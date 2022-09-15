Sponsored Segment by International Youth Fellowship. It’s September and that means the holidays will be here before we know it. If you’re looking to get into the spirit, ‘Gracias Christmas Cantata,’ a show stopping musical, is coming to the Mile High City soon. GDC teamed Director of IYF Denver, Daniel Jeong, to learn more about the upcoming show, and what are viewers can expect to see!

DENVER, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO