Princeton, NJ

Emerson Boro over Saddle River Day - Boys soccer recap

Angel Ponce-Montes scored twice, part of a five-goal first half that propelled Emerson to a 4-0 victory over Saddle River Day in Emerson. Michael Graf and Matt Sabatella also scored for the Cavos, who improved to 3-2. Ayden Shechter, Martin Coombes, Jack Saccente, and Nathan Leuck all chipped in assists for the winners.
Dwight-Morrow over Passaic Valley - Girls soccer recap

Salome Chica scored twice, lifting Dwight-Morrow to a 5-1 victory over Passaic Valley in Englewood. Camila Quinchia, Karen Rios, and Sarah Gomez all scored for 3-1 Englewood also. Gomez and Natalia Wesoloski also added two assists apiece. The Hornets fell to 0-5 with the defeat. The N.J. High School Sports...
Montville over Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap

Patrick Ferrare and Mack Dougherty each scored twice, helping vault Montville to a 5-0 road victory over Kinnelon in Kinnelon. Ryan Boeckel scored and added an assist for the Mustangs, who are now 3-2 on the season. Kinnelon fell to 2-3 with the defeat. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Jack Grusser’s five-touchdown night propels No. 7 Ramapo past Sparta

There wasn’t much wrong that Ramapo quarterback Jack Grusser could do on Friday night. The savvy senior always seemed in control of the situation, even when he was flushed out of the pocket by an on-rushing defender. He was cool, calm and collected on every play, making Sparta’s defense pay almost every time he had the ball in his hands running Ramapo’s offense.
Riverside over Pemberton- Field hockey recap

Gianna Tete and Gwenn Farrell each had a goal to lead Riverside to a 2-0 win over Pemberton in Pemberton. Carlynn Venetz and Lydia Loughry each had an assist for Riverside (3-2). Izabella Vanard made one save to earn the shutout. Evelyn Moran made seven saves for Pemberton (2-3). The...
Wayne Valley gets revenge for 39-point postseason loss in emotional home win over West Essex

The Wayne Valley football team had a list entering the 2022 season. West Essex was on top of that list in big bold letters. After a miserable 3-7 year last season that ended with a 42-3 loss to West Essex in the first round of the North 1, Group 3 Tournament, Wayne Valley did not look like it belonged on the same field as West Essex -- a perennial North Jersey power -- just 11 months ago.
Brody Zauner’s legacy lives on at Allentown through new scholarship fund

There are a lot of ways you can describe Brody Zauner, and what he accomplished in his short time on Earth. I would describe him as a very good soccer player, a willing SAT student under my tutelage, a co-worker–Zauner was a Digital Accounts Manager for New Jersey Advance Media when he passed away this summer, and I also worked with him for one season (2012) at the Field of Terror–and maybe most of all, a friend.
Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital

Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
Football: Cherokee edges past Shawnee

Ryan Bender scored a late rushing touchdown to help Cherokee edge out a 21-14 win over Shawnee, in Medford. Bender punched in a six-yard touchdown with just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter to put Cherokee (2-2) up by one touchdown. Cameron Burti rumbled in a 70-yard touchdown...
New Jersey, you’re changing. Introducing Mosaic.

This fall, many schools will close for Diwali or Eid al-Fitr. This winter, children will dress in bright red and gold costumes and perform a traditional lion dance to celebrate the Lunar New Year. And in late spring, New Jersey will celebrate its second official Juneteenth.
