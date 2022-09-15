Read full article on original website
Emerson Boro over Saddle River Day - Boys soccer recap
Angel Ponce-Montes scored twice, part of a five-goal first half that propelled Emerson to a 4-0 victory over Saddle River Day in Emerson. Michael Graf and Matt Sabatella also scored for the Cavos, who improved to 3-2. Ayden Shechter, Martin Coombes, Jack Saccente, and Nathan Leuck all chipped in assists for the winners.
St. John Vianney over Red Bank Regional - Field hockey recap
Cat Schianvar scored twice, helping vault St. John Vianney to a 4-0 victory over Red Bank Regional in Holmdel. Katarina Villa and Fiona Drew also scored for the Lancers, who improved to 3-2 on the season. Red Bank fell to 1-2 on the year with the loss. The N.J. High...
Oshash’s hat-trick sparks Dunellen comeback - Boys soccer recap
Ahmed Oshash’s goals in the 69th and 72nd minutes leveled things up for Dunellen, who received a last-minute goal from Jacob Czartoryjski to win it before the end of regulation in Dunellen. Oshash’s first half goal meant it was a hat trick, and it helped Dunellen stay undefeated at...
Dwight-Morrow over Passaic Valley - Girls soccer recap
Salome Chica scored twice, lifting Dwight-Morrow to a 5-1 victory over Passaic Valley in Englewood. Camila Quinchia, Karen Rios, and Sarah Gomez all scored for 3-1 Englewood also. Gomez and Natalia Wesoloski also added two assists apiece. The Hornets fell to 0-5 with the defeat. The N.J. High School Sports...
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep falls to Woodstock Academy (CT) - Boys soccer recap
Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, suffered its first loss of the season when it was defeated by Woodstock Academy of Connecticut, 3-2, at the Mainline High School Jamboree in Downingtown, Penn. Jesus de la Torre scored the tie-breaking goal in the 60th minute for Woodstock...
Montville over Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap
Patrick Ferrare and Mack Dougherty each scored twice, helping vault Montville to a 5-0 road victory over Kinnelon in Kinnelon. Ryan Boeckel scored and added an assist for the Mustangs, who are now 3-2 on the season. Kinnelon fell to 2-3 with the defeat. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Jack Grusser’s five-touchdown night propels No. 7 Ramapo past Sparta
There wasn’t much wrong that Ramapo quarterback Jack Grusser could do on Friday night. The savvy senior always seemed in control of the situation, even when he was flushed out of the pocket by an on-rushing defender. He was cool, calm and collected on every play, making Sparta’s defense pay almost every time he had the ball in his hands running Ramapo’s offense.
Riverside over Pemberton- Field hockey recap
Gianna Tete and Gwenn Farrell each had a goal to lead Riverside to a 2-0 win over Pemberton in Pemberton. Carlynn Venetz and Lydia Loughry each had an assist for Riverside (3-2). Izabella Vanard made one save to earn the shutout. Evelyn Moran made seven saves for Pemberton (2-3). The...
Phillipsburg football remains unbeaten by overwhelming North Hunterdon in 4th quarter
Phillipsburg football hosts North Hunterdon on Sept. 16, 2022 — The last dramatic shift in momentum belonged to thePhillipsburg High School football team during its home opener on Friday night. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Field hockey’s biggest notes and takeaways from Week 1
We’re entering the second full week of the 2022 season. Week 1 supplied plenty of noteworthy results and performances.
Wayne Valley gets revenge for 39-point postseason loss in emotional home win over West Essex
The Wayne Valley football team had a list entering the 2022 season. West Essex was on top of that list in big bold letters. After a miserable 3-7 year last season that ended with a 42-3 loss to West Essex in the first round of the North 1, Group 3 Tournament, Wayne Valley did not look like it belonged on the same field as West Essex -- a perennial North Jersey power -- just 11 months ago.
Brody Zauner’s legacy lives on at Allentown through new scholarship fund
There are a lot of ways you can describe Brody Zauner, and what he accomplished in his short time on Earth. I would describe him as a very good soccer player, a willing SAT student under my tutelage, a co-worker–Zauner was a Digital Accounts Manager for New Jersey Advance Media when he passed away this summer, and I also worked with him for one season (2012) at the Field of Terror–and maybe most of all, a friend.
