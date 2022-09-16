Read full article on original website
prescottenews.com
The Proposed Sun Dog Connector Route – Mayor Kell Palguta
Open House meetings are being held to discuss the proposed Sun Dog Connector that will be the first and only East/West connector road between Prescott and Prescott Valley that is not a state highway. There has been some resistance from those who have recently moved to Yavapai Hills and Diamond...
journalaz.com
Camp Verde neighbors debate Arena del Loma rezoning
On Sept. 8, The Camp Verde Planning and Zoning Commission saw what was likely its largest audience to ever appear for a special session; town staff had to manage overflow by providing additional seating and a Zoom screen for attendees at the Town Council Chambers, located next door to P&Z.
SignalsAZ
The Prescott Courthouse Lighting Needs Your Support
The 2022 Annual Prescott Courthouse Lighting is set to take place on December 3 and The Friends of Jersey Lilly Saloon is taking great steps to help keep the lights on!. The Friends of Jersey Lilly Saloon is a committee of locals who, in 2008, saw a need to begin fundraising efforts to keep Prescott lit! Through continuous fundraising efforts, the committee has helped continue the Arizona’s Christmas City magic by raising funds to light up hundreds of trees with twinkling Christmas lights surrounding the courthouse plaza.
theprescotttimes.com
The City Of Prescott Council’s Special Meeting October 18
City Council to Review Top Bidders for City Hall Property Redevelopment. Special Meeting October 18 at 1 p.m. On Tuesday October 18 at 1 p.m., Prescott City Council will hold a special meeting to review the top two bidders for potential redevelopment of the current Prescott City Hall site. At the meeting, they will review a staff presentation, then select the winning bid.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
This is the Most Expensive Home in Sedona to Ever Hit the Market
Eagle Mountain Estate, located on 330 Eagle Mountain Ranch Road, is Sedona’s most expensive residential listing to date at $19.445 million. The luxury Tuscan-style Villa is one of Arizona’s finest and most extraordinary properties with over 57 acres for sale by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Agent Devin Johnston.
AZFamily
High number of heat-related deaths in Arizona happening in mobile homes
Widow heartbroken over husband who died while hiking near Cave Creek. A doctor died while hiking in the blistering heat near Cave Creek and his widow is devastated and has to raise their child alone. Homeless most at-risk as Maricopa County sees increase in heat-related deaths. Updated: Sep. 6, 2022...
SignalsAZ
24th Annual Prescott Indian Art Market is This Weekend
The 24th Annual Prescott Indian Art Market (PIAM) is fast approaching the weekend of September 17 – 18 on the grounds of the Sharlot Hall Museum. Museum staff are filled with anticipation for our guests to experience over 100 juried artists who are bringing the best of their works to this year’s event.
techaiapp.com
15 (Wicked Fun) Things to Do in Jerome, AZ
theprescotttimes.com
Beware YCSO New Scam Alert
Gift cards are a popular and convenient gift for all occasions. They’re also a tool that scammers use to steal money from people. Scammers have been targeting Yavapai County residents by asking them to pay a fake fine or probation bill with gift cards. They may also use a compromised email account to send emails requesting gift card purchases for friends, family, or co-workers.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
theprescotttimes.com
Piano Prodigy Launches YSA’s 56th Season
Alexander Malofeev performs Beethoven and Rachmaninov, October 7 at YCPAC. The Yavapai Symphony Association commences its 2022-23 season with a 21-year-old musical genius whose touch on the piano has thrilled audiences all over the world. Join us Friday, October 7, at 7 p.m., when the Yavapai Symphony Association proudly presents Alexander Malofeev at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.
theprescotttimes.com
Embry-Riddle Gives First Generation College Students
Before Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University alumna Rebekah Francis (’21) became the first member of her family to graduate from college, the prospect of higher education seemed almost overwhelming. What would she study? How would she afford tuition? Would she like living on campus?. Then she was accepted into Upward Bound,...
