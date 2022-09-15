ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricanes to Watch: NFL Week 2 Schedule

By Brian Smith
Previewing Week 2 NFL games with former Miami players.

It’s another busy slate for former Miami Hurricanes players going into the second week of the NFL season. The first weekend was a good start. Now, can they improve upon their performances?

Before diving into the statistics and matchups, here’s a video from the Hurricanes Twitter account with video of several Miami players from Week 1 action.

The following are two of the best games with Hurricanes playing in them, including tonight’s great Thursday Night Football game.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m.

Former Cane and NFL veteran safety Deon Bush is in action. He was a fourth-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2016.

Coming off his best season as a pro in 2021 for the Bears, Bush is now a reserve safety for the Chiefs. He recorded two tackles during Kansas City’s opening road victory over Arizona. This week, the Chargers are probably a more stringent challenge.

After quarterback Justin Herber t lit up Las Vegas for 279 yards and three touchdowns in leading LA to a 24-19 victory, there’s no doubt that this AFC West grudge match could come down to one play.

Herbert left that contest with a hefty 129.4 quarterback rating. Bush and every member of the Chiefs' defense need to be ready for an all-out aerial assault from the Chargers.

New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. Sunday

This game has multiple players from The U. For the Jets, starting at slot receiver, plus kickoff and punt return, would be Braxton Berrios . He’s off to a good start this season as he caught five passes for 37 yards during the Jets' first contest.

Berrios will be going against a Cleveland secondary that is ranked No. 4 by Sharp Football Analysis after the first game 26-24 victory over Carolina.

Including cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II , Cleveland also has safeties like Grant Delpit that Berrios will compete against. Should be a good matchup. When Cleveland takes over, a different kind of battle takes place with a former Cane.

Tight end David Njoku is coming off a first game with only one catch for seven yards. The starter for the Browns, obviously he wants the football thrown to him more often. Look for Njoku to improve his production against a Jets defense that allowed 213 yards and three touchdowns through the air in Week 1 to the Ravens.

Additional Notes

* It may be the fifteenth season for defensive lineman Calais Campbell , but the starter for Baltimore is still one of the league’s best at creating big plays. He recorded four total tackles, including two solo and a sack during the Ravens' victory over the Jets. Baltimore will be hosting Miami, so Campbell will be battling Austin Jackson and Terron Armstead at right and left tackle respectively.

* For the Raiders, middle linebacker Denzel Perryman is listed as questionable to play during the home matchup with the Cardinals.

* Seattle plays at San Francisco. Can safety Mike Jackson make a bigger play than his fumble recovery in the end zone against Denver during the first game of the season?

As always, good luck to all the former Canes as they take to the NFL gridiron.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @ AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

