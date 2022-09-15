Woman arrested for blinding elderly family member, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who has a history of assault was arrested for assaulting a family member, resulting in him losing vision in his left eye.

On Aug. 22 at approximately 9:40 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an assault/domestic violence at a residence on Clifton Avenue, in Frayser.

When officers arrived, they found a man who said a family member, Johnecia Taylor, has been causing disturbances all day.

Taylor cussed, and struck him in the eye for no reason, police said.

The hit resulted in the family member being blind in the left eye.

During the assault, Taylor was armed with a brick and knife, court documents showed.

The suspect fled the scene before MPD arrived.

During the investigation, Taylor has had multiple reports filed against them by family members, two active warrants for assault, and has been arrested five separate times for domestic assault, according to an affidavit.

Johnecia Taylor was arrested and charged with abuse of an elderly or vulnerable adult, and domestic assault.

Taylor has a court date on Sep. 16.

