ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnycentral.com

Popeyes opening on Monday in Oswego

Syracuse, NY — A Popeyes is opening in Oswego on Monday. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and celebrations begin at 5 p.m. after a ribbon cutting ceremony by Mayor Billy Barlow. “Oswego is such a great community. We have been welcomed with open arms here and are excited...
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

That's a wrap! 12th annual Canine Carnival photo gallery

Syracuse, NY — Looking back on some of our favorite moments from the 12th annual Canine Carnival!. With a visit from our good friend and former Chief Meteorologist Wayne Mahar, alongside some new furry friends, this was quite a weekend to remember.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Job fairs coming to CNY in effort to ease labor shortages

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Two job fairs are coming to Central New York this week as labor shortages continue to affect New Yorkers. Cumulus Media is holding a job fair at Embassy Suites outside of Destiny USA from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. ASM Global is also holding...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
Oneida, NY
Society
Oneida, NY
Sports
Syracuse, NY
Sports
City
Oneida, NY
Syracuse, NY
Society
cnycentral.com

Big weekend for Central New Yorkers: Something fun for everyone

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse was bringing the Funk at Festa Italiana on Friday night. People all over New York came to enjoy the food, the entertainment, and each other’s company but that’s not the only event that’s going on in Syracuse for the weekend. Saturday at...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

AAA: Regional gas prices all drop below $4 mark

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in the city of Syracuse this morning is $3.86, dow 11 cents compared to last week. The New York State average is $3.78, down 11 cents since last Monday. Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.68, down 4 cents from one week ago.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

CNY Regional Market: What's fresh this week?

SYRACUSE — Amanda Vitale from the Central New York Regional Market walks us through what’s fresh this week. This week, it's mums. The beautiful fall plant can help you add some color to your home as we transition to fall. Find out how long they last as the temperatures drop.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central New York#Charity#Cny Central#Cny Invitational#The Ronald Mcdonald House
cnycentral.com

Veterinary center in CNY to begin closing on weekends due to lack of staff

SYRACUSE N.Y. — There’s a nationwide shortage of veterinary technicians and most of the techs that are still working are currently being overworked and some of them are burnt out, which explains why a popular vet center in Central New York will no longer be open 24/7, at least for the next few months.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Fire Department rescues woman hanging from I-81 overpass

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse firefighters rescued a woman who was hanging from the Hiawatha Boulevard overpass over I-81. Fire department personnel were called to the overpass just before 2:30pm on Saturday afternoon, and upon arrival found the woman standing outside the chain-link fence facing the highway below her with traffic moving at normal speed. They also found several bystanders attempting to talk her down and holding onto her.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Onondaga County holds free car seat inspections on Monday at Cicero Police Department

Syracuse, NY — Onondaga County will be holding free car seat inspections and assistance on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cicero Police Department. The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee says inspections will be done by certified child passenger safety technicians. They also use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to teach parents and caregivers how to choose, then properly install the appropriate seat. The model takes into account the child’s age, size, and the vehicle itself.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
cnycentral.com

More humidity, rain and thunder for Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Sunday started out dry with some sun and clouds, however by mid to late afternoon as expected some showers and downpours moved through parts of CNY. For the rest of tonight we'll continue to see off and on showers and downpours becoming fewer and fewer overnight. The reason...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Strong thunderstorms possible Monday afternoon across CNY

An early week cold front will likely bring thunderstorms to the region. Scattered morning showers will give way to a line of thunderstorms that will push southeast through the afternoon. A few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms might develop which would be capable of producing heavy rain and strong winds.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Toyota HS Game of the Week: CBA edges CNS in Week 3 Thriller

Both teams came into Week 3 undefeated—and only one left being able to claim that status. Christian Brothers Academy took down Cicero-North Syracuse 42-41 in a tight, gritty battle. Late in the fourth quarter, CNS was down by 1 point. Instead of tying it up, they decided to go...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Last-second TD gives SU dramatic win over Purdue

Syracuse, NY — Through the first three quarters of Syracuse football's biggest test of the season so far, a jam-packed JMA wireless dome saw 19 total points put up between two very evenly matched teams. Then the fourth quarter happened, and that same crowd was treated to one heart-stopping...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy