Read full article on original website
Related
cwbchicago.com
With cops overwhelmed by Mexican Independence Day crowds, high-ranking Chicago cop “coded out” hours worth of aging 911 calls
As overwhelmed Chicago police officers struggled to handle massive Mexican Independence Day crowds downtown on Friday night and early Saturday, routine 911 calls piled up across the area because no cops were available to take them. Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, most of the calls for help in the two...
wgnradio.com
Mexican Independence Day turned into a weekend that completely took over the city
Mexican Independence Day (September 16th) turned into a major weekend celebration that lead to street closures and much more. Jon Hansen spoke with Noah Asimow from Block Club Chicago to talk about how the city of Chicago tried to combat traffic jams and the chaos that ensued from people flooding the downtown area.
hotnewhiphop.com
Vic Mensa Donates $10k In Gas & Pre-Rolled Joints For Chicago Residents
Vic Mensa provided over $10,000 worth of gas to residents of his Southside Chicago hometown, earlier this month, while promoting his new cannabis business, 93 Boyz. At the local BP gas station, Mensa also passed out pre-rolled joints. At the gas station, Mensa was able to get to roughly 200...
depauliaonline.com
Chicago aldermen house location for donations for Texas migrants
With busloads of immigrants being transported from Texas, Chicago officials are seeking volunteers and donations to help the migrants. Mayor Lori Lightfoot stated that the city is coordinating with local organizations, but that they will need help to support the migrants. Chicago has set up a website for those who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1st Time Homebuyer in Chicago - Any Thoughts on the Canaryville Area?
1st-time homebuyer. I'm from Chicago but more familiar with the Northside. I rent in Logan Square. Toured some houses this weekend and am looking closely at a home in Canaryville. My initial impression is a nice neighborhood but varies block by block. It looks like a holdout of mostly Irish senior citizens. I spent the morning driving and walking around and stopped at a nice local coffee shop called the Stockyard Coffee House just to get a feel for the locals. It was quiet and residential overall but somewhat cruddy nearer to 47th & Halsted.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Plenty of half-truths about Safe-T Act
I was on a business trip to meet my Middle East editors in Las Vegas this past weekend, and the questions about Chicago crime and even the Safe-T Act were coming at me from every direction. The cab driver wondered if all hell had broken loose in Chicago under that...
Lightfoot, Brown: Mexican Independence should be celebrated, but Friday night ‘went across the line’
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, and the Consul General of Mexico in Chicago met in Pilsen Saturday afternoon to discuss public safety strategy amid continued Mexican Independence Day celebrations.
depauliaonline.com
Chowin’ down a budget: where to eat in Chicago without breaking the bank
Chicago has a long history of excellent cuisine, but where can college students find inexpensive food? Although many Chicagoans can afford fine dining establishments, there are also places where college students can find high-quality food on a budget. Unless you really know what you are looking for or decide to...
RELATED PEOPLE
cohaitungchi.com
BEST Things to Do in Chicago in October, 2022 (From a Local!)
Searching for what to do in Chicago this October? Here are the best things to do in Chicago in October 2022 (from a local). You are reading: Things to do in chicago october 2022 | BEST Things to Do in Chicago in October, 2022 (From a Local!) October is a...
FOXBusiness
McDonald’s CEO says Chicago crime hurting recruitment, scaring employees as companies flee: ‘City in crisis'
The CEO of McDonald’s told business leaders in Chicago that tough economic conditions including rising crime have made it more difficult to attract employees and suggested the city does not have an adequate plan in place to address the issues and prevent companies like his from joining the growing list of companies that have fled the Windy City.
'City in crisis': McDonald's CEO calls out Chicago's crime problem
The CEO of McDonald’s told business leaders in Chicago that tough economic conditions including rising crime have made it more difficult to attract employees and suggested the city does not have an adequate plan in place to address the issues and prevent companies like his from joining the growing list of companies that have fled the Windy City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker, Lightfoot speak at LGBTQ Victory Fund Brunch
CHICAGO - Gov. Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot spoke at the 2022 LGBTQ Victory Fund Midwest Champaign Brunch Sunday. LGBTQ Victory Fund works to elect pro-choice, pro-equality candidates who are out members of the LGBTQ community to public office. Since 1991, Victory Fund has helped elect thousands of LGBTQ people to...
Listen up, Lori! McDonald's CEO warns Chicago Mayor Lightfoot that soaring crime in burger giant's home city is leaving its corporate staff too terrified to return to its HQ
The CEO of McDonald's is speaking out about the crime crisis in Chicago and believes the lack of safety is keeping employees from returning to the fast food giant's Windy City HQ in a warning to Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Chris Kempczinski spoke last Wednesday at the Economic Club of...
Flag over Kennedy Expressway honors fallen Chicago police officers
A new flag honoring CPD officers killed in the line of duty will fly over the Kennedy for 30 days.
Woman says she was beaten during gridlock in West Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A third night of Mexican Independence Day celebrations took over Chicago's Loop Saturday night as hundreds of people poured into downtown to celebrate. The party created a giant gridlock. Authorities are betting the celebrations have come to an end, which is why police said they were planning no road closures Sunday night. As the downtown area was at a virtual standstill, one woman claims she was beaten after a confrontation with another driver on the road. The pictures of her injuries may be disturbing to see. The victim's face is clearly swollen and bruised. Her attackers got away. The streets...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wlsam.com
Deputy Mayor Gottreich: Transparency is Important to Everyone in the City of Chicago
John Howell speaks with Elena Gottreich, Chicago’s Deputy Mayor for Public Safety. She says that CPD Reform is making progress since the consent decree. With several examples of new policies and actions, she speaks about how the CPD has grown and changed in a positive way.
cwbchicago.com
18-time felon tells authorities his electronic monitoring bracelet got cut by CTA train tracks
An 18-time felon who failed to return home after being given permission to leave the house for eight hours while on electronic monitoring allegedly had a unique response when authorities tracked him down in Chicago and asked why his ankle monitor had been badly cut: He allegedly claimed that it became entangled on CTA train tracks.
Augusta Free Press
Robert C. Koehler: Nikes on a wire, grief and shoelaces hovering above the city
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. There they were again. The dangling irony of memorial Nikes . . . I was walking home from my neighbor’s house. They’d just had a piano recital and I was still full of music when I saw the pair of tennis shoes flung over the telephone wire that crosses my street – instantly redefining, at least for me, this moment, this piece of earth and sky. Oh my God. I don’t believe it.
Comments / 1