ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview Heights, IL

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its Fairview Heights store, the company announced Thursday

Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wq8HG_0hxLnqbH00

Bed, Bath & Beyond has announced it is closing its Fairview Heights store as well as dozens of others across the struggling company.

Last month, the company said it would close about 150 stores as it works to turn around its financial situation.

The store in Fairview Heights is at 6611 North Illinois Street .

It was included in a company announcement Thursday that lists more than 50 of the 150 stores that are scheduled to close this year, according to reports.

Five other Illinois stories are on the list of initial closings, according to the company. They are located in Carbondale, Schaumburg, Gurnee, Bourbonnais and Joliet.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsiu.org

Local Bed, Bath, and Beyond store slated for closure

Bed, Bath, and Beyond is closing six stores in Illinois - including in Carbondale and Fairview Heights. An announcement from the company listed 56 stores across the country slated for closure - six of them in Illinois. The company announced last month plans to close more than 150 stores and...
CARBONDALE, IL
5 On Your Side

St. Louis-area store to shutter as national retailer trims store count

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has included a St. Louis-area store among a list of its locations slated for closing. The retailer's Fairview Heights location, at 6611 N. Illinois St., appears on a list of 56 stores to be liquidated this year as part of the retailer's turnaround plan, announced last month. The list was posted Thursday on the company's website.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairview, IL
City
Bath, IL
City
Bourbonnais, IL
City
Schaumburg, IL
Fairview Heights, IL
Business
City
Gurnee, IL
City
Carbondale, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Fairview Heights, IL
City
Joliet, IL
Local
Illinois Business
5 On Your Side

Hospital in south city being sold

ST. LOUIS — The owners of a south St. Louis hospital confirmed they are in the process of selling it, though no public announcement has been made. SA Hospital Acquisition Group LLC, which owns South City Hospital, "entered into an asset purchase agreement with American Healthcare Systems a few months ago," an attorney for SA Hospital, Mayer Klein, said in an email Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Train derails in Clinton County, Illinois

CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. – A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Clinton County, Illinois Monday morning. The derailment happened at approximately 11:22 a.m. according to Clinton County Dispatch. The incident happened on the tracks along 161 between Albers and New Baden. The number of train cars derailed is between 10...
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

Fire damages Vin de Set restaurant Monday morning

ST. LOUIS – Rooftop bar and bistro Vin de Set, just south of Downtown, was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday morning. The fire started just after 4 a.m. at the restaurant located on Chouteau near 21st Street. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the rooftop bar. The fire spread to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Bath Beyond
advantagenews.com

Merchants Bridge re-opens at St. Louis

The 133-year-old Merchants Bridge celebrated its official grand reopening this past Thursday, following the completion of a landmark $222million project to replace the structure that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis. Dating back to the 1890s, the Merchants Bridge serves six Class I railroads and Amtrak as a bridge crossing across the Mississippi River at St. Louis, and replacement of the structure has been the bi-state St. Louis region’s top freight infrastructure priority since 2016.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pevely UPS distribution center to open Sept. 26

The United Parcel Service distribution center under construction in Pevely is expected to open Sept. 26, providing about 110 permanent jobs, UPS officials said. In addition, the package delivery company soon will hire dozens of people for seasonal work. Delivery trucks departing from the 36,000-square-foot building at 8921 Weier Road...
PEVELY, MO
advantagenews.com

L&C offers free construction course, starts Monday

If you are considering a construction career, Lewis and Clark Community College is offering a free pre-apprenticeship construction course that starts Monday. You will receive expert training, a stipend, tools, personal protective equipment, construction-specific math instruction, as well as guidance in exploring construction careers, and job placement assistance. Adult Education...
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
KMOV

Two homes lost to fire, others damaged in Lake Saint Louis

LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two homes caught fire and other houses were damaged Saturday afternoon in a Lake Saint Louis neighborhood, officials said. The Lake Saint Louis Fire Department told News 4 around 10 firetrucks were at the scene after two houses in the 300 block of Briarchase Circle caught fire. The Wentzville Fire Department also responded just after 4 p.m. and said no one was injured in the fire.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Historic mansion near Forest Park on market for $2.15M

ST. LOUIS – The NABISCO Mansion just steps away from Forest Park is on the market for $2.15 million. The 12,847 square foot home was built in 1896 for Lewis Dozier who was a director of the National Biscuit Company, and he was the manager of its St. Louis branch. John Ludwig designed the 8 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man shot Saturday night outside Forest Park, police say

ST. LOUIS — As hundreds of people gathered early Saturday evening for the Great Forest Park Balloon Race in St. Louis, a 30-year-old man was shot nearby, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers working a race detail at the intersection of Kingshighway Boulevard and Hospital Drive saw a man driving a blue Chevrolet Suburban fire shots at a white Honda sedan shortly after 6 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
3K+
Followers
172
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy