Montville over Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap
Patrick Ferrare and Mack Dougherty each scored twice, helping vault Montville to a 5-0 road victory over Kinnelon in Kinnelon. Ryan Boeckel scored and added an assist for the Mustangs, who are now 3-2 on the season. Kinnelon fell to 2-3 with the defeat. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep falls to Woodstock Academy (CT) - Boys soccer recap
Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, suffered its first loss of the season when it was defeated by Woodstock Academy of Connecticut, 3-2, at the Mainline High School Jamboree in Downingtown, Penn. Jesus de la Torre scored the tie-breaking goal in the 60th minute for Woodstock...
Oshash’s hat-trick sparks Dunellen comeback - Boys soccer recap
Ahmed Oshash’s goals in the 69th and 72nd minutes leveled things up for Dunellen, who received a last-minute goal from Jacob Czartoryjski to win it before the end of regulation in Dunellen. Oshash’s first half goal meant it was a hat trick, and it helped Dunellen stay undefeated at...
St. John Vianney over Red Bank Regional - Field hockey recap
Cat Schianvar scored twice, helping vault St. John Vianney to a 4-0 victory over Red Bank Regional in Holmdel. Katarina Villa and Fiona Drew also scored for the Lancers, who improved to 3-2 on the season. Red Bank fell to 1-2 on the year with the loss. The N.J. High...
Wayne Valley gets revenge for 39-point postseason loss in emotional home win over West Essex
The Wayne Valley football team had a list entering the 2022 season. West Essex was on top of that list in big bold letters. After a miserable 3-7 year last season that ended with a 42-3 loss to West Essex in the first round of the North 1, Group 3 Tournament, Wayne Valley did not look like it belonged on the same field as West Essex -- a perennial North Jersey power -- just 11 months ago.
Jack Grusser’s five-touchdown night propels No. 7 Ramapo past Sparta
There wasn’t much wrong that Ramapo quarterback Jack Grusser could do on Friday night. The savvy senior always seemed in control of the situation, even when he was flushed out of the pocket by an on-rushing defender. He was cool, calm and collected on every play, making Sparta’s defense pay almost every time he had the ball in his hands running Ramapo’s offense.
No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep football recovers, holds off No. 14 Delbarton in final seconds
St. Peter’s Prep might have been jolted when it had a 19-point lead disappear on Friday night. But rather than let the sudden shift in momentum overwhelm them, the Marauders, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, bounced back and left Caven Point with a win. Champ Long’s third...
H.S. football’s 10 biggest stories and other can’t-miss moments from Week 3
Friday night was a big one in Essex County for a couple old William Paterson University teammates from the early 1980s, Bloomfield head coach Mike Carter and Barringer head coach Dave McCombs. Carter earned his 135th career win that evening as his Bengals edged Livingston, 33-26, and McCombs picked up...
Brody Zauner’s legacy lives on at Allentown through new scholarship fund
There are a lot of ways you can describe Brody Zauner, and what he accomplished in his short time on Earth. I would describe him as a very good soccer player, a willing SAT student under my tutelage, a co-worker–Zauner was a Digital Accounts Manager for New Jersey Advance Media when he passed away this summer, and I also worked with him for one season (2012) at the Field of Terror–and maybe most of all, a friend.
Football: Iona Prep (NY) defeats No. 2 Don Bosco Prep in a close one
Don Bosco , No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, suffered a narrow defeat to Iona Prep (NY) in what turned out to be a high scoring game, being edged out 42-35 in Ramsey. Don Bosco opened up the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown from Logan Bush until Iona Prep responded with a 97-yard kickoff return to tie the game at 7.
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
Seton Hall notebook: Pirates picked 6th in Big East, Dan Hurley expects ‘street fight,’ Shaheen Holloway targets top recruits
The Lindy’s College Basketball preview magazine is out and the Big East picks are in. Under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall was picked sixth in the 11-team Big East Conference. Creighton, which ranks No. 4 nationally in the Lindy’s Top 10 behind North Carolina, Houston and Gonzaga, was...
Devils’ Jack Hughes on Tom Fitzgerald’s offseason, coach Lindy Ruff, Luke Hughes, more
Jack Hughes had an eventful summer. The 21-year-old star Devils center spent time in Michigan with brothers Quinn –– a defenseman for the Vancouver Canucks –– and Luke –– New Jersey’s No. 4 pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. While in Michigan, the Hughes family played competitive golf matches and relaxed –– which was the perfect way to unwind ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season.
Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot worth $1.9M split by pair of winning tickets
A pair of lucky ticket holders will split Friday’s $1,907,186 Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot, the second-biggest prize of the year for the daily game. One was sold at Field Liquors on Route 46 west in Clifton, the other at Krauszer’s Food Store on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Franklin Township, Somerset County.
Field hockey’s biggest notes and takeaways from Week 1
We’re entering the second full week of the 2022 season. Week 1 supplied plenty of noteworthy results and performances.
Swimmer drowns, 2 others rescued at Jersey Shore beach
One swimmer apparently drowned and two others were rescued Sunday night from the waters in Long Branch, according to police. The body of the unidentified swimmer was found shortly after 9 p.m. in the ocean near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch Police Chief Domingos Saldida said in an email.
New Sidewalk Built Across From Wayne Hills
Wayne Township implemented a new safety plan for Wayne Hills High School students this school year: a sidewalk that students could use to safely walk to lunch during the school day. Last year, students walking to lunch became a serious concern. Eleventh and twelfth grade students would be allowed to...
SUV Slams Into Tree In Glen Rock
No injuries were reported after an SUV slammed into a tree in Glen Rock. The female driver screamed at a photographer not to take pictures following the 1:30 p.m. crash on Cornwall Road near Fairmount Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 18. Neither she nor a young boy in the backseat were...
John Sterling commits to calling Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s historic home runs
There are some exciting games coming up for the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge. And longtime Yankees play-by-play announcer John Sterling wants to be a part of them. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway
A 39-year-old Bergen County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday on the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge, authorities said. Gabriel Farias was driving north in the express lanes at about 12:25 a.m. when he got into a sideswipe collision with an SUV, according to State Police. His car then struck a concrete barrier, a guardrail and overturned. Farias, of Teaneck, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 121.6.
