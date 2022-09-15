ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Corporation Commission hosting public comment session on Southwest Gas rate hike proposal

By Faith Rodriquez, Arlette Yousif
kyma.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Capitol Times

Arizona electric vehicle infrastructure plan gets federal approval

The Federal Highway Administration announced Wednesday that 35 states, including Arizona, had their infrastructure plans for electric vehicles approved, which allows for construction of charging stations along highways across the state. The federal government gave Arizona $76.5 million through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The goal of this plan...
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

IC Board of Supervisors to hold off-site meeting in Calipatria

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Tuesday, September 20, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors will host a series of off-site meetings. The meeting will be an open session and will take place in each supervisorial districts throughout the year. Furthermore, this meeting will give Imperial County residents the opportunity...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma, AZ
Industry
State
Arizona State
Yuma, AZ
Business
Yuma, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Business
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Industry
Local
Arizona Government
East Valley Tribune

QC nearing completion of big water deal

Queen Creek is dotting i’s and crossing t’s in a $21-million deal to purchase Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that will yield 2,033 acre-feet of water annually for the town through the Central Arizona Project canal system. That would satisfy the water needs of at...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Arizona water officials worry about future access to Colorado River

Robbie Woodhouse’s grandfather began nearly a century of family farming along the Gila River near Yuma in the middle 1920s when he dug up a bunch of mesquite stumps on his land to make way for his barley, wheat, Bermuda seed, cotton and melon fields. Farming never really took...
COLORADO STATE
knau.org

O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company

Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Arizona must develop new water supplies now

Arizona is at a crossroads. Nearly 40% of Arizona’s annual water uses are supplied by the Colorado River. However, the outlook for Colorado River water availability – and Arizona’s junior allocation, in particular – is deeply concerning. The Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) has determined...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Gas#Methane Gas#Pirg
getnews.info

Watt Masters Garners Praise for being a Best Residential Solar Installation Company in Arizona

The family run company Watt Masters has been in business for over 100 years spanning 4 generations, getting their start in Germany installing the first electrical systems into homes. Since 1999, they have been providing trusted solar installation and electrician services to families in the greater Phoenix area and expert solar installation all across Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yuma Planning and Neighborhood Services Director Announced

The City of Yuma has promoted Alyssa Linville to Director of Planning and Neighborhood Services, Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton has announced. Linville has been with the City for the last nine years, the last three of which she has served as the Assistant Director of Planning and Neighborhood Services.
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
azbigmedia.com

Arizona ranks No. 5 among states with the worst WiFi coverage

Living in an area without access to broadband can be very frustrating, yet it is still common in the U.S., as new research has found that 2.9% of the country don’t have access to broadband. But which states have the worst WiFi coverage and the highest percentage of the population without access to broadband?
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

5 common summer plumbing issues in Arizona

The summer weather can cause many issues when it comes to your home’s plumbing system. More people being at home, monsoon rains and extreme heat are all factors that go into problems occurring with your home’s plumbing. Throughout my years in the Valley with SAK Electric Plumbing Inc I have seen these summer plumbing issues arise quite often. Here are five of the most common plumbing problems Arizona homeowners experience during the summer months.
ARIZONA STATE
azpm.org

Arizona's minimum wage set to increase

Some restaurants opened for dine-in service on Monday, while others said they plan to wait until they feel it's safe for staff and customers. Arizona’s minimum wage will go up in the new year. That’s because of laws approved by voters in 2006 and 2016 that mandate the rate increase with inflation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy