State police at the Pocono barracks reported on two crashes investigated by troopers along the northeast extension of the turnpike in Carbon County. • A crash was reported at 11:25 p.m. on Sept. 12 in Franklin Township. Troopers said Joshua S. Steventon, 32, of Lehighton, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt southbound in the left lane when he lost control on water that had accumulated on the road due to a heavy downpour of rain. The vehicle struck the center concrete barrier before coming to rest in the right lane.

CARBON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO