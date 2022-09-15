Read full article on original website
wjct.org
Have you seen this car? Driver sought for accosting girls on street
A driver on Jacksonville's Westside forced a teenage girl into his car and sexually abused her, and he may have approached another girl walking down the street, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says. Investigators said the two incidents appear to be connected. Both victims described a red mid-sized vehicle and a...
wjct.org
JEA will start cutting off power as grace period ends
JEA will start cutting power to thousands of customers on Monday. That’s because the freeze on late fees and disconnections expired on Sunday. A JEA spokesperson said in a statement sent to News4JAX that as of Sunday morning, 3,948 customers are facing disconnection this week. According to JEA, the...
wjct.org
Two years after launching plans, The Hub Brooklyn is taking shape
The Hub Brooklyn is preparing to take shape about two years after the Downtown Development Review Board approved the final design 6-0 at its Oct. 8, 2020, meeting. The city is reviewing permits for three shell buildings at 400 Riverside Ave. at an estimated construction cost of almost $2.5 million.
wjct.org
Go | The Best Concerts in and around Jax this week
Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. Of note: Sing Out Loud, the month-long St. Augustine-based music festival that features national headliners...
