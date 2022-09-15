ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 11

willie panetta
3d ago

Let the politicians wear uniforms and deal with the criminals…These guy’s have all the answers so show us how to contain criminals….It’s all an act that is used to keep them getting re-elected….

Reply(1)
6
Wes Morris
3d ago

even with the misconduct they are able to see our complete records. we should be able to see their as well.

Reply
11
l. Thacker
3d ago

Too many times an officer will be release from his/her duties in one state, move to a different state an get hired to be back on the streets. Repeat...Dont mark this as being false. Its a fact!

Reply
5
Related
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska State Patrol news

State Patrol completes summer-long enforcement campaigns. The Nebraska State Patrol has closed-out multiple summer-long operations focused on specific areas of roadway safety. Troopers and dispatchers have been working overtime this summer to keep roads safe across the state. Troopers based in Omaha performed several operations focused on excessive speeding in...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
iowapublicradio.org

Slain teen’s loved ones to Nebraska pardons board: Release Jackson, he didn’t do it

Earnest Jackson is innocent and should be released from prison, say two family members of the man he’s convicted of murdering. Their public support of Jackson is the latest twist in a nearly quarter-century-long saga about a North Omaha killing that gets its next chapter Monday, when the Nebraska Board of Pardons decides whether to release Jackson or keep him behind bars.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha teen was fatally shot over attempted theft of marijuana, detective testifies

A 21-year-old man shot a teen in the back twice, killing him, after the teen attempted to steal a bag of marijuana in August, an Omaha police detective testified Friday. Jordan Humphrey, of Omaha, will stand trial on charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm and tampering with physical evidence.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Wayne
klkntv.com

Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports ninth case of bird flu

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture on Monday announced a ninth confirmed case of avian influenza, or bird, flu in the state. The latest case was confirmed in a small backyard flock in Dawes County. The last confirmed case in Nebraska was discovered in April. According...
DAWES COUNTY, NE
truecrimedaily

Woman who gave birth on the sidewalk and abandoned child in freezing weather is sentenced to prison

OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old woman who gave birth to a little boy on a sidewalk on a below-freezing day and abandoned him has been sentenced to prison. According to WOWT-TV, a judge handed Trinity Shakespeare a prison term of two years and one day with 18 months of supervised release. She has reportedly received credit for 210 days of time served, and WOWT reports she could be released in March.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Webster County proposes replacing Nebraska’s oldest jail

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Webster County is looking to replace Nebraska’s oldest jail, built in the late 1800s. The sheriff and county commissioners say the current jail is no longer safe for inmates, staff or the public. The building in Red Cloud has only two cells and can...
WEBSTER COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#U S Supreme Court#Brady V Maryland#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial
News Channel Nebraska

World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WOWT

Interim leaders announced for Nebraska Department of Corrections, Fire Marshal

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Ricketts has announced interim heads for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services and State Fire Marshal’s Office. Diane Sabatka-Rine has been announced as the Interim Director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She will take over after Director Scott Frakes announced his resignation.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
FUN 104

Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
ANOKA, MN
KETV.com

Nebraska law enforcement investigating fatal skydiving accident

CRETE, Neb. — One person died and another person was injured after a skydiving accident Thursday at a Nebraska airport, according to authorities. The Crete Police Department said the accident occurred at the Crete Municipal Airport. Crete, which is in Saline County, about 25 miles southwest of Lincoln. Officials...

Comments / 0

Community Policy