Arizona Corporation Commission hosting public comment session on Southwest Gas rate hike proposal

santanvalley.com
Arizona among the first states to get the thumbs up to proceed with statewide electric vehicle charger plan
Arizona is one of the first states in the nation to have its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan given the stamp of approval from the Federal Highway Administration. The Arizona Department of Transportation submitted its draft proposal in August and with the federal approval this week, $11.3 million will be...
kyma.com
California signs climate change legislation into law, aims to reduce carbon footprint
(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - California governor Gavin Newsom signed sweeping new climate legislation into law Friday with a $54 billion package that aims for carbon neutrality by 2045. Newsom said California has already taken big steps to reduce its footprint, compared to other states. "Here we are, leapfrogging and moving...
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona electric vehicle infrastructure plan gets federal approval
The Federal Highway Administration announced Wednesday that 35 states, including Arizona, had their infrastructure plans for electric vehicles approved, which allows for construction of charging stations along highways across the state. The federal government gave Arizona $76.5 million through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The goal of this plan...
kyma.com
IC Board of Supervisors to hold off-site meeting in Calipatria
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Tuesday, September 20, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors will host a series of off-site meetings. The meeting will be an open session and will take place in each supervisorial districts throughout the year. Furthermore, this meeting will give Imperial County residents the opportunity...
East Valley Tribune
QC nearing completion of big water deal
Queen Creek is dotting i’s and crossing t’s in a $21-million deal to purchase Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that will yield 2,033 acre-feet of water annually for the town through the Central Arizona Project canal system. That would satisfy the water needs of at...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Arizona water officials worry about future access to Colorado River
Robbie Woodhouse’s grandfather began nearly a century of family farming along the Gila River near Yuma in the middle 1920s when he dug up a bunch of mesquite stumps on his land to make way for his barley, wheat, Bermuda seed, cotton and melon fields. Farming never really took...
knau.org
O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company
Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona must develop new water supplies now
Arizona is at a crossroads. Nearly 40% of Arizona’s annual water uses are supplied by the Colorado River. However, the outlook for Colorado River water availability – and Arizona’s junior allocation, in particular – is deeply concerning. The Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) has determined...
getnews.info
coloradosun.com
Meet the Colorado rancher spending $11 million — and counting — to prevent Jared Polis from winning reelection
BARNESVILLE — Decisions made at a shiny conference table inside a former truck repair shop in this as-rural-as-rural-gets corner of Colorado may represent the GOP’s best shot in November of unwinding four years of total Democratic control of state government. It’s where rancher Steve Wells is plotting, mostly...
SignalsAZ
Yuma Planning and Neighborhood Services Director Announced
The City of Yuma has promoted Alyssa Linville to Director of Planning and Neighborhood Services, Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton has announced. Linville has been with the City for the last nine years, the last three of which she has served as the Assistant Director of Planning and Neighborhood Services.
Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage
Arizona growers, lawmakers, attorneys, and business leaders came together in Tempe to address the water shortage on the Colorado River. The post Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
Former Arizona attorney general is confident anti “dark money” bill will pass
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona voters will soon get the chance to shine a light on “dark money” if a new bill is passed. Over the past four years, former attorney general Terry Goddard has been leading the effort to get Prop. 211 passed, which would force political campaigns to reveal where their money is coming from.
Multi-million dollar corridor project underway, faster travel from Yuma to San Luis
A major corridor project connecting Somerton and San Luis with State Route 195 and US Highway 95 is underway. The post Multi-million dollar corridor project underway, faster travel from Yuma to San Luis appeared first on KYMA.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona ranks No. 5 among states with the worst WiFi coverage
Living in an area without access to broadband can be very frustrating, yet it is still common in the U.S., as new research has found that 2.9% of the country don’t have access to broadband. But which states have the worst WiFi coverage and the highest percentage of the population without access to broadband?
Civil liberties attorneys, media organizations remain cautious after injunction placed on police filming law
(Phoenix) — Despite a federal judge’s ruling on Friday blocking the enforcement of a controversial law enforcement recording bill, advocates and attorneys at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Arizona remain worried about future measures that penalize accountability of police.
azbigmedia.com
5 common summer plumbing issues in Arizona
The summer weather can cause many issues when it comes to your home’s plumbing system. More people being at home, monsoon rains and extreme heat are all factors that go into problems occurring with your home’s plumbing. Throughout my years in the Valley with SAK Electric Plumbing Inc I have seen these summer plumbing issues arise quite often. Here are five of the most common plumbing problems Arizona homeowners experience during the summer months.
Once McCain’s party, Arizona GOP returns to far-right roots
PHOENIX (AP) — Simmering discontent among a segment of Arizona Republicans over John McCain’s famous penchant for bucking his party boiled over in the winter of 2014 with the censure of the longtime U.S. senator. McCain’s allies responded with an all-out push to reassert control over the Arizona...
azpm.org
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase
Some restaurants opened for dine-in service on Monday, while others said they plan to wait until they feel it's safe for staff and customers. Arizona’s minimum wage will go up in the new year. That’s because of laws approved by voters in 2006 and 2016 that mandate the rate increase with inflation.
