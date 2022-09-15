Read full article on original website
Cedar Creek over Holy Spirit - Girls soccer recap
Corrinne Morgan paced Cedar Creek with two goals in its 3-0 win over Holy Spirit in Absescon. Quinlan Branca added one goal for Cedar Creek and Natalie Eifert made 15 saves in the shutout. Millinda Marigliano also made 15 saves for Holy Spirit. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Egg Harbor shuts out Millville- Boys soccer recap
Gilmer Mendoza and Ryan Evenson each scored a goal for Egg Harbor in a 2-0 win over Millville in Egg Harbor. Joseph Martin had an assist for Egg Harbor (4-1), which scored a goal in each half. Brett Barnes made one save to earn the shutout. Millville dropped to 2-1.
O’Brien’s scores twice to lead Oakcrest past Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap
Jack O’Brien scored two goals in the first half as Oakcrest gained control early during its 3-1 victory over Cedar Creek in Egg Harbor City. O’Brien scored goals in the 23rd and 38th minute to give Oakcrest (3-0-2) a 2-0 lead. Andrae Johnson added a third goal in...
Shoffler’s goal is the winner for Lower Cape May - Boys soccer recap
Evan Shoffler’s first half goal held up in the end, as Lower Cape May notched a 1-0 victory over Absegami in Lower Township. Taj Turner assisted Shoffler’s goal for Lower, which improved to 3-1 with the win. Karmjeet Nagara made eight saves for Absegami, which fell to 0-5...
Ocean City over Mainland - Boys soccer recap
Tanner Bell scored the only goal of the game for Ocean City in its 1-0 win over Mainland in Linwood. Jon Leap recorded the assist on the goal and Logan Smith made two saves in the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Rancocas Valley over Northern Burlington - Boys soccer recap
Eddy Rivera scored the only goal of the game for Rancocas Valley in its 1-0 win over Northern Burlington in Mansfield. Rancocas Valley outshot Northern Burlington 10-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Highland over Overbrook - Boys soccer recap
Aidan Anderson totaled two goals and two assists in Highland’s 4-1 victory over Overbrook in Blackwood. Highland (3-1-1) was aggressive early, scoring three goals in the first half and finishing with 23 shots on goal. Brayden Farrell and Ahnaf Raskey also found the back of the net for Highland...
New Egypt over Doane Academy- Girls soccer recap
Gillian Horvath and Caruso Maddie each scored to lead New Egypt to a 2-0 win over Doane Academy in Burlington. With the win, New Egypt improved to 3-0. Nadia Bhuiyan made 15 saves for Doane Academy (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Cumberland over Overbrook - Girls soccer recap
Cumberland had five different players score goals, led by two from Maria Lopez, in its 6-2 win against Overbrook in Pine Hill. Cumberland (3-2) finished with 17 shots on goal. Bridget Hitchner added two assists while Adrianna Rodriguez and Grace Frazer also found the back of the net. Anaya Stone...
Kingsway gets past Washington Township - Girls soccer recap
Senior Emily Maden and sophomore Cailon Burlingame each had a goal to pace Kingsway past Washington Township 2-1 in Woolwich Township. Junior Ally Phalines assisted on Maden’s goal while junior Maddie Hicks assisted on Burlingame’s for Kingsway (3-2). Junior keeper Ashley Brown finished with six saves. Senior Jessica...
HS Football: Harvey fuels ground attack as Cedar Creek edges Camden Eastside
On his fifth and final carry of the third quarter, Mekhi Harvey turned the left corner and picked up a hard-earned 15 yards. As he stepped out of bounds after recording another first down, the two-way senior standout let everyone know how he felt. “They can’t stop me! They can’t...
South Jersey Shootout roundup: Fast start propels Millville’s Patel to victory
Based on his research, the results do not phase Arjun Patel. “I jumbled the numbers last night,” the sophomore on the Millville High boys’ cross-country team said. “I felt like I was going to win. I came out and hit a time of 18:25. That’s my best run by an entire minute, so I am pretty happy with how it went.”
Riverside over Pemberton- Field hockey recap
Gianna Tete and Gwenn Farrell each had a goal to lead Riverside to a 2-0 win over Pemberton in Pemberton. Carlynn Venetz and Lydia Loughry each had an assist for Riverside (3-2). Izabella Vanard made one save to earn the shutout. Evelyn Moran made seven saves for Pemberton (2-3). The...
HS Football: No. 9 Millville calls FredEx and junior delivers game-winning TD
Facing a deficit and staring at fourth-and-19, Humberto Ayala had a play in mind. Freddie Lavan III suggested something different to Millville’s first-year head coach. “We had something else called and he’s like ‘we got this, we got this.’ I trust my guys, trust my guys enough to go with it,” Ayala said. “Jacob (Zamot) put the ball there and he’s a playmaker. He went and made a play.”
Jahki Coates takes Salem over Penns Grove - Football recap
Jahki Coates threw a pass for a touchdown and ran for another as Salem won on the road, 20-14, over Penns Grove. Coates opened the scoring with a 30-yard scoring strike to Abdoul Bell in the second quarter for Salem (3-1), and the half ended in a 7-7 tie. Jamal...
Sophomore James Hill takes Woodstown over Deptford - Football recap
Sophomore running back James Hill scored both touchdowns for Woodstown in a 14-6 home victory over Deptford in a battle of unbeaten teams. Hill ran 13 yards to score before the half for a 6-0 advantage for Woodstown (3-0) and then went in from 17 yards out in the third quarter to make it 14-0.
Football: Cherokee edges past Shawnee
Ryan Bender scored a late rushing touchdown to help Cherokee edge out a 21-14 win over Shawnee, in Medford. Bender punched in a six-yard touchdown with just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter to put Cherokee (2-2) up by one touchdown. Cameron Burti rumbled in a 70-yard touchdown...
Search Continues for Missing Female from Middle Township
The search continues for 30 year old Tiffany Hutenburg who is missing from Middle Township. Police say Hutenburg was reported missing on September 8th. She was last seen in the Rio Grande area but may be in Atlantic City. Police have released a photo of the missing woman. The post...
Haddon Township hosting the 'biggest' Oktoberfest in South Jersey
Haddon Township is hosting its fifth annual Oktoberfest on the Square next weekend. The South Jersey town is transforming the 20,000-square-foot beer garden at Haddon Square into a Munich, Germany-themed celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon until 10 p.m. The event is billed as the "biggest and best" Oktoberfest...
Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital
Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
