DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s counties haven’t gotten more partisan since the beginning of the year. They’ve gotten less partisan. The state’s politics are heating up in advance of November’s 2022 midterm elections. Colorado’s races include U.S. Senate and House races that will play key roles in determining national political power. Races are attracting millions in out-of-state dollars looking to swing elections toward one party or another.

COLORADO STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO