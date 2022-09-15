ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Middletown, PA
Sports
PennLive.com

Susquenita football grabs first win of the season

Following a tough loss to West Perry to open their season, the Blackhawks traveled to Biglerville for redemption. Downing the Canners 42-0, Susquenita is back on track. Zach Keefe was part of a dominating offensive line that propelled Hawk runners to 253 on 35 carries. Susquenita gained an early lead...
DUNCANNON, PA
PennLive.com

Police search for boy missing from Middletown

Police are seeking information on the disappearance of Zane Dominic Gray, 14, who was last seen Saturday afternoon at the Karns Foods in Middletown. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Gray was last seen around 1 p.m. Saturday by his mother at the Karns on South Union Street in Middletown. Gray...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Clean Sweep#Sweeps#Trinity#Shamrocks
PennLive.com

Local semifinalists named for National Merit Scholarship

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced the coming year’s scholarship semifinalists, including a number of high school students in the Harrisburg region. Semifinalists qualify by taking a preliminary SAT exam. In order to advance, students must submit a detailed application demonstrating academic achievement, leadership, community engagement, and other criteria.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Longtime employee named next CEO of Presbyterian Senior Living

Presbyterian Senior Living, a nonprofit provider of senior and retirement care services has named a longtime employee as it next president and CEO. Dan Davis will fill the position previously held by James Bernardo, who will retire at the end of the year. Davis has been with organization for 21 years and has more than 30 years of aging services leadership experience. Prior to his appointment, Davis served as the organization’s senior vice president and COO. Davis has been a licensed nursing home administrator since 1993. He will begin his new role on Nov.1.
CARROLL TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes to open in Cumberland County with modern take on a classic cake

Nothing Bundt Cakes is bringing a dessert stop to the Harrisburg region. By spring, franchise owner Karyn Reber-Hummer will open one of the shops at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Lower Allen Township near Trader Joe’s. The former Agora Cyber Charter School administrator said she became hooked on Nothing Bundt Cakes when she visited one of the stores in Philadelphia.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Another footwear store will join Shoe Fly in former Pier 1 Imports location

Appalachian Running Company is opening a second store in Cumberland County. The retailer will be sharing a 7,000-square-foot retail space with its sister company, Shoe Fly at the former Pier 1 location at the Camp Hill Shopping Center in Camp Hill. Shoe Fly is moving from its current 3,300-square-foot space in the shopping center. The combined store is expected to open next month. The space will employ about people.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Project updating key Perry County roadways finishes 2 weeks early

Ahead of schedule, New Bloomfield recently completed an extensive paving project which updated and repaired several key roads and alleys in the borough. “Just so everyone is up to speed on what we’ve done, we’ve paved Locust and Grass alleys which are the primary east-west alleys in this borough,” explained borough council Vice President J. Kevin Fitzpatrick. “We’ve paved Hickory Alley, which is the north-south alley that is used by first-responders; we’ve paved it in its entirety. (We paved) all those alleys in their entirety despite having more work than we anticipated and (the alleys) being very narrow in some places. We also redid Locust Street, which was much more involved than we anticipated.”
NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner identifies victim of York County crash

A 55-year-old Jackson Township man was identified as the victim in a fatal crash on Saturday evening, the York County coroner said. James Morgan was found dead at the scene by deputies who were sent to 1020 Hanover Road in Jackson Township at 7:16 p.m. According to the coroner’s report, Morgan struck a parked vehicle in the crash.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Teen charged in shooting at central Pa. mall gives up push to move to juvenile court: report

A teenager charged as an adult in a shooting last year at Park City Mall has opted not to try to move his case into juvenile court after all. Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16 at the time, of Lancaster, was charged with two attempted homicide counts, four counts of aggravated assault and 52 counts of reckless endangerment in the Oct. 17 shooting at the Lancaster County mall. He’s also charged with firearms crimes and receiving stolen property in connection with the weapon, which was reported stolen in Lebanon County in September 2021.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
75K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy