department announced a road closure due to a crash that brought down live wires, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Zoar Road will be closed between Plumbstead Lane and Stephens Road.
2 taken to hospital by CareFlight after crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Two people were flown to the hospital after a crash in Clark County Sunday. Crews were called to the 6000 block of State Route 41 around 10:30 a.m. to reports of a van on its side with two people inside, according to initial reports. The driver,...
Arson investigation underway in Pike Co. fire
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in serious condition today after investigators said they were inside a Pike County home when it went up in flames. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gee Hollow Road shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday evening. Deputies upon arrival spoke...
At least 2 people hurt in accident in Miami County
CONCORD TOWNSHIP — Crews are on scene of an injury accident in Miami County late Saturday night. The crash was reported on State Route 55 and Horseshoe Bend Road around 11:28 p.m. in Concord Township, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s office. It was reportedly a truck off...
Medical helicopter responds to Brown County crash involving 3 children
STERLING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An off-road vehicle carrying two adults and three children crashed Friday night in Brown County, according to Brown County Dispatch. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Blue Sky Road outside Williamsburg. The driver of an RZR side-by-side was on a winding...
Warren County man dead in I-75 crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a three-car crash on Interstate 75, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 3:58 p.m. on southbound I-75 near OH-122 in Warren County near Middletown. OSP has identified 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf, of Franklin, as the victim. Metcalf was...
VIDEO: Law enforcement line street as body of fallen Richmond officer arrives at coroner’s office
DAYTON — Dozens of police cruisers lined both sides of West Third Street in Dayton early Monday morning as the body of fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was brought to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Burton, who shot was in the line of duty five weeks ago,...
CareFlight called to crash on SR 380 in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — CareFlight has been called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Spring Valley Township late Friday night. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to a crash in the 3600 block of state Route 380 near Cemetery Road around 11:39 p.m., according to OSHP dispatch.
UC Air Care transports motorcyclist from Clermont County crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in Clermont County Friday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. on Clermontville Laurel Road just north of New Richmond, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene. The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, went off the...
1 person hospitalized after rollover crash on Northbound I-75 near Northwoods Blvd
VANDALIA — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on Northbound Interstate 75 in Vandalia late Sunday afternoon, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. >>2 taken to hospital by CareFlight after crash in Clark County. Crews were dispatched to the...
Man critical after head-on car crash in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is in critical condition after crashing his car head-on with another vehicle Friday night in Chillicothe, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that at around 8:00 p.m., a man driving a Subaru was going north on State Route 159 and was about to make a left […]
Motorcyclist seriously injured following NKY crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A motorcyclist is hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Kenton Sunday morning, according to Captain Bill Zerhusen with the Fort Mitchell Police Department. Kenton County dispatchers say that the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on the ramp from Dixie Highway to I-75 North. The motorcyclist was taken to...
SEARA'S BODY TO BE RETURNED MONDAY AFTERNOON; PROCESSION ROUTE ANNOUNCED
(Richmond, IN)--The body of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton will be returned to Richmond Monday afternoon. Officer Burton died late Sunday night at Reid Health. Her body was then taken to Dayton for autopsy. A procession of law enforcement personnel will escort her casket back to Richmond Monday afternoon. Members of the public, who have been incredibly supportive over the 39 days that have passed since she was shot, are being invited to line the streets of the city Monday afternoon. Here are the details you’ll need to know: The procession is leaving downtown Dayton at 1:30 Monday afternoon. It will pass through Preble County on I-70 and will enter Richmond on U.S. 40 at the state line – likely at around 2:15. It will then travel west along National Road East and East Main, and then to North A Street. It will then make a left turn onto 5th Street, where it will pass by her police vehicle. That vehicle has sat in front of the city building and now serves as a focal point for the community. From there, the procession will continue onto National Road West, where it will end at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. Well-wishers who are lining the streets are being asked to stay in safe locations. They’re also being asked to refrain from stopping on the shoulder of I-70.
Driver flees ‘life-threatening’ crash in Xenia
The crash involved a 2012 Jeep Wrangler and a 2010 Ford Escape. The crash occurred on SR 380 just south of Cemetery Road.
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured after three-car crash in Warren County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one person dead Thursday. According to police, the crash occurred around 3:58 p.m. near the State Route 122 exit. Police said a Buick LeSabre driven by 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf of Franklin, was traveling southbound...
