Lawrence ‘Butch’ Irwin Ray III, 71, of Southfield
Lawrence “Butch” Irwin Ray III, 71, of Southfield died Wednesday September 14, 2022 at Fairview Commons in Great Barrington. Butch was born in Milford, Mass. on September 22, 1950 son of Lawrence Irwin Jr. and Theresa (Shurick) Ray. He graduated from Blackstone High School and went on to receive his Associates Degree from Coyne Electrical School in Newton, Mass.
