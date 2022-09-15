Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
New York City Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott Inhumane and Anti-AmericanTom HandyNew York City, NY
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Related
St. John Vianney over Red Bank Regional - Field hockey recap
Cat Schianvar scored twice, helping vault St. John Vianney to a 4-0 victory over Red Bank Regional in Holmdel. Katarina Villa and Fiona Drew also scored for the Lancers, who improved to 3-2 on the season. Red Bank fell to 1-2 on the year with the loss. The N.J. High...
Emerson Boro over Saddle River Day - Boys soccer recap
Angel Ponce-Montes scored twice, part of a five-goal first half that propelled Emerson to a 4-0 victory over Saddle River Day in Emerson. Michael Graf and Matt Sabatella also scored for the Cavos, who improved to 3-2. Ayden Shechter, Martin Coombes, Jack Saccente, and Nathan Leuck all chipped in assists for the winners.
Riverside over Pemberton- Field hockey recap
Gianna Tete and Gwenn Farrell each had a goal to lead Riverside to a 2-0 win over Pemberton in Pemberton. Carlynn Venetz and Lydia Loughry each had an assist for Riverside (3-2). Izabella Vanard made one save to earn the shutout. Evelyn Moran made seven saves for Pemberton (2-3). The...
Montville over Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap
Patrick Ferrare and Mack Dougherty each scored twice, helping vault Montville to a 5-0 road victory over Kinnelon in Kinnelon. Ryan Boeckel scored and added an assist for the Mustangs, who are now 3-2 on the season. Kinnelon fell to 2-3 with the defeat. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Egypt over Doane Academy- Girls soccer recap
Gillian Horvath and Caruso Maddie each scored to lead New Egypt to a 2-0 win over Doane Academy in Burlington. With the win, New Egypt improved to 3-0. Nadia Bhuiyan made 15 saves for Doane Academy (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep falls to Woodstock Academy (CT) - Boys soccer recap
Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, suffered its first loss of the season when it was defeated by Woodstock Academy of Connecticut, 3-2, at the Mainline High School Jamboree in Downingtown, Penn. Jesus de la Torre scored the tie-breaking goal in the 60th minute for Woodstock...
Dwight-Morrow over Passaic Valley - Girls soccer recap
Salome Chica scored twice, lifting Dwight-Morrow to a 5-1 victory over Passaic Valley in Englewood. Camila Quinchia, Karen Rios, and Sarah Gomez all scored for 3-1 Englewood also. Gomez and Natalia Wesoloski also added two assists apiece. The Hornets fell to 0-5 with the defeat. The N.J. High School Sports...
Field hockey’s biggest notes and takeaways from Week 1
We’re entering the second full week of the 2022 season. Week 1 supplied plenty of noteworthy results and performances.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seton Hall notebook: Pirates picked 6th in Big East, Dan Hurley expects ‘street fight,’ Shaheen Holloway targets top recruits
The Lindy’s College Basketball preview magazine is out and the Big East picks are in. Under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall was picked sixth in the 11-team Big East Conference. Creighton, which ranks No. 4 nationally in the Lindy’s Top 10 behind North Carolina, Houston and Gonzaga, was...
Here’s who Eagles elevated from the practice squad for Monday night’s game vs. Vikings
There are still a few hours away before the Eagles take on the Minnesota Vikings in their Monday night home opener, but the Eagles have made a couple of moves ahead of the game. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Eagles elevated wide receiver Britain Covey and...
Eagles tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson know they can’t give Vikings the edge | Bowen
If the Eagles are going to defeat the visiting Minnesota Vikings Monday night, offensive tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson will need to win their matchups. Are there other important factors? Sure. But if the Eagles are going to keep pace with the Vikings’ attack, headlined by wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Dalvin Cook, Eagles’ Jalen Hurts can’t be fending off Minnesota edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith every time the quarterback drops back to pass.
Brody Zauner’s legacy lives on at Allentown through new scholarship fund
There are a lot of ways you can describe Brody Zauner, and what he accomplished in his short time on Earth. I would describe him as a very good soccer player, a willing SAT student under my tutelage, a co-worker–Zauner was a Digital Accounts Manager for New Jersey Advance Media when he passed away this summer, and I also worked with him for one season (2012) at the Field of Terror–and maybe most of all, a friend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greg Schiano updates Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt, Noah Vedral’s injury statuses for Big Ten opener vs. Iowa
Rutgers quarterbacks Gavin Wimsatt and Noah Vedral will be game-time decisions for the Scarlet Knights’ Big Ten opener against Iowa on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano said Monday. “It’s kind of unsettling, you have two quarterbacks that are game-time decisions,” Schiano said. “Thank goodness Evan (Simon) is healthy. ......
Former Jets head coach fired again
After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
Son of ex-Giants QB, Super Bowl champion to start at QB for Temple vs. Rutgers
PHILADELPHIA — Rutgers will face a quarterback with a familiar name on Saturday. Temple will start true freshman E.J. Warner at quarterback against the Scarlet Knights in Saturday’s clash at Lincoln Financial Field, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Cubs release N.J. native after he clears waivers
So much for Sweet Home Chicago. The Cubs released infielder Frank Schwindel Sunday after he cleared waivers. He had been designated for assignment on Saturday. Per MLB.com:. Schwindel burst onto the scene for the Cubs in 2021 (1.002 OPS in 56 games), but struggled this season (.635 OPS in 75 games) and was recently playing at Triple-A.
John Sterling commits to calling Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s historic home runs
There are some exciting games coming up for the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge. And longtime Yankees play-by-play announcer John Sterling wants to be a part of them. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
What channel is the Eagles game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 2 game vs. Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles face the Minnesota Vikings in a regular season game on Monday, September 19, 2022 (9/19/22) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial of DirecTV Stream or fuboTV –– both of which carry ABC. HOW TO...
Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot worth $1.9M split by pair of winning tickets
A pair of lucky ticket holders will split Friday’s $1,907,186 Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot, the second-biggest prize of the year for the daily game. One was sold at Field Liquors on Route 46 west in Clifton, the other at Krauszer’s Food Store on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Franklin Township, Somerset County.
Yankees let veteran pitcher go into free agency
Ryan Weber is gone, but there’s probably a good chance he’ll be back. For the third time this season, the Yankees have watched the veteran right-handed pitcher head into free agency Monday. They re-signed him each of the last two times he became a free agent.
NJ.com
NJ
210K+
Followers
122K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0