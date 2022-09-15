Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Overland Park man who botched autopsies sentenced to prison for wire fraud
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawn Parcells will serve 69 months in a federal prison for wire fraud in a case even the judge openly called “unusually bizarre.”. Parcells was the relentless focus of a KCTV5 investigation as our reporting revealed nationwide complaints and a lack of medical credentials.
DOJ opens civil rights investigation of Kansas City police employment
The Kansas City Police Department said it is fully cooperating with the Department of Justice's investigation into employment practices.
KCTV 5
KCPD subject to civil rights investigation regarding employment practices
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department will be under investigation by the Department of Justice, interim police chief Joseph Mabin announced. A release stated the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ is looking into employment practices by the Kansas City Police Department. “It is the...
7 more alleged victims revealed in court filing Roger Golubski case
A federal court filing Friday revealed seven more women who say they were victimized by former KCK police detective Roger Golubski.
KCPD investigating homicide after body found in apartment
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating homicide after finding a body Sunday night at an apartment at 29th and Wabash.
Shawnee police investigating after woman found dead at apartment
SHAWNEE, Kan. — Shawnee police are now investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead in an apartment Sunday. At around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to an apartment complex near 74th and Flint street in Shawnee, Kansas, in regard to a medical emergency. Upon arrival, officers heard the sound of possible gunshots from inside […]
KMBC.com
Federal investigation underway into employment practices of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The employment practices of theKansas City, Missouri, Police Department are the subject of a federal civil rights investigation, according to a statement released Monday. KCPD Chief Joseph Mabin issued a statement saying the department was notified Monday morning by the Civil Rights Division of the...
Liberty police mourn passing of sergeant due to medical emergency
The Liberty, Missouri, Police Department announced Monday morning that a sergeant with the department has passed away.
Leavenworth man pleads guilty to kidnapping, robbery
Dameon Lewis pled guilty to aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and felony theft of property, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.
Timeline leading up to former KCK detective Golubski's arrest
KSHB 41 compiled a list of key events that led up to the arrest of former Kansas City, Kansas, detective Roger Golubski.
Police: 24-year-old Kan. woman found dead after shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Shawnee. Just before 6p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a medical emergency at at apartment in the 7400 Block of Flint, according to a media release from police. At the scene, officers located...
Alleged victim of Roger Golubski 'relieved' over his arrest
An alleged victim of Roger Golubski, the former Kansas City, Kansas, detective arrested on Thursday, is relieved with his arrest.
4 guilty in massive Kansas City drug, street gang conspiracy
KANSAS CITY – Four Kansas City men who were part of 246, a violent street gang, were convicted by a federal jury for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy, according to the United State's Attorney. Ladele D. Smith, also known as “Dellio” and “Dog,” 35; David J. Duncan, IV,...
Peace Patrol, Brothers Loving Brothers work to end violence in Kansas City
Peace Patrol Minister Bishop John Birmingham and Minister Stephen Ames with Brothers Loving Brothers want the killing in Kansas City, Missouri, to stop.
jimmycsays.com
A powerful case despite “sloppy” police work
On Oct. 16 and 17, 2017, a computer at David Jungerman’s business and another at his Raytown home were used in about 30 Google searches relating to .22 caliber rifles, .17 caliber rifles and the comparative deadliness of the two. The next week, on Oct. 25, lawyer Thomas Pickert...
St. Joseph man charged in daughter's death hospitalized after harming himself in jail
An inmate at the Buchanan County Jail being held on a felony child abuse charge resulting in the death of his daughter is in serious condition after harming himself at the jail Thursday morning. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says inmate Dustin Beechner was given emergency treatment at the jail...
Former KCK detective Roger Golubski arrested by FBI
Former Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department detective Roger Golubski was arrested at his home in Edwardsville, Kansas, by the FBI Thursday.
‘Pushy’ scammers knocking on Lawrence doors, police say
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Kansas Police Department issued a warning to residents on Thursday regarding reports of scammers in the area. According to the LKPD, scammers are knocking on doors and pretending to be ADT Security workers. Residents who have reported suspicious activity told police that the scammers are “very pushy” and ask homeowners […]
1 killed in hit-and-run crash on US 71 Highway in Kansas City
One person is dead following a three-vehicle, hit-and-run crash on US 71 Highway near 85th Street in Kansas City Monday night.
FBI aware of false active shooter reports at schools in Kansas, Missouri
The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it's aware of "swatting incidents" happening in both Kansas and Missouri.
