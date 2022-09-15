ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

20th Ocean Beach Oktoberfest right around the corner

By Pat Mueller
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6LRn_0hxLsheN00

Brats and beers are coming back to the beach as organizers of Ocean Beach's Oktoberfest prepare to put on a show for the event's 20th anniversary.

The 2022 edition of Ocean Beach Oktoberfest is scheduled for Oct. 7 and Oct. 8, taking place where Newport meets the beach.

America's Finest City puts a modern and contemporary twist on the traditional Bavarian event, while still paying homage to German culture.

Some of the fun includes live music from local and national artists, a liquid brunch showcasing drag performers, a cornhole tournament, the traditional stein holding contest and of course, lots and lots of brat eating!

The event will also feature several Oktoberfest-themed contests and games, highlighted by the Mr. & Mrs. Oktoberfest competition.

If you're over the age of 21, you can grab traditional German hefeweizens, kölschs and pilsners from the beer garden. Local beers, wines and spirits are available as well, but where's the fun in that?

Vendors and a variety of Oktoberfest activities will be lined up all over Ocean Beach's Veterans Plaza, which is the designated family-friendly area for the event.

Event organizers expect around 10,000 people to attend. Activities will be in full swing from 4:20 to 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, and the festivities will rage on from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Tickets cost $10 and can be bought at the door.

If you're interested in the VIP-experience, those tickets can be bought ahead of time for $49 on this website . With the VIP ticket, attendees receive a custom, 1-liter "OB Oktoberfest" mug filled with two beers, access to an exclusive lounge and bar area and will have a chance to win $100 cash.

The event's exact location is the OB Pier Parking Lot, located at 5099 Newport Ave.

Scott Slaga, the founder of Ocean Beach Oktoberfest, said he was inspired to create the event after going to Munich for the real deal in the early 2000s.

“While traveling home, flying directly over Del Mar Fairgrounds, I thought ‘San Diego needs an Oktoberfest,’" he said. "... While our event isn’t always traditional Bavarian offerings, it’s true to being San Diego’s Wildest Oktoberfest, securing national music acts and making such a significant contribution to nonprofit partners that love OB the way I love OB.”

According to Slaga, Ocean Beach Oktoberfest has given back over $750,000 to the community over the years, and has supported the Ocean Beach Mainstreet Association, the Peninsula Alliance and the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station.

Proceeds from this year's event will help Ocean Beach's thriving business district and support efforts to create opportunity and implement change in the community, according to the press release.

The headliner and full-lineup of music performers will be released at a later date.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northcountydailystar.com

20th Annual Vista Viking Festival Was the Biggest Ever

The 20th Annual Vista Viking Festival was in full swing (or throw of an ax) this third weekend of September 2022, to much appreciation from both patrons and vendors alike. The previous physical festival was in 2019, while the last two years were on somewhat of a hiatus due to Covid-19 and were kept going online at www.VistaVikingFestival.com. Patrons could watch online videos from their YouTube channel (Vista Viking Festival) to see musical performances, instructional videos, and much more. They even had an area for some of the merchants to sell their wares, and as awesome as that is, there’s just something to tactile window shopping that you don’t get digitally. For instance, if you happen to have forgotten your drinking horn at home, there is a plethora of engraved and plain horns you can choose from to purchase as soon as you enter. You don’t want to be caught without your drinking horn, do you? While there and around the festival, feel free to wander your eyes to the many vendors and marketers selling their goods like Phoenix and Crow. Even the vendors themselves go shopping, like Tara Baumann from Gear Oils modeling her recently purchased headgear from Simply Bivin Designs. For the constant flow of regulars, customers, cosplayers, individuals, and families that want to connect with their ancestral genealogy, there’s plenty of leather, fur, charms, jewels, and weaponry to accommodate all walks of life.
VISTA, CA
inewsource

‘Do you ever give up on someone you love?’

Anita Fisher has been here before. Her son has stopped taking his medication. Again. “Nothing has changed,” she said. “Yes, there have been new programs out there, but unless he voluntarily” — Anita gives a quick, doubtful chuckle — “accepts it, that doesn’t work.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Society
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
Dinh Lee

Hot Asian Fusion Restaurant and Bar in San Diego - OB Noodle House

OB Noodle House is an Asian fusion restaurant and bar in Ocean Beach, San Diego, and is voted San Diego’s Best Asian Fusion. It is definitely a fan favorite in San Diego and I totally understand why! Everything from the food to the drinks to the ambiance to the service was absolutely amazing and I was very blown away by every single dish that we ordered. I am very impressed by them.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

El Cajon celebrates 10th Annual Chaldean American Fest Sept. 17

EL CAJON (KUSI) – San Diego will be graced with carnival rides, live music, and authentic food at the 10th Annual Chaldean American Festival this Saturday, Sept. 17. San Diego has one of the largest Chaldean communities in the nation, so it is only fitting to celebrate the rich culture and history of the Chaldean people on a sunny San Diego Saturday.
EL CAJON, CA
Dinh Lee

Restaurant in Seaport Village, San Diego - Margaritas Kitchen & Cantina

Margarita’s Kitchen and Cantina is a San Diego restaurant located in the beautiful Seaport Village in Downtown, San Diego. They specialize in fresh margaritas and authentic Mexican cuisine from Oaxaca and Michoacan. They started as a small Mexican restaurant and has since become an award-winning dining location in the city of San Diego. All their food is cooked with fresh, locally sourced produce. The ambiance here is very lively and energetic and there is plenty of outdoor seating along with other restaurants and dessert shops nearby. The restaurant is right next to ocean so there is a lovely ocean view with some live music and tourist landmarks and shops.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dinh Lee

Hot Brunch Spot in San Diego - Cocina De Barrio

Cocina De Barrio is a Mexican restaurant and tequila and mezcal bar located in Hillcrest, San Diego. They are quite well known for their brunch but also offer lunch and dinner menus. This is one of my favorite brunch spots in San Diego because not only is their presentation absolutely stunning, but the food itself is incredibly delicious!
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Del Mar Fairgrounds#Brats#Bavarian#German#Oktoberfest
Dinh Lee

Aesthetic Thai Restaurant in San Diego - Siam Nara

Siam Nara is located in a popular plaza in Mira Mesa of San Diego. It is a traditional Thai restaurant that serves some of the most beautiful and delicious food I’ve ever seen. Siam Nara is owned by Suree, who also happens to be the owner of the restaurant, who aims to continue her traditions of cooking Thai food. She owns two other locations, Amarin in Hillcrest and Narraya in Pacific Beach. They are a relatively new restaurant to Mira Mesa and opened right at the beginning of when the Coronavirus began to take-off. Because of this, most people have not been able to dine or experience Siam Nara to its fullest. They currently offer takeout for their food items and desserts. Their takeout is just as beautifully presented as the rest of their food so you will not be disappointed by their takeout!
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns for Retirement in California

California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista to celebrate the 212th Anniversary of Mexican Independence

Echos of the Cry of Dolores, also commonly known as “El Grito de Independencia” will be heard Saturday evening in the heart of Chula Vista for the first time in history. Chula Vista will celebrate Mexican Independence Day with this ceremony, considered one of the most important historical events in Mexican history, as it marks the beginning of the fight for the independence of México. Although the Cry of Dolores is commemorated every year on Sept. 16, the City of Chula Vista will hold its celebration on Sept. 17 from 5 -9 p.m. at Memorial Bowl Stage.
CHULA VISTA, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy