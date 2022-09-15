ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman arrested for blinding elderly family member, Memphis Police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18AAKl_0hxLnhty00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who has a history of assault was arrested for assaulting a family member, resulting in him losing vision in his left eye.

On Aug. 22 at approximately 9:40 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an assault/domestic violence at a residence on Clifton Avenue, in Frayser.

When officers arrived, they found a man who said a family member, Johnecia Taylor, has been causing disturbances all day.

Taylor cussed, and struck him in the eye for no reason, police said.

The hit resulted in the family member being blind in the left eye.

During the assault, Taylor was armed with a brick and knife, court documents showed.

The suspect fled the scene before MPD arrived.

During the investigation, Taylor has had multiple reports filed against them by family members, two active warrants for assault, and has been arrested five separate times for domestic assault, according to an affidavit.

Johnecia Taylor was arrested and charged with abuse of an elderly or vulnerable adult, and domestic assault.

Taylor has a court date on Sep. 16.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 9

Cynthia Thomas
3d ago

How dare you,God doesn't like ugly and that you are in more ways than one,you're gonna reap what you sow,you're wearing karma very well,Stay strong old man you're still here for a reason🙏🏿

Reply
16
chook up
3d ago

She is evil! Numerous assaults on her own family?! Why hasn’t she been sentenced for a good long stint in prison?

Reply(1)
13
Mikey
3d ago

Her face must have blinded them. Not much she can do about that

Reply(1)
11
Related
WREG

Eliza Fletcher murder suspect in court again Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing Eliza Fletcher was scheduled to be back in front of a Shelby County judge for a report date Monday morning, but the hearing was reset to Sept. 28. Cleotha Abston-Henderson is charged with the abduction and murder of the 34-year-old Memphis mother and teacher. Monday, Abston-Henderson’s lawyer, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WATN Local Memphis

MPD: Multiple car crashes take place since Saturday, three confirmed dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police department (MPD) said that they responded to five separate car crashes over a timespan of two days that left two dead. MPD reported that on Saturday they responded to a two-vehicle crash at around 1 p.m. involving a motorcycle at Sam Cooper and White Station. One person was transported in critical condition to Regional One and the investigation is ongoing, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Men rob food truck, attack employees: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the men responsible for what they call a violent robbery at a food truck in Berclair. Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Taqueria Express #5 on Summer Avenue at 11:54 p.m. Monday night. Police say two armed men entered the food truck and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Blinding#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Mpd
WREG

Child and man shot in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and child are fighting for their lives after a shooting in the Raleigh neighborhood Saturday night. Police responded around 10:45 p.m. to a shooting on the 4200 block of Ann Arbor Court. They found two victims, a 23-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ark. man located after leaving Memphis hospital: MPD

UPDATE on Sunday, 1:33 p.m. – Memphis Police have said they have located David Ward. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an Arkansas man is missing after he left a Memphis hospital Saturday afternoon. Police say 61-year-old David Ward of West Memphis left Methodist University Hospital at around 3:49 p.m. Saturday. Ward reportedly has a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

$330 in crab legs stolen from Memphis Walmart, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect who made off with over $330 worth of crab legs from a local area Walmart. MPD said a man walked into the Walmart on Shelby Drive on August 22, put a large box of crab legs in his shopping basket and did not pay. Police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman shot in Orange Mound, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot overnight in Orange Mound. At approximately 1 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting at Semmes Street in Orange Mound. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound, police said. Police also said, that the victim...
WREG

AirTags help police bust Midtown burglar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More and more people are using Apple AirTags to protect their property. It paid off for one Midtown homeowner who was able to recover items stolen from his house last month. On August 25, two air conditioning units, a stove and some house decorations were taken during a burglary at a home […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KATV

2 teens arrested in deadly shooting incident that ended with 1 person murdered

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two Blytheville teens have been arrested in a deadly shooting incident that left one man dead and one woman injured. Our news content partners at KAIT 8 News, Blytheville police arrested a student on the campus of Blytheville High School student on Wednesday. According to...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
115K+
Followers
124K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy