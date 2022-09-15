Election season is in full swing across Palo Alto, where campaign signs are becoming more noticeable across town. To assist local voters in their decision at the ballot box, the Weekly asked this year’s seven City Council candidates to fill out questionnaires about their qualifications, vision for the city and priorities if elected. They also explained where they stand on housing, climate change, rail crossings and policing and crime, among other topics.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO