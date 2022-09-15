ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor City, NJ

NJ.com

Cedar Creek over Holy Spirit - Girls soccer recap

Corrinne Morgan paced Cedar Creek with two goals in its 3-0 win over Holy Spirit in Absescon. Quinlan Branca added one goal for Cedar Creek and Natalie Eifert made 15 saves in the shutout. Millinda Marigliano also made 15 saves for Holy Spirit. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Egg Harbor shuts out Millville- Boys soccer recap

Gilmer Mendoza and Ryan Evenson each scored a goal for Egg Harbor in a 2-0 win over Millville in Egg Harbor. Joseph Martin had an assist for Egg Harbor (4-1), which scored a goal in each half. Brett Barnes made one save to earn the shutout. Millville dropped to 2-1.
MILLVILLE, NJ
Galloway, NJ
Sports
City
Egg Harbor City, NJ
City
Galloway, NJ
NJ.com

Ocean City over Mainland - Boys soccer recap

Tanner Bell scored the only goal of the game for Ocean City in its 1-0 win over Mainland in Linwood. Jon Leap recorded the assist on the goal and Logan Smith made two saves in the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Rancocas Valley over Northern Burlington - Boys soccer recap

Eddy Rivera scored the only goal of the game for Rancocas Valley in its 1-0 win over Northern Burlington in Mansfield. Rancocas Valley outshot Northern Burlington 10-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Highland over Overbrook - Boys soccer recap

Aidan Anderson totaled two goals and two assists in Highland’s 4-1 victory over Overbrook in Blackwood. Highland (3-1-1) was aggressive early, scoring three goals in the first half and finishing with 23 shots on goal. Brayden Farrell and Ahnaf Raskey also found the back of the net for Highland...
PINE HILL, NJ
NJ.com

New Egypt over Doane Academy- Girls soccer recap

Gillian Horvath and Caruso Maddie each scored to lead New Egypt to a 2-0 win over Doane Academy in Burlington. With the win, New Egypt improved to 3-0. Nadia Bhuiyan made 15 saves for Doane Academy (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Cumberland over Overbrook - Girls soccer recap

Cumberland had five different players score goals, led by two from Maria Lopez, in its 6-2 win against Overbrook in Pine Hill. Cumberland (3-2) finished with 17 shots on goal. Bridget Hitchner added two assists while Adrianna Rodriguez and Grace Frazer also found the back of the net. Anaya Stone...
PINE HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Kingsway gets past Washington Township - Girls soccer recap

Senior Emily Maden and sophomore Cailon Burlingame each had a goal to pace Kingsway past Washington Township 2-1 in Woolwich Township. Junior Ally Phalines assisted on Maden’s goal while junior Maddie Hicks assisted on Burlingame’s for Kingsway (3-2). Junior keeper Ashley Brown finished with six saves. Senior Jessica...
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Riverside over Pemberton- Field hockey recap

Gianna Tete and Gwenn Farrell each had a goal to lead Riverside to a 2-0 win over Pemberton in Pemberton. Carlynn Venetz and Lydia Loughry each had an assist for Riverside (3-2). Izabella Vanard made one save to earn the shutout. Evelyn Moran made seven saves for Pemberton (2-3). The...
RIVERSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

HS Football: No. 9 Millville calls FredEx and junior delivers game-winning TD

Facing a deficit and staring at fourth-and-19, Humberto Ayala had a play in mind. Freddie Lavan III suggested something different to Millville’s first-year head coach. “We had something else called and he’s like ‘we got this, we got this.’ I trust my guys, trust my guys enough to go with it,” Ayala said. “Jacob (Zamot) put the ball there and he’s a playmaker. He went and made a play.”
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Cherokee edges past Shawnee

Ryan Bender scored a late rushing touchdown to help Cherokee edge out a 21-14 win over Shawnee, in Medford. Bender punched in a six-yard touchdown with just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter to put Cherokee (2-2) up by one touchdown. Cameron Burti rumbled in a 70-yard touchdown...
MEDFORD, NJ
987thecoast.com

Search Continues for Missing Female from Middle Township

The search continues for 30 year old Tiffany Hutenburg who is missing from Middle Township. Police say Hutenburg was reported missing on September 8th. She was last seen in the Rio Grande area but may be in Atlantic City. Police have released a photo of the missing woman. The post...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Haddon Township hosting the 'biggest' Oktoberfest in South Jersey

Haddon Township is hosting its fifth annual Oktoberfest on the Square next weekend. The South Jersey town is transforming the 20,000-square-foot beer garden at Haddon Square into a Munich, Germany-themed celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon until 10 p.m. The event is billed as the "biggest and best" Oktoberfest...
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital

Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

