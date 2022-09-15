Read full article on original website
'The Elixir of Love' to usher in new Livermore Valley Opera season
Audiences of the Livermore Valley Opera will be able to experience classic, dramatized Italian vocal performances in the company’s upcoming fall and spring productions. LVO recently announced its 2022-23 series of performances to be hosted at the Bankhead Theater in downtown Livermore. The professional opera group, the only one of its kind in the Tri-Valley, said the 31st season will include two fully staged operas starting next month.
San Jose libraries to upgrade facilities with state funds
San Jose libraries are on the verge of receiving major upgrades with the state pouring millions into infrastructure projects. The $439-million Building Forward Library Improvement Grant program—touted as California’s largest investment in public library infrastructure to date—means San Jose libraries are receiving more than $8 million in the first funding round, library officials said.
Rodriguez: How the San Jose Downtown Association was actually founded
In 1986, a family from the Pacific Islands converted downtown’s notorious Five Star Bar into a venue that would go on to showcase an unknown band from Seattle: Nirvana. They had trouble, however, getting the city to approve an awning over its front window, a key piece needed to complete the renovation. The red tape they faced was emblematic of the powerlessness of downtown’s small businesses—and the need for an advocate.
Palo Alto's Magical Bridge Playground temporarily closed for repairs, upgrades
Closed until Oct. 15, the Magical Bridge Playground in Palo Alto is undergoing renovations that will include much-needed repair work to its existing structures while ushering in a new feature that will help with accessibility for visitors who are blind or have limited vision. Since its opening in 2015, the...
What issues matter to this year's Palo Alto City Council candidates?
Election season is in full swing across Palo Alto, where campaign signs are becoming more noticeable across town. To assist local voters in their decision at the ballot box, the Weekly asked this year’s seven City Council candidates to fill out questionnaires about their qualifications, vision for the city and priorities if elected. They also explained where they stand on housing, climate change, rail crossings and policing and crime, among other topics.
Remembering Bob Philcox, former Pleasanton mayor
Robert “Bob” Philcox, a former mayor of Pleasanton who served on the City Council during a key period in Pleasanton’s evolution of the 1970s, died at home surrounded by family on Saturday. He was 88. Philcox, who remained actively involved in the Pleasanton community for decades after...
Dublin resident Kristen Speck unopposed for DUSD Trustee Area 2 seat
Dublin school volunteer Kristen Speck is poised to be the newest member of the school board, coming forward as the only candidate to file for the open Trustee Area 2 seat in the upcoming election. Speck, a Dublin resident of almost 20 years, cites as key priorities equity and inclusion,...
Details emerge about deadly motorcycle crash that shut down BART through Oakland for hours during Friday evening commute
A motorcyclist was killed after a collision in which he was ejected from his vehicle onto BART tracks and subsequently hit by a passing train in Oakland, which caused major delays on BART in all directions on Friday during the evening commute. The incident caused BART service to be stopped...
DUSD Board President Dan Cherrier vying for reelection to Area 5
Current Dublin Unified School District Board President Dan Cherrier is seeking reelection this November, aiming for a second term representing Trustee Area 5 in a contested campaign against a former trustee. First elected to the board at-large in 2016 and then again to represent the east side’s Area 5 in...
Where the Palo Alto City Council candidates stand on crime, policing
Election season is in full swing across Palo Alto, where campaign signs are becoming more noticeable across town. To assist local voters in their decision at the ballot box, the Weekly asked this year’s seven City Council candidates to fill out questionnaires about their qualifications, vision for the city and priorities if elected. They also explained where they stand on housing, climate change, rail crossings and policing and crime, among other topics.
Safeway to pay $8M in settlement over underground fuel storage tank violations
California Attorney General Rob Bonta and five county district attorneys on Friday announced an $8 million settlement with Safeway regarding alleged violations of environmental laws at its 71 gas stations across the state, including in the Tri-Valley. The settlement, which along with the attorney general included the district attorneys of...
Police: Woman arrested after car search nets gun, suspected drugs
Palo Alto police arrested a woman who they say falsely identified herself after officers searched the car she was in and found a handgun, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and pepper spray on Wednesday afternoon. The arrest occurred after officers stopped the woman when she and another woman were driving an...
