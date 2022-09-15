Read full article on original website
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
New York City Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott Inhumane and Anti-AmericanTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Dwight-Morrow over Passaic Valley - Girls soccer recap
Salome Chica scored twice, lifting Dwight-Morrow to a 5-1 victory over Passaic Valley in Englewood. Camila Quinchia, Karen Rios, and Sarah Gomez all scored for 3-1 Englewood also. Gomez and Natalia Wesoloski also added two assists apiece. The Hornets fell to 0-5 with the defeat. The N.J. High School Sports...
Emerson Boro over Saddle River Day - Boys soccer recap
Angel Ponce-Montes scored twice, part of a five-goal first half that propelled Emerson to a 4-0 victory over Saddle River Day in Emerson. Michael Graf and Matt Sabatella also scored for the Cavos, who improved to 3-2. Ayden Shechter, Martin Coombes, Jack Saccente, and Nathan Leuck all chipped in assists for the winners.
New Egypt over Doane Academy- Girls soccer recap
Gillian Horvath and Caruso Maddie each scored to lead New Egypt to a 2-0 win over Doane Academy in Burlington. With the win, New Egypt improved to 3-0. Nadia Bhuiyan made 15 saves for Doane Academy (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Montville over Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap
Patrick Ferrare and Mack Dougherty each scored twice, helping vault Montville to a 5-0 road victory over Kinnelon in Kinnelon. Ryan Boeckel scored and added an assist for the Mustangs, who are now 3-2 on the season. Kinnelon fell to 2-3 with the defeat. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep falls to Woodstock Academy (CT) - Boys soccer recap
Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, suffered its first loss of the season when it was defeated by Woodstock Academy of Connecticut, 3-2, at the Mainline High School Jamboree in Downingtown, Penn. Jesus de la Torre scored the tie-breaking goal in the 60th minute for Woodstock...
St. John Vianney over Red Bank Regional - Field hockey recap
Cat Schianvar scored twice, helping vault St. John Vianney to a 4-0 victory over Red Bank Regional in Holmdel. Katarina Villa and Fiona Drew also scored for the Lancers, who improved to 3-2 on the season. Red Bank fell to 1-2 on the year with the loss. The N.J. High...
Riverside over Pemberton- Field hockey recap
Gianna Tete and Gwenn Farrell each had a goal to lead Riverside to a 2-0 win over Pemberton in Pemberton. Carlynn Venetz and Lydia Loughry each had an assist for Riverside (3-2). Izabella Vanard made one save to earn the shutout. Evelyn Moran made seven saves for Pemberton (2-3). The...
Football: No. 18 Ridgewood wins game of inches against Northern Highlands (WATCH)
Ridgewood, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, took Dave Cord’s best shot. It was silly to expect anything less from the ex-Maroons assistant, but anytime Northern Highlands (1-2) knocked on the door of a lead on Friday night, Ridgewood (3-0) closed it, and then did so for good on a Jack Schultz interception with less than a minute to go for a 7-6 home victory.
Football: Bridgewater-Raritan wins close game against Hunterdon Central
Antione Hinton scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give Bridgewater-Raritan a 14-7 win over Hunterdon Central on the road in Flemington. The touchdown came off of a big 26-yard carry by Joe Spirra. Bridgewater’s Dane Sorensen intercepted pass in Red Devils territory on Central’s previous drive.
Football: Cherokee edges past Shawnee
Ryan Bender scored a late rushing touchdown to help Cherokee edge out a 21-14 win over Shawnee, in Medford. Bender punched in a six-yard touchdown with just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter to put Cherokee (2-2) up by one touchdown. Cameron Burti rumbled in a 70-yard touchdown...
Field hockey’s biggest notes and takeaways from Week 1
We’re entering the second full week of the 2022 season. Week 1 supplied plenty of noteworthy results and performances.
Seton Hall notebook: Pirates picked 6th in Big East, Dan Hurley expects ‘street fight,’ Shaheen Holloway targets top recruits
The Lindy’s College Basketball preview magazine is out and the Big East picks are in. Under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall was picked sixth in the 11-team Big East Conference. Creighton, which ranks No. 4 nationally in the Lindy’s Top 10 behind North Carolina, Houston and Gonzaga, was...
Brody Zauner’s legacy lives on at Allentown through new scholarship fund
There are a lot of ways you can describe Brody Zauner, and what he accomplished in his short time on Earth. I would describe him as a very good soccer player, a willing SAT student under my tutelage, a co-worker–Zauner was a Digital Accounts Manager for New Jersey Advance Media when he passed away this summer, and I also worked with him for one season (2012) at the Field of Terror–and maybe most of all, a friend.
Former Jets head coach fired again
After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
Devils’ Jack Hughes on Tom Fitzgerald’s offseason, coach Lindy Ruff, Luke Hughes, more
Jack Hughes had an eventful summer. The 21-year-old star Devils center spent time in Michigan with brothers Quinn –– a defenseman for the Vancouver Canucks –– and Luke –– New Jersey’s No. 4 pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. While in Michigan, the Hughes family played competitive golf matches and relaxed –– which was the perfect way to unwind ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season.
John Sterling commits to calling Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s historic home runs
There are some exciting games coming up for the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge. And longtime Yankees play-by-play announcer John Sterling wants to be a part of them. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
Cubs release N.J. native after he clears waivers
So much for Sweet Home Chicago. The Cubs released infielder Frank Schwindel Sunday after he cleared waivers. He had been designated for assignment on Saturday. Per MLB.com:. Schwindel burst onto the scene for the Cubs in 2021 (1.002 OPS in 56 games), but struggled this season (.635 OPS in 75 games) and was recently playing at Triple-A.
Greg Schiano updates Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt, Noah Vedral’s injury statuses for Big Ten opener vs. Iowa
Rutgers quarterbacks Gavin Wimsatt and Noah Vedral will be game-time decisions for the Scarlet Knights’ Big Ten opener against Iowa on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano said Monday. “It’s kind of unsettling, you have two quarterbacks that are game-time decisions,” Schiano said. “Thank goodness Evan (Simon) is healthy. ......
Mets begin interviewing candidates to replace Sandy Alderson
Sandy Alderson’s time as president of the New York Mets is coming to an end. He will step down as soon as the Mets find his replacement. And that process has begun.
