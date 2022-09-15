Read full article on original website
Selling The OC's Tyler Stanaland Gets Flirty With Co-Stars Polly & Alex After Brittany Snow Split
Watch: Brittany Snow & Tyler Stanaland SPLIT After 2 Years of Marriage. Tyler Stanaland seems to be enjoying the single life. Just hours after he and wife Brittany Snow confirmed they are separating in joint Instagram statements, the Selling The OC star hit the town with two of his female co-stars.
See JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. You oughta know—that JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus just made their romance red carpet official. The "Boomerang" singer and the content creator attended the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. For the event, JoJo wore a white blouse with black trim, ruffle cuffs and a bow tie from Alice + Olivia as well as a black skirt, coordinating belt and pink sneakers. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with her accessories, which included a shimmering headband, glittery gloves and earrings.
Fergie’s Reaction To Ex Josh Duhamel, 49, Marrying Audra Mari, 28, Revealed
Big girls clearly don’t cry! Josh Duhamel, 49, married former Miss World America, Audra Mari, 28, in her hometown of Fargo, North Dakota, on Sept. 10, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that his superstar singer ex-wife, Fergie, 47, has nothing but love for them! “Fergie is happy for Josh and Audra,” a source close to Fergie told us. “Fergie has met Audra on several occasions and she thinks she is an awesome woman.”
Love Is Blind's Iyanna McNeely Is Ready to Move On, Says Her 'Final Chapter' of the Show is Over
Three episodes of Love is Blind: After the Altar were released on Friday and showed how life after the show was treating some couples from season 2 Iyanna McNeely is giving thanks to the people in her life — and those following her journey online. The Love is Blind star recently announced her separation from husband Jarrette Jones, who she met and married on the show. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay," the joint statement read. "Coming to...
Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds
Watch: Blake Lively's Most MEMORABLE Fashion Moments. One secret Gossip Girl is ready to tell? Blake Lively is pregnant! The 35-year-old is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds. Blake—who is already mom to daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 3—debuted her baby bump on Sept. 15 during...
‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Harry Styles Was the 1st Person to Know About His Co-Star Nick Kroll’s Engagement After Helping the Comedian Propose
Before wrapping 'Don't Worry Darling,' Nick Kroll had to find a creative way to pop the question to his longtime girlfriend, and it included Harry Styles.
Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Says Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Blocked Her
Watch: Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi BLOCKED by Sammi Sweetheart. Even the Jersey Shore crew isn't exempt from some family drama. As the cast of MTV's reality show continues documenting their lives, some viewers are wondering if original cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola will ever come back for a visit. According to Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, her former co-star really isn't interested.
Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts
Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her True Thoughts About Kravis Nickname with Travis Barker
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Call Each Other 'Kravis'. Kourtney Kardashian has some thoughts on her unofficial couple name with Travis Barker. Since making their relationship Instagram official in February 2021, the pair has become better known by fans as "Kravis." How does the eldest Kardashian sibling really feel about the nickname, though? "I love the name Kravis," Kourtney exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes at her Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker event at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13.
Love Is Blind’s Deepti Vempati Shares Video With Kyle Abrams After Confirming Romance
Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati's Strong BOND with Kyle Abrams. Not hiding their love anymore. One day after Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams confirmed their romance, the Love Is Blind stars appeared together in a sweet TikTok video. On Sept. 17, Deepti posted a montage of clips and photos...
Blake Lively Pregnant with 4th Child, Makes Visual Reveal in NYC
Surprise!!! Blake Lively is expecting once again, and she shocked everyone by visually announcing her 4th baby with Ryan Reynolds. Blake was attending the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit Thursday in NYC ... she entered the event and posed for pics, proudly showing off the upcoming addition to the fam.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
House of the Dragon Stars Explain Why the Rhaenyra-Alicent Re-Casting Makes Sense
Watch: Necessary Realness: Who Slayed in the House of the Dragon?. The stars of House of the Dragon are putting out some controversial casting fires. With the news that Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Milly Alcock, and Alicent Hightower, played by Emily Carey, would be re-cast as the Game of Thrones prequel series takes a ten-year time jump in the sixth episode, some viewers mourned the loss of the actresses they had barely gotten to know.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Appearance With Her Mom at ‘Do Revenge’ Premiere: Photo
A family affair! Sarah Michelle Gellar attended the premiere of her new movie Do Revenge on Wednesday, September 14 — and brought daughter Charlotte along for the ride. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 44, and Charlotte, 12 — whom Gellar shares with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. – stepped out for a mommy-daughter date night at the Hollywood Roosevelt […]
Pretty Little Liars' Ian Harding Welcomes First Baby
Watch: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Cast Talks Meeting "A" Ian Harding took to social media to reveal that he has become a father, sharing the first pic of his child on Instagram. "Thank you for the Birthday wishes folks," he wrote on Sept. 16. "I'm thankful for many things...
Sarah Paulson to Have a Hair-Raising Transformation Into Gwen Shamblin for New HBO Max Series
Watch: Does Sarah Paulson Prefer to Play Real or Fictional Characters?. Sarah Paulson will soon be rocking a new 'do. The American Horror Story actress has been cast as controversial religious leader Gwen Shamblin in HBO Max's scripted version of their docuseries The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin, E! News has learned. Paulson will also be executive producing the series.
Jason Derulo Reveals How His Lowest Moments Push Him Forward
Sometimes, what motivates you to succeed isn't a goal, but a person. Such is the case for platinum-selling artist Jason Derulo. During E!'s digital series DRIVE!, the "Ridin' Solo" singer revealed who keeps him going today is none other than his 16-month-old son, Jason King Derulo, who he shares with ex Jena Frumes.
Cobra Kai Creator Sets the Record Straight About New Karate Kid Movie
Watch: "Cobra Kai" Star Mary Mouser Speechless Over PCA Nominations. There's another Karate Kid in town. On Sept. 16, Sony Pictures announced that a new Karate Kid film was in the works, dubbing it a "return of the original Karate Kid franchise." However, as the original Karate Kid franchise serves as the inspiration for Netflix's Cobra Kai, many wondered if the series was connected to the new movie.
Hunter McGrady Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband: 'Feeling All the Emotions'
The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is expecting her second baby with husband Brian Keys, she revealed in an emotional Instagram Reel on Thursday. The video shows McGrady, 29, learning of her pregnancy, sharing the news with her genuinely surprised husband and sharing tears of joy with family and friends. "Well,...
Grimes Seemingly Undergoes Procedure After Sharing Interest In Elf Ear Surgery
Grimes may be one step closer to becoming what she called the "post-human" character she desires. One month after expressing interest in transforming her ears into what she described as "elf ears," the Canadian musician (real name: Claire Elise Boucher) shared a post-operative photo on Twitter on Twitter Sept. 17.
