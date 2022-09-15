Read full article on original website
Original Quantum Leap Star Scott Bakula Confirms He Has 'No Connection' to Reboot: 'Happy Leaping!'
"It was a very difficult decision to pass on the project," Scott Bakula admitting of opting out of NBC's Quantum Leap reboot 30 years after he starred in the original series Scott Bakula is sitting this round out. The Golden Globe winner confirmed Friday on Instagram that he has no affiliation with NBC's upcoming Quantum Leap reboot, despite starring as Dr. Sam Beckett in the original series when it aired 30 years ago. "To Quantum Leap fans around the world, in an effort to quiet the rumors and move...
Gizmodo
Quantum Leap's Showrunner Explains How the New Series Updates the Sci-Fi Classic
Quantum Leap is back—or at least, a reboot-sequel that introduces a whole new cast into the show’s preexisting time-travel set-up. Rather than Scott Bakula’s Dr. Sam Beckett, the new series follows Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) as he leaps between decades, helping out people in need, while his lab team back in 2022 tries to figure out how to get him home.
ComicBook
New Interview With the Vampire Featurette Introduces Claudia
We're just a few weeks away from the debut of AMC's Interview With the Vampire and now, AMC is introducing viewers to the child vampire Claudia in a new featurette. In the video, which you can check out for yourself below, Series star Bailey Bass explains that while Claudia is embraced as a child — specifically a 14-year-old in this adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic novel — she still has to deal with the emotions of an adult woman as time moves on and she ceases to age.
digitalspy.com
The Mandalorian star joins Magic Mike director's thriller show
The Mandalorian star Timothy Olyphant has signed up to join Steven Soderbergh's new HBO TV show Full Circle. Full Circle is a six-episode series that will air on HBO and follows an investigation into a kidnapping gone wrong. The investigation will uncover dark secrets that have been kept hidden for years and connect multiple characters and societies in present-day New York City.
George Reeves: The Mysterious Life and Death of TV's Original "Superman"
Many actors have played Superman over the years, on both the big-screen and small, including Dean Cain in the 1990s on TV's heralded show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, to Christopher Reeve in a series of feature films in the late 1970s and early 1980s, to Henry Cavill in more recent years on the big screen with movies like Justice League (2017/2021).
ComicBook
A Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Is Back for Season 2
It's time to head back to Alfea College. On Friday, September 16th, Netflix officially launched the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga. The live-action series is inspired by the beloved Winx Club animated series, and has developed its own cult following ever since Season 1 debuted in 2021. This new batch of episodes will give fans a chance to check in with Bloom, Stella, Terra, Aisha, Musa, and more in their fight against the evils of their world.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty: Is Space Beth Headed for a Villainous Team-Up With Rick Prime?
Rick and Morty Season 3 first introduced the storyline of Beth Smith cloning herself to live a dual life – one as a mother and wife and Earth, and another as a badass space fighter. However, in the last few seasons of the show, "Space Beth" has come back into the picture and managed to grow closer to the family she once wanted to get away from. Well, after the Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode "Bethic Twinstinct" there's an increasing hint that Space Beth could end up being a major adversary in the show – and possibly a crucial ally to Rick Prime.
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
ComicBook
Constantine Fans Are Shocked by Keanu Reeves Sequel News
Earlier today, it was reported that a sequel to the 2005 DC movie, Constantine, is in the works with Keanu Reeves set to return in the titular role. According to Deadline, the follow-up to the cult classic is in development at Warner Bros, and the first movie's director, Francis Lawrence, is also returning. Akiva Goldsman is set to write the script and produce the film, and J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella are producing with Lorenzo DiBonaventura and Erwin Stoff executive producing. The first film made $230.9 million worldwide against a budget between $70-100 million, but was ultimately met with mixed reactions from film critics. However, over the last 17 years, the movie has developed quite a following. In fact, many fans have taken to social media to celebrate the news.
Star Trek: Lower Decks and Discovery have ruined the original series for me
Sci-fi owes a lot to classic Star Trek, but some of it aged quite poorly, and the new shows only served to highlight that to us.
A New Stephen King Adaption Will Be Making Its Way to Your TV Next Month
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For almost 50 years, Stephen King's novels have been adapted into films and TV shows. It all started back in 1976 with the movie adaptation of Carrie and most recently Stephen King's novel "Firestarter" had a second theatrical release (the first one was released in 1984).
ComicBook
Everything You Need to Know About Batman Day 2022
It's Batman Day, a day when DC Comics fans celebrate one of the most iconic characters in comics. Sure, one could argue that every day is Batman Day given the vast popularity of the character across comics, television, movies, video games, and more, but today (September 17, 2022 — the third Saturday of the month) is the official day set aside to celebrate the Dark Knight and his impact on popular culture. For many that means catching up on Batman comics, watching their favorite Batman movies, or even taking to social media to celebrate the character and creators that make the iconic character such an enduring favorite.
ComicBook
J.J. Abrams' Constantine and Madame Xanadu TV Series Dead at HBO Max
The DC multiverse of movies and television shows has been in a unique state of flux in recent years, with a wide array of projects being put into development amid various behind-the-scenes changes. Fans have been curious to see what DC projects would flourish under the new regime of Warner Bros. Discovery — and now, we just got one of the most surprising updates yet, in the form of a sequel to 2005's Keanu Reeves-led Constantine movie. The news of the sequel, which would see the return of Reeves and director Francis Lawrence, has already led fans to wonder what that means for the previously-reported Constantine HBO Max series, — and now, it looks like we have our answer. In Variety's reporting of the Reeves-led sequel, the outlet reveals that the Constantine series, as well as the Madame X HBO Max series, are dead at HBO Max.
The Resident Boss Addresses Medical Drama's Future Beyond Season 6
Ahead of The Resident's sixth season, the medical drama's boss addresses the show's future.
The 'Quantum Leap' Reboot Picks up Decades After the Ending to the Original Series
In an age where studios value nostalgia and established brands to produce content, we can expect them to produce reboots of classic sci-fi series every so often. For NBC, shows like Bionic Woman in 2007 and Knight Rider in 2008 attempted to revive and modernize popular shows from the 1970s and 1980s. For the record, neither reboot lasted for more than a season.
A New Mystery Movie Is Finally Coming to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
'Francesca Quinn, P.I.' premieres Sunday, September 25 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. It's the first new mystery movie on the channel since April 2022.
Stephen King Has Named The Best Limited Series He's Seen In 2022, And It's Currently Streaming
Stephen King has been watching a lot of great television in 2022. He kicked off the year back in January sharing love for the freshman series Yellowjackets; he called Severance the "coolest, loopiest" show of the spring; he dubbed Shining Girls as being "exactly what streaming is made for;" and just a few weeks ago, he hailed the work done on Black Bird. That's quite a lot of praise being thrown around for a lot of great projects – but now he has offered what is arguably his highest complement for a 2022 original, as he has named Five Days At Memorial as the best limited series he's seen this year.
‘Station 19’ Season 6 Trailer Teases a Natural Disaster Like No Other When It Returns
Watch the 'Station 19' Season 6 trailer for the premiere and read our breakdown of what's to come when the drama returns to ABC this fall.
TV Fanatic
Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 1
Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
