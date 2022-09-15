Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its Fairview Heights store, the company announced Thursday

Bed, Bath & Beyond has announced it is closing its Fairview Heights store as well as dozens of others across the struggling company.

Last month, the company said it would close about 150 stores as it works to turn around its financial situation.

The store in Fairview Heights is at 6611 North Illinois Street .

It was included in a company announcement Thursday that lists more than 50 of the 150 stores that are scheduled to close this year, according to reports.

Five other Illinois stories are on the list of initial closings, according to the company. They are located in Carbondale, Schaumburg, Gurnee, Bourbonnais and Joliet.