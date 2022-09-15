Read full article on original website
Popeyes opening on Monday in Oswego
Syracuse, NY — A Popeyes is opening in Oswego on Monday. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and celebrations begin at 5 p.m. after a ribbon cutting ceremony by Mayor Billy Barlow. “Oswego is such a great community. We have been welcomed with open arms here and are excited...
That's a wrap! 12th annual Canine Carnival photo gallery
Syracuse, NY — Looking back on some of our favorite moments from the 12th annual Canine Carnival!. With a visit from our good friend and former Chief Meteorologist Wayne Mahar, alongside some new furry friends, this was quite a weekend to remember.
Oneida Indian Nation to launch cannabis operation with retail locations expected late 2023
VERONA, N.Y. — The Oneida Indian Nation announced Monday that it will launch a cannabis operation with the construction of a full-scale, 50,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and production facility expected to begin in October. The facility will be located on Hill Road in Verona. The operation will include retail locations,...
Job fairs coming to CNY in effort to ease labor shortages
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Two job fairs are coming to Central New York this week as labor shortages continue to affect New Yorkers. Cumulus Media is holding a job fair at Embassy Suites outside of Destiny USA from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. ASM Global is also holding...
Big weekend for Central New Yorkers: Something fun for everyone
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse was bringing the Funk at Festa Italiana on Friday night. People all over New York came to enjoy the food, the entertainment, and each other’s company but that’s not the only event that’s going on in Syracuse for the weekend. Saturday at...
Cake Bar Café pairs Vietnamese coffee with unique desserts in Downtown Syracuse
SYRACUSE N.Y. — If you're looking for a spot to try some unique desserts and delicious coffee, the Cake Bar Café in downtown Syracuse is the place to go. The café, located near Clinton Square, is a Vietnamese coffee shop run by Duyen Nguyen who learned how to cook from her mother.
AAA: Regional gas prices all drop below $4 mark
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in the city of Syracuse this morning is $3.86, dow 11 cents compared to last week. The New York State average is $3.78, down 11 cents since last Monday. Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.68, down 4 cents from one week ago.
CNY Regional Market: What's fresh this week?
SYRACUSE — Amanda Vitale from the Central New York Regional Market walks us through what’s fresh this week. This week, it's mums. The beautiful fall plant can help you add some color to your home as we transition to fall. Find out how long they last as the temperatures drop.
Salvation Army helping fight food insecurity with donation spots outside of the JMA Dome
SYRACUSE N.Y. — It’s a big weekend for Syracuse Football, a real measuring stick game, when they take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the JMA Wireless Dome at noon on Saturday. But perhaps the bigger story from The Dome is off the field. The Salvation Army is teaming...
Veterinary center in CNY to begin closing on weekends due to lack of staff
SYRACUSE N.Y. — There’s a nationwide shortage of veterinary technicians and most of the techs that are still working are currently being overworked and some of them are burnt out, which explains why a popular vet center in Central New York will no longer be open 24/7, at least for the next few months.
Syracuse Fire Department rescues woman hanging from I-81 overpass
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse firefighters rescued a woman who was hanging from the Hiawatha Boulevard overpass over I-81. Fire department personnel were called to the overpass just before 2:30pm on Saturday afternoon, and upon arrival found the woman standing outside the chain-link fence facing the highway below her with traffic moving at normal speed. They also found several bystanders attempting to talk her down and holding onto her.
Onondaga County holds free car seat inspections on Monday at Cicero Police Department
Syracuse, NY — Onondaga County will be holding free car seat inspections and assistance on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cicero Police Department. The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee says inspections will be done by certified child passenger safety technicians. They also use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to teach parents and caregivers how to choose, then properly install the appropriate seat. The model takes into account the child’s age, size, and the vehicle itself.
More humidity, rain and thunder for Monday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Sunday started out dry with some sun and clouds, however by mid to late afternoon as expected some showers and downpours moved through parts of CNY. For the rest of tonight we'll continue to see off and on showers and downpours becoming fewer and fewer overnight. The reason...
Strong thunderstorms possible Monday afternoon across CNY
An early week cold front will likely bring thunderstorms to the region. Scattered morning showers will give way to a line of thunderstorms that will push southeast through the afternoon. A few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms might develop which would be capable of producing heavy rain and strong winds.
Classic cars take center stage at East Syracuse Chevy Corvette and Classic Car Show
East Syracuse, NY — You can't go wrong with the classics, and the classics took center stage at the 8th annual Corvette and Classic Car Show at East Syracuse Chevrolet on Saturday. Along with the local Corvette Club the dealership hosted hundreds of classic and custom cars for a...
Toyota HS Game of the Week: CBA edges CNS in Week 3 Thriller
Both teams came into Week 3 undefeated—and only one left being able to claim that status. Christian Brothers Academy took down Cicero-North Syracuse 42-41 in a tight, gritty battle. Late in the fourth quarter, CNS was down by 1 point. Instead of tying it up, they decided to go...
Fiona is now a hurricane and forecasted to strengthen over the next several days
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The latest tropical system, Fiona, has now become a hurricane as of Monday in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. Here is the latest advisory issued by the National Hurricane Center as of 8 AM EST MONDAY:. -Maximum sustained wind speed near the center: 90 mph. -Moving NW at 8...
Last-second TD gives SU dramatic win over Purdue
Syracuse, NY — Through the first three quarters of Syracuse football's biggest test of the season so far, a jam-packed JMA wireless dome saw 19 total points put up between two very evenly matched teams. Then the fourth quarter happened, and that same crowd was treated to one heart-stopping...
LIVE FROM THE PRESS BOX: Syracuse football hosts Purdue for a big Week 3 matchup
SYRACUSE — FINAL SCORE: Syracuse 32 Purdue 29. Garrett Shrader tossed a miraculous 25-yard touchdown pass to Oronde Gadsden with :07 remaining in the game. Orange football remains undefeated and starts a season 3-0 for the first time since 2018. INSANITY AT THE DOME- Garrett Shrader connects with Oronde...
