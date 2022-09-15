Read full article on original website
Car bomb at a funeral, van fire at a church | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode: Leaders from Christ’s Church in Federal Way said an unknown arsonist torched one of their shuttle vans in yet another act of vandalism at the church; early data suggests the Restorative Community Pathways program can reduce recidivism among juveniles in King County compared to traditional prosecution; and Auburn police are looking for the suspect in a car bombing that took place during a funeral.
Two men die in two separate hit-and-runs in Auburn
Two people were killed in two separate hit-and-run crashes in Auburn on the night of Thursday, Sept. 15. Police arrested a suspect in one incident, but continue to investigate the second. At around 8:40 p.m. Sept. 15, a man was hit and killed by a car driving southbound on Auburn...
