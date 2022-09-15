ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Great Bend Post

Police: 24-year-old Kan. woman found dead after shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Shawnee. Just before 6p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a medical emergency at at apartment in the 7400 Block of Flint, according to a media release from police. At the scene, officers located...
SHAWNEE, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
St. Joseph Post

4 guilty in massive Kansas City drug, street gang conspiracy

KANSAS CITY – Four Kansas City men who were part of 246, a violent street gang, were convicted by a federal jury for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy, according to the United State's Attorney. Ladele D. Smith, also known as “Dellio” and “Dog,” 35; David J. Duncan, IV,...
jimmycsays.com

A powerful case despite “sloppy” police work

On Oct. 16 and 17, 2017, a computer at David Jungerman’s business and another at his Raytown home were used in about 30 Google searches relating to .22 caliber rifles, .17 caliber rifles and the comparative deadliness of the two. The next week, on Oct. 25, lawyer Thomas Pickert...
RAYTOWN, MO
KSNT News

‘Pushy’ scammers knocking on Lawrence doors, police say

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Kansas Police Department issued a warning to residents on Thursday regarding reports of scammers in the area. According to the LKPD, scammers are knocking on doors and pretending to be ADT Security workers. Residents who have reported suspicious activity told police that the scammers are “very pushy” and ask homeowners […]
LAWRENCE, KS

