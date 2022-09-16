Read full article on original website
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Dirt Bike
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Dirt Bike. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen 2012 Kawasaki KLX 230R green and white dirt bike. It was stolen from a garage unit at the Homestead Talking Glass Apartments located on Main Street between August 12‐17, 2022. The dirt bike is green and white in color, has a bent foot peg and shifter, and a 5‐inch gash on the front fender.
AZFamily
Prescott police dog helps officers find over five pounds of methamphetamine
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The K-9 unit helped police find over five pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle, Prescott police say. On Sept. 15, Prescott Valley police stopped a car on State Route 69 and Fain Road for multiple traffic violations. The officers called in the department’s K-9 Unit when they noticed the passengers acting strange. K9 Kato and his partner Officer Ellison arrived to sniff around and Kato alerted the officers that there were drugs in the car. Officers searched the vehicle and soon discovered over five pounds of methamphetamine in the car.
4 dead after fatal semi-truck and car crash on I-17 near Flagstaff, victims not yet identified
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Arizona DPS is investigating a fatal crash between a semi-truck and a car that erupted into flames on Interstate 17 near Flagstaff on Sunday, leaving four people dead. New information from DPS says that impairment didn't play a part in the crash. The driver of the...
20 years ago, a woman celebrating her birthday was murdered in Prescott. Authorities offering a $1k reward to find her killer
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Sept. 19, 2002, was a big day for Arleen Cilione. It was her 60th birthday, and she wanted to celebrate. Arleen headed to Donna's Hut Bar in Prescott for a night out on the town. Witnesses told Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies they saw Arleen with two men in the front of the bar located off West Goodwin. She disappeared a short time later.
ABC 15 News
Person shot, killed by US Marshals deputies
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A person was shot and killed by deputies with the U.S. Marshal's Office Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. Flagstaff police say the shooting happened near Route 66 and Fourth Street in a residential area. State and federal officers were conducting a joint operation, according to Flagstaff...
Plane crash in Arizona takes lives of Texas business owners
A Texas contractor and his wife have died in a plane crash in a remote area north of Seligman, Arizona.
theprescotttimes.com
PVPD Officer Honored with ‘Rising Star Award’
PVPD Officer April Zicopoulos Honored With ‘Rising Star Award’. Prescott Valley Police Officer April Zicopoulos was awarded the “Rising Star Award” at the annual Celebrating Women in Yavapai County Law Enforcement banquet in Camp Verde on September 12. The Rising Star Award is given to a full-time female law enforcement officer with less than five years of service, who embodies the best qualities of a law enforcement professional. Officer Zicopoulos started with the Prescott Valley Police Department in August 2020 and graduated from the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy Class 50 in December 2020. Since her academy graduation, she successfully completed the Field Training Officer program and has been working as a solo officer in the Prescott Valley Police Department Patrol Division.
fox10phoenix.com
Tips needed in case of Arizona woman who went missing on her birthday then murdered 20 years ago
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - An Arizona sheriff's office needs the public's help to piece together what happened after she went missing on the night of her birthday celebrations in 2002. Just about 20 years after Arleen Cilione went missing in Yavapai County on Sept. 19, 2002, details about how she...
theprescotttimes.com
Beware YCSO New Scam Alert
Gift cards are a popular and convenient gift for all occasions. They’re also a tool that scammers use to steal money from people. Scammers have been targeting Yavapai County residents by asking them to pay a fake fine or probation bill with gift cards. They may also use a compromised email account to send emails requesting gift card purchases for friends, family, or co-workers.
AZFamily
2 found dead after plane crashes in Coconino County
SELIGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people were found dead after a plane crashed north of Seligman this morning. Around 11 a.m., Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report from the Federal Aviation Administration that a plane went missing somewhere near Seligman. The FAA said it had reportedly gone off the radar in a remote area north of the town. Due to the area’s inaccessibility and the weather, Arizona’s DPS Air Rescue Helicopter from Kingman was asked to help with the search.
AZFamily
High number of heat-related deaths in Arizona happening in mobile homes
Widow heartbroken over husband who died while hiking near Cave Creek. A doctor died while hiking in the blistering heat near Cave Creek and his widow is devastated and has to raise their child alone. Homeless most at-risk as Maricopa County sees increase in heat-related deaths. Updated: Sep. 6, 2022...
SignalsAZ
The Prescott Courthouse Lighting Needs Your Support
The 2022 Annual Prescott Courthouse Lighting is set to take place on December 3 and The Friends of Jersey Lilly Saloon is taking great steps to help keep the lights on!. The Friends of Jersey Lilly Saloon is a committee of locals who, in 2008, saw a need to begin fundraising efforts to keep Prescott lit! Through continuous fundraising efforts, the committee has helped continue the Arizona’s Christmas City magic by raising funds to light up hundreds of trees with twinkling Christmas lights surrounding the courthouse plaza.
AZFamily
Large fire extinguished at north Phoenix auto shop, cause under investigation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A large fire at an auto repair shop in north Phoenix is now under control. At one point, smoke had been visible for miles. The fire broke out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at AZ Master Mechanics, a business near Cave Creek and Bell Roads. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof and quickly upgraded the situation to a first-alarm response, requesting additional crews to help. There was also concern about possible hazardous materials, such as automotive oils, inside the business so firefighters took a defensive posture to fight the fire.
fox10phoenix.com
'Downtown Mile Project': Flagstaff gets $32M for transportation, flood control
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flagstaff is getting $32 million to help improve downtown transportation and to help with flood control. "This is huge for public safety, huge for national commerce, and huge for the community that traditionally gets hit by flooding," Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy said. "These have been projects that we've been looking at for, honestly, 25 years to protect our city from flooding. In fact, 20% of our flooding, including downtown Southside, are 20% of our community, including downtown and Southside and North IU, will be assisted greatly from the flooding threats that we face every single year."
2 found dead in Arizona plane crash
Two people have been found dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. Officials with the Federal Aviation...
SignalsAZ
Day Two Off-Road Success at the Outdoor Summit
Friday’s Outdoor Summit vendor set-up day went off like a cool breeze with live music and beer gardens provided by Founding Father’s Collective of Prescott while Saturday, the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit’s first full-day, was a huge success with attendees filling the parking lot at the Findlay Toyota Center. The highlight of Saturday was most definitely the event’s rock crawl sponsored by Mile High Off Road of Prescott Valley. Broken drive shafts, mud and wingless flight time were all a part of the challenge to get through the event’s off-road course.
KTAR.com
30-year-old woman who went missing in Prescott found
PHOENIX — The search is over for a 30-year-old woman who went missing early Sunday in Prescott, authorities said. Whitney Collins, who was last seen in the early morning at 933 E. Friendly Pines Road, was located safe in Prescott Valley, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
This is the Most Expensive Home in Sedona to Ever Hit the Market
Eagle Mountain Estate, located on 330 Eagle Mountain Ranch Road, is Sedona’s most expensive residential listing to date at $19.445 million. The luxury Tuscan-style Villa is one of Arizona’s finest and most extraordinary properties with over 57 acres for sale by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Agent Devin Johnston.
