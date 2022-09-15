ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Man, 55, dies in Delaware County crash

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – One man is dead after a fatal crash in Liberty Township, Delaware County, Sunday evening. According to the Delaware post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened on Liberty Road near Home Road at approximately 7:08 p.m. According to police, Patrick A. Petrime, 55, of Ashley, Ohio, […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Driver dies following Boone County crash, deputies say

HEBRON, KY (WXIX) -A driver died following a two-vehicle crash in Boone County Monday morning, according to Boone County deputies. Deputies say they were dispatched to North Bend Road, north of Gateway Blvd., around 8:15 a.m. Once first responders arrived at the scene, they saw someone dead inside one of...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Two Vehicle Crash in Circleville

Circleville – A two-vehicle crash has been reported in Circleville around 1 pm on Sunday. Accoridng to early reports two vehicles have collided in the area of the Ohio market located at 357 East Ohio street. A crash occurred between a 2008 Silver Chevy and a 2012 Silver Chrysler.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
10TV

Chillicothe man killed in Ross County crash

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was killed in a crash in Ross County on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:07 p.m. on Lick Run Road near the intersection of Dry Run Road in Springfield Township. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was traveling westbound...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Arson investigation underway in Pike Co. fire

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in serious condition today after investigators said they were inside a Pike County home when it went up in flames. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gee Hollow Road shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday evening. Deputies upon arrival spoke...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Warren County man dead in I-75 crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a three-car crash on Interstate 75, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 3:58 p.m. on southbound I-75 near OH-122 in Warren County near Middletown. OSP has identified 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf, of Franklin, as the victim. Metcalf was...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

UC Air Care transports motorcyclist from Clermont County crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in Clermont County Friday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. on Clermontville Laurel Road just north of New Richmond, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene. The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, went off the...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man critical after head-on car crash in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is in critical condition after crashing his car head-on with another vehicle Friday night in Chillicothe, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that at around 8:00 p.m., a man driving a Subaru was going north on State Route 159 and was about to make a left […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Fox 19

Motorcyclist seriously injured following NKY crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A motorcyclist is hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Kenton Sunday morning, according to Captain Bill Zerhusen with the Fort Mitchell Police Department. Kenton County dispatchers say that the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on the ramp from Dixie Highway to I-75 North. The motorcyclist was taken to...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
1017thepoint.com

SEARA'S BODY TO BE RETURNED MONDAY AFTERNOON; PROCESSION ROUTE ANNOUNCED

(Richmond, IN)--The body of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton will be returned to Richmond Monday afternoon. Officer Burton died late Sunday night at Reid Health. Her body was then taken to Dayton for autopsy. A procession of law enforcement personnel will escort her casket back to Richmond Monday afternoon. Members of the public, who have been incredibly supportive over the 39 days that have passed since she was shot, are being invited to line the streets of the city Monday afternoon. Here are the details you’ll need to know: The procession is leaving downtown Dayton at 1:30 Monday afternoon. It will pass through Preble County on I-70 and will enter Richmond on U.S. 40 at the state line – likely at around 2:15. It will then travel west along National Road East and East Main, and then to North A Street. It will then make a left turn onto 5th Street, where it will pass by her police vehicle. That vehicle has sat in front of the city building and now serves as a focal point for the community. From there, the procession will continue onto National Road West, where it will end at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. Well-wishers who are lining the streets are being asked to stay in safe locations. They’re also being asked to refrain from stopping on the shoulder of I-70.
RICHMOND, IN
WLWT 5

Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured after three-car crash in Warren County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one person dead Thursday. According to police, the crash occurred around 3:58 p.m. near the State Route 122 exit. Police said a Buick LeSabre driven by 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf of Franklin, was traveling southbound...
WARREN COUNTY, OH

