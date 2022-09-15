ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

KDVR.com

10-year-old on scooter killed after collision with car

A 10-year-old who was riding an electric scooter was killed after being struck by a vehicle. Shaul Turner reports. 10-year-old on scooter killed after collision with …. 89-year-old woman dies after pit bull attack in Golden. 90s before another big drop. Warm, sunny start to workweek. Running clinic for people...
DENVER, CO
Boulder, CO
Boulder, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield police investigating elder abuse complaint

The Broomfield Police Department is investigating a report of elder abuse at a senior living facility in the 400 block of Summit Boulevard. The department reported the incident as an assault on its community crime map. According to the department, on Sept. 7 an elderly female resident reported she had...
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Weld Co. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz killed in hit & run crash

Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz has been identified as the victim in Sunday's hit-and-run crash north of Greeley. Hein-Nutz had been with the sheriff's office since 2018 at 21 years old. She was killed just one week away from celebrating her 24th birthday. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the circumstances of Sunday's crash. The Weld County Sheriff's Office is assisting. The driver of the hit-and-run vehicle is known as Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia. He is 37 or 38 years old and residing in Weld County. Detectives said that a falsified Green Card and a fake Social Security card were recovered from his vehicle....
WELD COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Missing hiker found dead in Colorado open space

The body of a missing hiker was found on Sunday afternoon in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office were first made aware of a missing hiker at around 6:45 PM on Saturday night. The male victim had reportedly gotten separated from the group he was hiking with.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

10-year-old scooter rider dies after being hit by driver

ARVADA, Colo. — A 10-year-old boy who was hit by a driver while riding an electric scooter Saturday died from his injuries, according to the Arvada Police Department. The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 9300 block of Candelas Parkway. That's near the intersection with Indiana Street.
ARVADA, CO
1310kfka.com

1 shot in Old Town Fort Collins

One person was shot in Old Town Fort Collins over the weekend. Police were called to South College Avenue and East Oak Street Saturday at 1:30 a.m. Police said the victim was shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Police said the shooting stemmed from a disturbance earlier that night between two people, and there’s no ongoing threat to the public. So far, no one’s been charged in the shooting.
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

Ault man arrested after hours-long standoff with SWAT team in Weld Co.

A man has been arrested following an hours-long standoff that brought the SWAT team to Weld County. Police handcuffed Marshall Johnson of Ault Friday night after they say he threatened to burn down a camping trailer with people inside. Police said a caller to 911 said Johnson was outside with a can of gasoline in one hand and a hammer in the other. SWAT officers arrived on the 21000 block of Colorado 14 to find Johnson barricaded inside a trailer. He came out peacefully after more than six hours. No one was hurt. Johnson faces felony charges of burglary, menacing and attempted arson.
AULT, CO
The Denver Gazette

3 victims identified from Saturday midair collision in Boulder County

The Boulder County Coroner's office has identified the three people who died in Saturday's mid-air collision near Longmont. The victims were 22-year-old Daniel Wilmoth, Samuel Fisher, 23, and 69-year-old Henry Butler. Two were found dead in one of the airplanes and one was found dead in the other. The National Transportation Safety Board said the two planes involved in the crash were a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos. Given the type of aircraft involved the NTSB said they will be taking a close look...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect in custody after investigation into a possible meth lab

Denver police say one person is in custody after investigators and HAZMAT units responded to an apartment in the Virginia Village neighborhood. Streets were blocked off around the 5300 block of East Asbury Ave, and people were asked to avoid the area while the investigation continued.Jackie Johnson and her daughter were separated for several hours due to the police activity. They have lived in the apartment building for five years and were not surprised by the police response. "I live in this building, and I know that there's a lot of in and out all times of the day. It's been pretty crazy. We had to call the fire department . And I'm glad somebody finally did something about this and we won't have to live around this any more because it's crazy when you can't feel safe in your own home," Johnson told CBS4. Residents may be out of their homes due to the toxicity of the chemicals used to make meth.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver Police at East High School

There is a large police presence at East High School in Denver but no injuries have been reported. Why is it taking longer for Denver 911 to pick up?. 89-year-old woman dies after pit bull attack in Golden. 90s before another big drop. Warm, sunny start to workweek.
DENVER, CO

