Allendale, NJ

NJ.com

Dwight-Morrow over Passaic Valley - Girls soccer recap

Salome Chica scored twice, lifting Dwight-Morrow to a 5-1 victory over Passaic Valley in Englewood. Camila Quinchia, Karen Rios, and Sarah Gomez all scored for 3-1 Englewood also. Gomez and Natalia Wesoloski also added two assists apiece. The Hornets fell to 0-5 with the defeat. The N.J. High School Sports...
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Emerson Boro over Saddle River Day - Boys soccer recap

Angel Ponce-Montes scored twice, part of a five-goal first half that propelled Emerson to a 4-0 victory over Saddle River Day in Emerson. Michael Graf and Matt Sabatella also scored for the Cavos, who improved to 3-2. Ayden Shechter, Martin Coombes, Jack Saccente, and Nathan Leuck all chipped in assists for the winners.
EMERSON, NJ
NJ.com

New Egypt over Doane Academy- Girls soccer recap

Gillian Horvath and Caruso Maddie each scored to lead New Egypt to a 2-0 win over Doane Academy in Burlington. With the win, New Egypt improved to 3-0. Nadia Bhuiyan made 15 saves for Doane Academy (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Montville over Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap

Patrick Ferrare and Mack Dougherty each scored twice, helping vault Montville to a 5-0 road victory over Kinnelon in Kinnelon. Ryan Boeckel scored and added an assist for the Mustangs, who are now 3-2 on the season. Kinnelon fell to 2-3 with the defeat. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Riverside over Pemberton- Field hockey recap

Gianna Tete and Gwenn Farrell each had a goal to lead Riverside to a 2-0 win over Pemberton in Pemberton. Carlynn Venetz and Lydia Loughry each had an assist for Riverside (3-2). Izabella Vanard made one save to earn the shutout. Evelyn Moran made seven saves for Pemberton (2-3). The...
RIVERSIDE, NJ
#Linus School Sports#The Boys#Highlanders#Indian Hills#Northern Highlands
NJ.com

Football: Cherokee edges past Shawnee

Ryan Bender scored a late rushing touchdown to help Cherokee edge out a 21-14 win over Shawnee, in Medford. Bender punched in a six-yard touchdown with just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter to put Cherokee (2-2) up by one touchdown. Cameron Burti rumbled in a 70-yard touchdown...
MEDFORD, NJ
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Brody Zauner’s legacy lives on at Allentown through new scholarship fund

There are a lot of ways you can describe Brody Zauner, and what he accomplished in his short time on Earth. I would describe him as a very good soccer player, a willing SAT student under my tutelage, a co-worker–Zauner was a Digital Accounts Manager for New Jersey Advance Media when he passed away this summer, and I also worked with him for one season (2012) at the Field of Terror–and maybe most of all, a friend.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Former Jets head coach fired again

After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Devils’ Jack Hughes on Tom Fitzgerald’s offseason, coach Lindy Ruff, Luke Hughes, more

Jack Hughes had an eventful summer. The 21-year-old star Devils center spent time in Michigan with brothers Quinn –– a defenseman for the Vancouver Canucks –– and Luke –– New Jersey’s No. 4 pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. While in Michigan, the Hughes family played competitive golf matches and relaxed –– which was the perfect way to unwind ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Cubs release N.J. native after he clears waivers

So much for Sweet Home Chicago. The Cubs released infielder Frank Schwindel Sunday after he cleared waivers. He had been designated for assignment on Saturday. Per MLB.com:. Schwindel burst onto the scene for the Cubs in 2021 (1.002 OPS in 56 games), but struggled this season (.635 OPS in 75 games) and was recently playing at Triple-A.
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
