TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department says it arrested two men after an officer conducted a traffic stop for their failure to stop at a stop sign. The press release states that once the officer made contact with the driver, he immediately detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The officer then asked the driver and passenger to exit the vehicle for a probable cause search.

MARIANNA, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO