3 Historic, Charming Towns Worth Visiting in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Here's What a Successful Community Event Looks Like [Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this FallTravel MavenColumbia, PA
Opinion: The Surge in Harrisburg’s Deadly ViolenceMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Isaac Sines’ 4 TDs lead unbeaten Cumberland Valley to 45-14 rout of CD East
After three consecutive season-opening wins against non-conference foes that could be doubly characterized as both nail-biters and character builders, Cumberland Valley’s football team wanted to prove they could show off their toughness in other ways as they opened Commonwealth Division play. After a dominant performance on the new turf...
Terrell Reynolds, Kyle Williams lead Harrisburg to 44-15 rebound win over Carlisle
Harrisburg and Carlisle both entered Friday night looking to rebound from heartbreaking last-second losses the week before—the Cougars a 24-20 loss to Manheim Township and the Herd a 54-47 defeat at the hand of York High. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Mid-Penn High School Football Scores: Live Updates from games played Friday (9/16/22)
Another exciting week of high school football is upon us here in Pennsylvania. The fourth week of the regular season gets underway tonight with some big games involving Mid-Penn teams. Follow along with the live scoreboard below. Scores are user-generated and offered through ScoreStream. See a score that’s wrong? Don’t...
David Chase, Devin Shepherd combine for nearly 400 yards, 5 TDs as Central Dauphin downs Chambersburg for first win of season
HARRISBURG - Central Dauphin rarely rolls three weeks into a season winless, but that was just the situation the Rams found themselves in heading into Friday’s home game against Chambersburg. They won’t head to head to Week 4 in the same boat, though, and David Chase made sure of...
Susquenita football grabs first win of the season
Following a tough loss to West Perry to open their season, the Blackhawks traveled to Biglerville for redemption. Downing the Canners 42-0, Susquenita is back on track. Zach Keefe was part of a dominating offensive line that propelled Hawk runners to 253 on 35 carries. Susquenita gained an early lead...
‘I was just excited to get back’: Harrisburg coach Cal Everett returns to sidelines after suspension
After walking away from their team’s post-game breakdown following Harrisburg’s 44-15 blowout win over Carlisle on Friday night, a handful of Cougars players made sure to yell out one more thing. “Welcome back Coach Cal!”. There was an extra bit of energy pulsing through Harrisburg’s team on the...
Police search for boy missing from Middletown
Police are seeking information on the disappearance of Zane Dominic Gray, 14, who was last seen Saturday afternoon at the Karns Foods in Middletown. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Gray was last seen around 1 p.m. Saturday by his mother at the Karns on South Union Street in Middletown. Gray...
CrossFit affiliated gym opens in Cumberland County
A new fitness center has opened in Lower Allen Township. Steel Lotus Fitness Company opened earlier this summer at 75 Utley Drive, Suite 109.
Local semifinalists named for National Merit Scholarship
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced the coming year’s scholarship semifinalists, including a number of high school students in the Harrisburg region. Semifinalists qualify by taking a preliminary SAT exam. In order to advance, students must submit a detailed application demonstrating academic achievement, leadership, community engagement, and other criteria.
Longtime employee named next CEO of Presbyterian Senior Living
Presbyterian Senior Living, a nonprofit provider of senior and retirement care services has named a longtime employee as it next president and CEO. Dan Davis will fill the position previously held by James Bernardo, who will retire at the end of the year. Davis has been with organization for 21 years and has more than 30 years of aging services leadership experience. Prior to his appointment, Davis served as the organization’s senior vice president and COO. Davis has been a licensed nursing home administrator since 1993. He will begin his new role on Nov.1.
Storms, powerful winds possible Monday across part of central Pa.
Thunderstorms could pop up across south-central Pennsylvania Monday and bring with them forceful, possibly damaging winds, forecasters said. “Strong to marginally severe” wind gusts and storms are most likely in the afternoon and early evening, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook is in effect Monday...
Nothing Bundt Cakes to open in Cumberland County with modern take on a classic cake
Nothing Bundt Cakes is bringing a dessert stop to the Harrisburg region. By spring, franchise owner Karyn Reber-Hummer will open one of the shops at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Lower Allen Township near Trader Joe’s. The former Agora Cyber Charter School administrator said she became hooked on Nothing Bundt Cakes when she visited one of the stores in Philadelphia.
Another footwear store will join Shoe Fly in former Pier 1 Imports location
Appalachian Running Company is opening a second store in Cumberland County. The retailer will be sharing a 7,000-square-foot retail space with its sister company, Shoe Fly at the former Pier 1 location at the Camp Hill Shopping Center in Camp Hill. Shoe Fly is moving from its current 3,300-square-foot space in the shopping center. The combined store is expected to open next month. The space will employ about people.
Cumberland County kitchen fire displaces 10, causes $75,000 in damages
An apartment fire in Carlisle has displaced 10 people, injured one tenant, and caused around $75,000 of damage, according to Carlisle Borough Police. The fire started in the kitchen of the first-floor front apartment at 149 A Street at around 2:50 p.m. Thursday. The cause was due to unattended cooking and ruled an accident, police said.
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 322 results in road closure, injuries
A multiple-vehicle accident injured several people along Route 322 in Dauphin County Saturday afternoon. The accident, which occurred between Penhar Drive and Mushroom Hill Road at around 4:22 p.m., closed both lanes and caused a large traffic disruption, according to the 511PA Harrisburg Twitter account. Police have not yet confirmed...
Pawpaw festival spotlights a forgotten native fruit enjoying a resurgence
A mostly forgotten native fruit enjoying a resurgence in popularity will be celebrated Saturday and Sunday, September 24-25, in the 18th annual York County Pawpaw Festival at the Horn Farm Center at Hallam. The largest edible fruit growing in the eastern U.S., pawpaws grow wild and much more rarely under...
Project updating key Perry County roadways finishes 2 weeks early
Ahead of schedule, New Bloomfield recently completed an extensive paving project which updated and repaired several key roads and alleys in the borough. “Just so everyone is up to speed on what we’ve done, we’ve paved Locust and Grass alleys which are the primary east-west alleys in this borough,” explained borough council Vice President J. Kevin Fitzpatrick. “We’ve paved Hickory Alley, which is the north-south alley that is used by first-responders; we’ve paved it in its entirety. (We paved) all those alleys in their entirety despite having more work than we anticipated and (the alleys) being very narrow in some places. We also redid Locust Street, which was much more involved than we anticipated.”
Coroner identifies victim of York County crash
A 55-year-old Jackson Township man was identified as the victim in a fatal crash on Saturday evening, the York County coroner said. James Morgan was found dead at the scene by deputies who were sent to 1020 Hanover Road in Jackson Township at 7:16 p.m. According to the coroner’s report, Morgan struck a parked vehicle in the crash.
Teen charged in shooting at central Pa. mall gives up push to move to juvenile court: report
A teenager charged as an adult in a shooting last year at Park City Mall has opted not to try to move his case into juvenile court after all. Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16 at the time, of Lancaster, was charged with two attempted homicide counts, four counts of aggravated assault and 52 counts of reckless endangerment in the Oct. 17 shooting at the Lancaster County mall. He’s also charged with firearms crimes and receiving stolen property in connection with the weapon, which was reported stolen in Lebanon County in September 2021.
Man sentenced for involuntary death of Air Force paramedic in Cumberland County
A Carlisle man who went through a traffic light into an intersection, killing a United States Air Force paramedic, has been sentenced to 1-2 years for involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving, according to police. John Patrick Mumper, 49, will serve his sentence in Cumberland County Prison and will also serve...
