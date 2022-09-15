Read full article on original website
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 16-18, 2022
William Budd, 38, Cottondale, Florida: Hold for Hernando County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. George Dunaway, 43, Dothan, Alabama: Burglary of structure or conveyance, grand theft, felony criminal mischief: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Alissa Cherni, 41, Graceville, Florida: Simple battery-domestic: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Daniels, 44, Hudson,...
WJHG-TV
Police asking for public’s help in Bonifay murder investigation
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bonifay police are investigating a weekend murder. Police Chief Chris Wells says a local, Jimmy McCullough, was shot in the stomach around 11:45 Saturday night on Highway 90, just west of Highway 79. Wells says McCullough was taken to the hospital, where he died. Authorities are...
WCTV
Marianna traffic stop leads to drug arrest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department says it arrested two men after an officer conducted a traffic stop for their failure to stop at a stop sign. The press release states that once the officer made contact with the driver, he immediately detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The officer then asked the driver and passenger to exit the vehicle for a probable cause search.
wtvy.com
Dothan man charged with harming elderly woman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces Elderly Neglect and Abuse charges after he allegedly became physically violent with a relative. Police say Travis Ren Mattox, 31, also violated a protection order that forbids him from going near the elderly woman. He pushed the victim to the floor, according...
WCTV
Suspect arrested in Tallahassee double homicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is in custody for a double homicide at a Tallahassee apartment complex. Police say 24-year-old De Ante Green was arrested Friday for his involvement in a Sept. 9 shooting at Plato’s Villas at San Marcos Apartments. Officers arriving at the apartments on West Tharpe St. found two men dead inside an apartment.
holmescounty.news
Fatal shooting victim identified, family seeks answers
The family of 53-year-old Jimmy McCullough hopes that someone will come forward with information that could identify the gunman who left McCullough for dead late Saturday night. Bonifay Police Department (BPD) is investigating the homicide. “We loved him even though he sometimes veered off and did his own thing. He...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police arrest two for drug-related charges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people are in custody after Tallahassee police conduct two home searches on Thursday. After receiving anonymous tips about illegal drug activity, officers were able to gain search warrants for a home on the 2600 block of Vista Rise. During the search, detectives found a “trafficking”...
Two convicted of attempted murder were sentenced Friday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men convicted of attempted murder will be spending a good portion of the next 25 years in prison. Jordan Hutchinson and Chaze Chavez were in court Friday for sentencing. Judge Tim Register gave Hutchinson 25 years, and Hutchinson received 18 years. Last month a jury convicted the two men […]
Violent crime increases slightly in Bay County in the past decade
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — FBI data showed Panama City and Panama City Beach Police reported a rise in violent crime rates from 2010-2020. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office reported a slight decrease in violent crimes. By comparison, Florida’s violent crimes have decreased by 30% in the same time span. But Bay County numbers fluctuate […]
wdhn.com
City scandal: Dothan restaurateur claims fraud, cheating, and intimidation
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Latonya Dorsey, owner and operator of Mama T’s restaurant, has officially filed a claim against the City of Dothan, the Dothan City Commission, and other officials and employees who may have been part of what she calls fraud. In May, Dorsey submitted a sealed bid to...
Florida Man Arrested After DNA Shows Minor Child’s Baby Is His
A 48-year-old Florida man has been arrested after an investigation, and DNA showed that he was the father of a juvenile’s baby. According to deputies, on Jan. 11, 2022, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a report from the Department of Children
WJHG-TV
One injured after multi-car crash in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was reported to have minor injuries after a multi-car crash caused delays on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. They say a car was leaving the Everything A...
wtvy.com
Woman charged with embezzling thousands from her bosses
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County woman is charged with embezzling a large sum of money from her employer. Jordan Anne Perdue, 35, of Ashford faces six theft of property counts, according to court records. “Our investigation revealed that she stole about $88,000,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall told...
wtvy.com
Ashford woman charged with embezzlement
Lincoln Fabrics and TriState Graphics Inc. received the Business Workforce Development Champion award for their strong business commitments. Enterprise Municipal Airport growing thanks to federal grant. Updated: 3 hours ago. The financial grant provided by the Federal Aviation Administration will be used to purchase additional land. Group helps addicts find...
holmescounty.news
Alabama man behind bars after pursuit
An Alabama man is behind bars when the combined efforts of Bonifay Police Department (BPD) and Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) were able to apprehend him after a chase. BPD was in pursuit of a vehicle heading north on Highway 173 and sent an HCSO deputy notification of the...
WCTV
Man charged for deadly February wrong-way crash in Leon County
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Bainbridge, Georgia man is now facing charges in a deadly wrong-way crash that occurred on February 20 near US 319 near Iamonia Cutoff Rd. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Paul Griffen was driving under the influence when he drove the wrong way and crashed head-on into another car.
wtvy.com
Lawsuit: Dothan McDonalds serves chemicals to customer
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A lawsuit has been filed against McDonald’s restaurant in Dothan alleging that a customer was served chemicals that caused her ongoing health problems. It claims that in December 2020 Sherry Head pulled to the drive-thru and ordered a caramel macchiato but instead of that beverage, chemicals were poured into the cup she received.
niceville.com
Traffic advisory includes Brooks Bridge area, John Sims Parkway, U.S. 98
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter intermittent east and...
One person dies in motorcycle accident in Gadsden County
One person died in a motorcycle accident on interstate 10 in Gadsden County Thursday night.
Update: Panama City suspect in custody
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The search for a suspect is now over after law enforcement officials said they apprehended the man shortly after 9 o’clock Wednesday morning. Officials said the search began after the suspect took off while they were trying to serve a warrant and arrest him. They said he also dropped a […]
