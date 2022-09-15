ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

hotnewhiphop.com

Vic Mensa Donates $10k In Gas & Pre-Rolled Joints For Chicago Residents

Vic Mensa provided over $10,000 worth of gas to residents of his Southside Chicago hometown, earlier this month, while promoting his new cannabis business, 93 Boyz. At the local BP gas station, Mensa also passed out pre-rolled joints. At the gas station, Mensa was able to get to roughly 200...
depauliaonline.com

Chicago aldermen house location for donations for Texas migrants

With busloads of immigrants being transported from Texas, Chicago officials are seeking volunteers and donations to help the migrants. Mayor Lori Lightfoot stated that the city is coordinating with local organizations, but that they will need help to support the migrants. Chicago has set up a website for those who...
All About Chicago

1st Time Homebuyer in Chicago - Any Thoughts on the Canaryville Area?

1st-time homebuyer. I'm from Chicago but more familiar with the Northside. I rent in Logan Square. Toured some houses this weekend and am looking closely at a home in Canaryville. My initial impression is a nice neighborhood but varies block by block. It looks like a holdout of mostly Irish senior citizens. I spent the morning driving and walking around and stopped at a nice local coffee shop called the Stockyard Coffee House just to get a feel for the locals. It was quiet and residential overall but somewhat cruddy nearer to 47th & Halsted.
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Plenty of half-truths about Safe-T Act

I was on a business trip to meet my Middle East editors in Las Vegas this past weekend, and the questions about Chicago crime and even the Safe-T Act were coming at me from every direction. The cab driver wondered if all hell had broken loose in Chicago under that...
depauliaonline.com

Chowin’ down a budget: where to eat in Chicago without breaking the bank

Chicago has a long history of excellent cuisine, but where can college students find inexpensive food? Although many Chicagoans can afford fine dining establishments, there are also places where college students can find high-quality food on a budget. Unless you really know what you are looking for or decide to...
cohaitungchi.com

BEST Things to Do in Chicago in October, 2022 (From a Local!)

Searching for what to do in Chicago this October? Here are the best things to do in Chicago in October 2022 (from a local). You are reading: Things to do in chicago october 2022 | BEST Things to Do in Chicago in October, 2022 (From a Local!) October is a...
FOXBusiness

McDonald’s CEO says Chicago crime hurting recruitment, scaring employees as companies flee: ‘City in crisis'

The CEO of McDonald’s told business leaders in Chicago that tough economic conditions including rising crime have made it more difficult to attract employees and suggested the city does not have an adequate plan in place to address the issues and prevent companies like his from joining the growing list of companies that have fled the Windy City.
Fox 32 Chicago

'City in crisis': McDonald's CEO calls out Chicago's crime problem

fox32chicago.com

Pritzker, Lightfoot speak at LGBTQ Victory Fund Brunch

CHICAGO - Gov. Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot spoke at the 2022 LGBTQ Victory Fund Midwest Champaign Brunch Sunday. LGBTQ Victory Fund works to elect pro-choice, pro-equality candidates who are out members of the LGBTQ community to public office. Since 1991, Victory Fund has helped elect thousands of LGBTQ people to...
Daily Mail

Listen up, Lori! McDonald's CEO warns Chicago Mayor Lightfoot that soaring crime in burger giant's home city is leaving its corporate staff too terrified to return to its HQ

The CEO of McDonald's is speaking out about the crime crisis in Chicago and believes the lack of safety is keeping employees from returning to the fast food giant's Windy City HQ in a warning to Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Chris Kempczinski spoke last Wednesday at the Economic Club of...
CBS Chicago

Woman says she was beaten during gridlock in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A third night of Mexican Independence Day celebrations took over Chicago's Loop Saturday night as hundreds of people poured into downtown to celebrate. The party created a giant gridlock. Authorities are betting the celebrations have come to an end, which is why police said they were planning no road closures Sunday night. As the downtown area was at a virtual standstill, one woman claims she was beaten after a confrontation with another driver on the road. The pictures of her injuries may be disturbing to see. The victim's face is clearly swollen and bruised. Her attackers got away. The streets...
Augusta Free Press

Robert C. Koehler: Nikes on a wire, grief and shoelaces hovering above the city

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. There they were again. The dangling irony of memorial Nikes . . . I was walking home from my neighbor’s house. They’d just had a piano recital and I was still full of music when I saw the pair of tennis shoes flung over the telephone wire that crosses my street – instantly redefining, at least for me, this moment, this piece of earth and sky. Oh my God. I don’t believe it.
