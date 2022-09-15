Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Bussed' Venezuelan families flood Denver’s homeless servicesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Turo, like an Airbnb for cars, expands at Denver International AirportDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Metro Denver HBA members provide discounts, rebates for Marshall Fire victimsMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Flammable freight trains pass downtown Denver venues, housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
RTD participates in Rail Safety Week to spread information on death, injury preventionHeather WillardDenver, CO
Related
KDVR.com
The Musical ‘Gracias Christmas Cantata’ Takes to the Mile High City
Sponsored Segment by International Youth Fellowship. It’s September and that means the holidays will be here before we know it. If you’re looking to get into the spirit, ‘Gracias Christmas Cantata,’ a show stopping musical, is coming to the Mile High City soon. GDC teamed Director of IYF Denver, Daniel Jeong, to learn more about the upcoming show, and what are viewers can expect to see!
KDVR.com
3 dead after mid-air collision in Boulder County
Two planes crashed mid-air in Longmont on Saturday morning leaving multiple people dead. Courtney Fromm reports. Running clinic for people with limb loss hosted in …. Blizzard-like conditions affect climbers on Longs …. 10-year-old on scooter killed after collision with …. Former St. Jude patient dedicates career to giving …
KDVR.com
Thieves hit apartments evacuated after explosion
It’s been nearly a week since an Aurora apartment complex explosion forced residents from their homes. Now, they are learning their apartments were ransacked after they left. Joshua Short reports.
KDVR.com
King Soopers shooting victim honored
Teri Leiker was known as the friendliest face at the Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder. The organization that helped her get to work every day is keeping her memory alive. Katie Orth reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDVR.com
10-year-old on scooter killed after collision with car
A 10-year-old who was riding an electric scooter was killed after being struck by a vehicle. Shaul Turner reports. 10-year-old on scooter killed after collision with …. 89-year-old woman dies after pit bull attack in Golden. 90s before another big drop. Warm, sunny start to workweek. Running clinic for people...
KDVR.com
Police car hit by train in Weld County
A train crashed into a police car, in Weld County, seriously hurting a suspect in the backseat. Man wanted in connection to Golden housefire turns …. Train hits police car, hurting suspect in the backseat. Dad of baby rescued from stolen car thanks rescuers. 67-year-old college grad named Hero of...
KDVR.com
Running clinic for people with limb loss hosted in Parker
The Hanger Clinic hosted an amputee running clinic on Sunday at Echo Park Stadium in Parker. Kim Posey reports. Running clinic for people with limb loss hosted in …. 89-year-old woman dies after pit bull attack in Golden. 90s before another big drop. Warm, sunny start to workweek. Blizzard-like conditions...
KDVR.com
Denver Police at East High School
There is a large police presence at East High School in Denver but no injuries have been reported. Why is it taking longer for Denver 911 to pick up?. 89-year-old woman dies after pit bull attack in Golden. 90s before another big drop. Warm, sunny start to workweek. Running clinic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDVR.com
Funeral held for Arvada officer killed on duty
The community honored Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff on Friday. Ashley Michels reports. Tenants arrive to apartment one week after explosion. Man wanted in connection to Golden housefire turns …. Warm weekend with isolated storm chance. Warmer weekend, rain chances increase next week. Train hits police car, hurting suspect in...
KDVR.com
Colorado counties voters getting less partisan
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s counties haven’t gotten more partisan since the beginning of the year. They’ve gotten less partisan. The state’s politics are heating up in advance of November’s 2022 midterm elections. Colorado’s races include U.S. Senate and House races that will play key roles in determining national political power. Races are attracting millions in out-of-state dollars looking to swing elections toward one party or another.
KDVR.com
FOX31 and Channel 2 Shred-A-Thon – October 8th
Who: FOX31 and Channel 2 and the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Where: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, 13101 E. Broncos Parkway, Centennial, CO 80112. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 200 Jefferson County Parkway, Golden, CO 80419. Westminster Police Department, 9110 Yates Street, Westminster, CO 80031. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is...
KDVR.com
Woman carjacked at gunpoint, car used in homicide
A Denver woman is thankful to be alive after she was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint. Greg Nieto reports. Running clinic for people with limb loss hosted in …. Blizzard-like conditions affect climbers on Longs …. 10-year-old on scooter killed after collision with …. Former St. Jude patient dedicates...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDVR.com
Sunshine, 90s for Monday
Even with clear skies over Denver Sunday night, lows will be mild in the upper 50s. Travis Michels forecasts.
KDVR.com
Several Denver bars rebroadcasting queen’s funeral Monday
DENVER (KDVR) – Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be 4 a.m. Mountain Standard Time Monday, to be broadcast by the BBC and many outlets throughout the world. It will also be streamed on FOX31 NOW. While many Denver bars have in the past broadcast live 5 a.m. royal...
KDVR.com
Warm weekend with isolated storm chance
Denver’s average high at this time of year is 81 degrees. We will be above that reading for this weekend and the start of this week.
KDVR.com
Audit finds untouched money meant for mental health
The Office of the Denver Auditor found Denver’s Police Department and Department of Public Safety failed to use some dollars meant for mental health help. Gabrielle Franklin reports.
Comments / 0