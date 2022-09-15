ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

‘Parvo has been changing,’ Local veterinarian discusses parvovirus, how to protect your pet

By Kirsten Joyce
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SItmo_0hxLq8xt00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Parvovirus can be fatal to your brand new puppy or kitten, and 8 News Now connected with a local veterinarian on the steps you need to take to make sure it remains safe.

Dr. Jamie Augenstein of Oasis Animal Hospital in Henderson said that over the past five years, vets across the country are seeing new cases of parvovirus.

Just last month, 30 dogs in northern Michigan died from a “mysterious illness” that had parvo-like symptoms. Initial parvovirus tests came back negative, but then ultimately came back as parvovirus.

“Parvo has been changing recently,” Dr. Augenstein said. “They get it by ingestion, come across, it, step in it, lick their paws, it gets in the GI tract, attacks the GI tract, gets absorbed into the blood stream, suppresses the immune system.”

The virus causes vomiting, fever, severe diarrhea, and extreme dehydration, which can kill an animal within two to three days, so prompt veterinary attention is crucial. So is a complete set of vaccinations for your new pet.

“The new recommendations are that they should be vaccinated out to 20 weeks, so their last vaccine should be at 20 weeks of age, and parvo is actually the reason that recommendation came about,” Dr. Augenstein continued.

Until your puppy or kitten is fully vaccinated by 20 weeks, minimize their exposure to other people and animals. Keep it to people you know who are healthy and other pets that are healthy until their immune system matures.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nevada Current

Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Southern Nevada Water Authority runs what is likely the longest-running program to motivate homeowners to replace water-thirsty grass with desert landscaping, but a new study says that while the move may save water, the price could be a superheated city. In a new study, a team of researchers investigated the microclimate effects of three […] The post Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
State
Michigan State
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Henderson, NV
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Nevada Vaccines
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Nevada State
Nevada Pets & Animals
Henderson, NV
Health
Henderson, NV
Lifestyle
Local
Nevada COVID-19 Vaccines
Henderson, NV
Pets & Animals
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas shelter offering half-off adoption fees for all animals this weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ready to welcome a furever friend into your home? A Las Vegas shelter is offering half-off adoption fees for all animals this weekend. According to the Animal Foundation, as part of a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, the shelter will offer a special half-off adoption fees promotion for all animals from Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

This Las Vegas Animal Shelter Dubbed ‘So Disgusting’

Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman recently made a surprise visit to a Las Vegas animal shelter. She said she was appalled at what she saw. Seaman dropped in to The Animal Foundation for what she called a surprise inspection. In the intake area of the shelter, where animals are often dropped off overnight, Seaman said she saw dogs in their own feces and overturned food dishes. Seaman recalled the stench of feces in the air as well. As reported by the Las Vegas Review Journal, “‘The place was appalling,’ (Seaman) said in a phone interview. ‘I’ve never seen anything so disgusting that an animal should have to sit in a cage in those conditions.’ In all, Seaman said, she and Tim Potts, the city’s chief of public safety, only saw one employee in the area.” Seaman is calling for an audit of the shelter and putting it up for discussion at the October 19 City Hall meeting.
LAS VEGAS, NV
police1.com

Las Vegas PD uses social workers to tackle repeat DUI offenses

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is taking a new approach to help prevent repeat DUI offenses. As part of the voluntary program, officers and social workers visit the homes of individuals convicted of more than one DUI offense, according to 8 News Now. The officers and social workers then speak with individuals about personal struggles or factors that may be contributing to repeat offenses and offer the necessary support.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterinarian#Dog#Dehydration#Parvo#Gi
vegas24seven.com

ASYLUM and HOTEL FEAR’s HALLOWEEN SEASON RETURN TO THE MEADOWS MALL!

ASYLUM and HOTEL FEAR’s HALLOWEEN SEASON RETURN TO THE MEADOWS MALL!. Las Vegas Haunts presents 24 Years of FEAR, Opens Sept. 29. ASYLUM & HOTEL FEAR are Nevada’s LARGEST attractions and opens on September 29. This season we have continued to upgrade the totally new ASYLUM, adding a new room and a bunch of new animations and effects. HOTEL FEAR has also added several new rooms and added new animations and scares. Our attractions are always changing, upgrading, adapting. Our audience is always changing, and we change right along with them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Fox5 KVVU

Body of missing 75-year-old hiker found

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A missing 75-year-old man was found dead this weekend, according to his family and search groups. Rock Stanley was last seen Aug. 23 around 5 a.m. at Mount Charleston. His family said Stanley was an experienced hiker. A family member posted in a Facebook group...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Man, stepson dead in 2nd murder-suicide in 2 days

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating an apparent murder suicide that took place Sunday afternoon in the south valley. Officers responded to a residence near Richmar Avenue and Bermuda road just after 5:30 p.m. when they found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. According to police, it appeared that 35-year-old […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – Overhead signs turned off

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Just when you start getting used to some of the overhead signs on I-15, a few of them are being taken out of service. We’re talking about the short distance on the south 15 from Flamingo to Russell Rd, where the Nevada Dept of Transportation and the Regional Transportation Commission will be relocating a cable as part of your favorite new freeway project: the complete rebuilding of I-15 and Tropicana.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy