IN Focus: Indiana’s abortion law takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS – As lawmakers on Capitol Hill see a proposal for a national abortion ban, Indiana’s new abortion guidelines are now in effect. September 15 was the first day abortions were largely outlawed except in cases of rape, incest, “lethal fetal anomaly,” and to prevent substantial impairment to the life or health of a pregnant woman.
IN Focus: Mitch Daniels on Biden cabinet visit, future political plans
INDIANAPOLIS – As cabinet officials from the Biden Administration visit Purdue University, the school’s president Mitch Daniels is touting the Hoosier State as the nation’s next hub for technology, while also responding to questions about his own political future. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State...
Parents wanted after Ohio child found locked in cage, another holding meth pipe
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) – Two Ohio parents face arrest warrants and a grandmother is in custody after deputies in Ohio found a 3-year-old in a cage and a 2-year-old holding a drug pipe Sunday during a search of a house, according to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO...
Advocates push for more funding for Indiana foster care, adoption services
INDIANAPOLIS – As Indiana’s near-total abortion ban takes effect, some Hoosiers are renewing their calls on lawmakers to take a closer look at adoption services and the foster care system. It’s not clear what impact the abortion law will have on the number of adoptions in Indiana or...
Indiana announces ‘Air Quality Action Day’ for Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday, Sept. 18 has been declared an “Air Quality Action Day” in Indiana, as announced by the state’s department of environmental management. IDEM released a statement Saturday saying that starting at midnight and lasting until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected. Due to potentially high ozone levels, IDEM is advising that children and the elderly, as well as those with heart or lung conditions, should reduce or avoid heavy exertion or work outdoors.
Severe storm threat timing for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will arrive in Indiana Sunday into Monday. After a mostly dry weekend, showers and thunderstorms are on the way starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning. You may even wake up to some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms pose a severe threat, especially the closer you get to the Indiana-Illinois border.
A stormy start; Summer heat surges
It’s been a noisy start to our Monday morning with rain and storms rolling through central Indiana. As these storms rolled through Iowa, Missouri and Illinois late Sunday and early Monday morning, multiple Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued. Numerous reports of hail and downed trees came from these storms. Fortunately, storms in our area remained below severe criteria. They will continue through the mid morning but our severe weather threat has diminished. Be careful as you’re heading out. Some of the rain has been heavy, leading to ponding on the roads. Plus, gusty winds within a few strong storms may have knocked some tree limbs down.
Strong storms headed towards Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low 90s, a sharp drop in heat will follow. Storms late Sunday night.
