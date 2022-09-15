It’s been a noisy start to our Monday morning with rain and storms rolling through central Indiana. As these storms rolled through Iowa, Missouri and Illinois late Sunday and early Monday morning, multiple Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued. Numerous reports of hail and downed trees came from these storms. Fortunately, storms in our area remained below severe criteria. They will continue through the mid morning but our severe weather threat has diminished. Be careful as you’re heading out. Some of the rain has been heavy, leading to ponding on the roads. Plus, gusty winds within a few strong storms may have knocked some tree limbs down.

IOWA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO