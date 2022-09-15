In this week’s episode: Leaders from Christ’s Church in Federal Way said an unknown arsonist torched one of their shuttle vans in yet another act of vandalism at the church; early data suggests the Restorative Community Pathways program can reduce recidivism among juveniles in King County compared to traditional prosecution; and Auburn police are looking for the suspect in a car bombing that took place during a funeral.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO