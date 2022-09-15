Read full article on original website
KEYC
North Mankato announces new public engagement sessions
KEYC
MSU-Mankato celebrates Homecoming week
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato will be louder and livelier as students celebrate their school spirit with Homecoming week. The week-long event kicks off with live music and a meet and greet with Homecoming royalty at the Centennial Student Union from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Other free events...
New Prague Times
Proud grand marshal of the parade
Grand Marshal Julie Bisek, center, beams at the crowd during the Parade of Farm Pride in New Prague on Saturday, Sept. 17. Bisek was excited to be this year’s grand marshal for the annual parade held during Dozinky, New Prague’s Czech Harvest Festival. The day continued with food, beverages, a variety of vendors, bounce houses and the varsity softball and volleyball tournaments. Dozinky will conclude with the Variety Show at 7 p.m. at the New Prague High School auditorium. (Patrick Fisher Photo)
50th annual Mahkato Wacipi attracts thousands of people from all backgrounds
MANKATO, Minn. -- A historically significant Wacipi, in its 50th year."I dance fancy shawl and jingle, and I'm gonna be walking around, eating a lot," said Aven Schnitker, a fourth grader and dancer at the pow-wow.Over 40 vendors filled Land of Memories Park, with many more on the waiting list.People from all backgrounds - an estimated weekend total of 7,000 - from as far as Alaska."[People] should come and check it out because I like people checking out my culture," said Schnitker.This pow-wow memorializes the 160th anniversary of the Dakota 38 massacre, the largest mass execution in U.S. history."People say...
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson finishes construction on $63 million school in southern Minnesota
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on a $63 million K-12 school for the Maple River School District, located on the south side of Mapleton, Minnesota, near County Highway 7. Serving students in the rural communities of Amboy, Good Thunder, Mapleton and Minnesota Lake in southern Minnesota, the extensive project is part...
KEYC
Pack The Stands
mnprairieroots.com
So much to do this weekend in the Faribault area
Tags: car show, celebrations, community activities, country churches, events, Faribault, Faribault Harley-Davidson Anniversary Bash, flea market, food, Hispanic Heritage Celebration, Minnesota, Montgomery, Montgomery Arts & Heritage Center, music, Northfield, Rice County Historical Society Fall Flea Market, rural Nerstrand, Spirit Fest, Valley Grove churches, Valley Grove Country Social. IF EVER THERE...
KEYC
Food Friday: Eagle’s Nest
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Food Friday serves up a bit of a challenge. It’s one that’s drawn people from all over the world right to a restaurant in Eagle Lake.
KEYC
Community invited to open house to review community investment plan for 2023
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato invites the public to join an upcoming open house to review Mankato’s community investment plan for 2023. C.I.P. was developed to identify and prioritize major city improvements through public opinion. All proposed projects include resurfacing roads, updating parks, reconstructing, and enhancing...
KEYC
School Protectors
KEYC
Candlelit vigil to be held for Makhi Nave at Riverfront Park
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A candlelit vigil and balloon release is being held tonight for Makhi Nave, a 20-year-old Mankato man who was found dead earlier this week. Loved ones will be gathering at Riverfront Park at 7:30 p.m. for the celebration of life. In a Facebook post, organizers encourage...
KAAL-TV
‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ pills seized at Mankato residence involved in Friday shooting
(ABC 6 News) – According to the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF), ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills were seized during the execution of a search warrant at a residence involved in a Mankato shooting Friday morning. Task Force agents along with the Mankato Department of Public Safety,...
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Minnesota Highway
Arlington, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Guatemala man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway southwest of the Twin Cities Saturday night. The State Patrol’s accident report says 39-year-old Higinio Pabalo was struck by a westbound GMC Acadia while crossing Hwy. 5 in the city of Arlington shortly before 10 p.m. The driver of the GMC was identified as 30-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Mankato.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato neighborhood locked down
Mankato police have locked down the area around Echo St. An emergency text alert sent shortly after 9:30 a.m. asked residents to shelter in place due to emergency police activity. A Mayo Clinic spokesperson said the hospital campus was part of the lockdown, but patients would still be able to...
KEYC
Veterans and parents protect a Mankato elementary school from run-away gunman
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During an active shooting scene and shelter-in-place near Echo street on Friday morning, several entities went into lockdown, including Washington Elementary school. That’s when a handful of local community members, parents, and veterans showed resilience against the lone gunman on the run by surrounding and protecting...
hot967.fm
Mankato family sees outpour of support following dad’s death, mom’s medical battle
As two siblings face a series of heartbreaking hurdles, the Mankato community is stepping up to help. Jeremy and Justin Bergo’s father ,Bryan Bergo, was recently and unexpectedly diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer. Despite swift efforts to fight the disease, Bryan was found unresponsive Labor Day weekend and was taken off life support with his wife laying by his side.
Faribault County Register
P&Z administrator resigns effective September 23
Faribault County will begin looking for a new Planning and Zoning administrator following the resignation of current administrator, Loria Rebuffoni. “I have accepted a position with Nicollet County,” Rebuffoni said when reached by phone. “My official last day with Faribault County is Sept. 23.”. Rebuffoni became Faribault County’s...
KEYC
Man fatally struck by car on Hwy 5
ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - A man from Guatemala died Sunday morning after being hit by a car in Sibley County. 62-year old Higinio Pabalo was crossing Highway 5 when he was hit by a car going westbound on the highway. The driver of the car, a 30-year old woman from...
KEYC
Play of the Night: Fall Week 3
Thursday evening, Mapleton Police responded to a UTV accident. Initial reports were that a male was asking for help because a female was trapped under a UTV. A heavy law enforcement presence remains around the Echo Rivers apartment complex near the surrounding health facilities. Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan...
fox9.com
Suspect arrested in Mankato shooting that led to shelter-in-place order
MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Mankato police arrested a man suspected to be involved in a shooting that led to a shelter-in-place order and a lockdown at the nearby Mayo Clinic Health Systems Hospital. Mankato Department of Public Safety announced Saturday they located and arrested Bashir Mohamed who they believe...
