KEYC
North Mankato announces new public engagement sessions
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato announced new public engagement sessions. They’re meant to gain public input on new ideas for the town. City staff will host two in-person sessions this fall -- and prompt discussion about what makes residents feel connected in North Mankato.
KEYC
MSU-Mankato celebrates Homecoming week
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato will be louder and livelier as students celebrate their school spirit with Homecoming week. The week-long event kicks off with live music and a meet and greet with Homecoming royalty at the Centennial Student Union from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Other free events...
50th annual Mahkato Wacipi attracts thousands of people from all backgrounds
MANKATO, Minn. -- A historically significant Wacipi, in its 50th year."I dance fancy shawl and jingle, and I'm gonna be walking around, eating a lot," said Aven Schnitker, a fourth grader and dancer at the pow-wow.Over 40 vendors filled Land of Memories Park, with many more on the waiting list.People from all backgrounds - an estimated weekend total of 7,000 - from as far as Alaska."[People] should come and check it out because I like people checking out my culture," said Schnitker.This pow-wow memorializes the 160th anniversary of the Dakota 38 massacre, the largest mass execution in U.S. history."People say...
New Prague Times
Proud grand marshal of the parade
Grand Marshal Julie Bisek, center, beams at the crowd during the Parade of Farm Pride in New Prague on Saturday, Sept. 17. Bisek was excited to be this year’s grand marshal for the annual parade held during Dozinky, New Prague’s Czech Harvest Festival. The day continued with food, beverages, a variety of vendors, bounce houses and the varsity softball and volleyball tournaments. Dozinky will conclude with the Variety Show at 7 p.m. at the New Prague High School auditorium. (Patrick Fisher Photo)
KEYC
Candlelit vigil to be held for Makhi Nave at Riverfront Park
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A candlelit vigil and balloon release is being held tonight for Makhi Nave, a 20-year-old Mankato man who was found dead earlier this week. Loved ones will be gathering at Riverfront Park at 7:30 p.m. for the celebration of life. In a Facebook post, organizers encourage...
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson finishes construction on $63 million school in southern Minnesota
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on a $63 million K-12 school for the Maple River School District, located on the south side of Mapleton, Minnesota, near County Highway 7. Serving students in the rural communities of Amboy, Good Thunder, Mapleton and Minnesota Lake in southern Minnesota, the extensive project is part...
mnprairieroots.com
So much to do this weekend in the Faribault area
Tags: car show, celebrations, community activities, country churches, events, Faribault, Faribault Harley-Davidson Anniversary Bash, flea market, food, Hispanic Heritage Celebration, Minnesota, Montgomery, Montgomery Arts & Heritage Center, music, Northfield, Rice County Historical Society Fall Flea Market, rural Nerstrand, Spirit Fest, Valley Grove churches, Valley Grove Country Social. IF EVER THERE...
KEYC
Pack The Stands
Bashir Mohamed, 30, the man suspected in Friday’s shooting in Mankato is facing charges for second-degree assault. The City of North Mankato announced new public engagement sessions that are meant to gain public input on new ideas for the town. MSU-Mankato celebrates Homecoming week. Updated: 6 hours ago. MSU--Mankato...
KEYC
Construction underway at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center has been bringing people together in the heart of Mankato for 25 years, and now, it’s getting some major upgrades to keep up with the town’s growing entertainment and sports scenes. “We have about $11 million in...
KEYC
Food Friday: Eagle’s Nest
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Food Friday serves up a bit of a challenge. It’s one that’s drawn people from all over the world right to a restaurant in Eagle Lake.
KEYC
Community invited to open house to review community investment plan for 2023
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato invites the public to join an upcoming open house to review Mankato’s community investment plan for 2023. C.I.P. was developed to identify and prioritize major city improvements through public opinion. All proposed projects include resurfacing roads, updating parks, reconstructing, and enhancing...
KEYC
Veterans and parents protect a Mankato elementary school from run-away gunman
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During an active shooting scene and shelter-in-place near Echo street on Friday morning, several entities went into lockdown, including Washington Elementary school. That’s when a handful of local community members, parents, and veterans showed resilience against the lone gunman on the run by surrounding and protecting...
etxview.com
Rice County assumes responsibility for Old Prairieville Cemetery
While Tim Lloyd, a former professor of Carleton College, was tracing his genealogy as far back as the War of 1812, he discovered his relatives were buried in a cemetery off of Highway 60. But when he got to the site, there were no headstones or signs, just densely wooded...
Sting Operation: Bees Swarm Into Minnesota Brewery
The talk of the August Schell's Brewery in New Ulm, Minnesota was not the newest fall brews, the beloved Vikings football team, or even the Twins. It was the thousands of bees the came in for a visit. On Saturday, the outdoor biergarten (German for beer garden) was buzzing with...
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato neighborhood locked down
Mankato police have locked down the area around Echo St. An emergency text alert sent shortly after 9:30 a.m. asked residents to shelter in place due to emergency police activity. A Mayo Clinic spokesperson said the hospital campus was part of the lockdown, but patients would still be able to...
KAAL-TV
‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ pills seized at Mankato residence involved in Friday shooting
(ABC 6 News) – According to the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF), ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills were seized during the execution of a search warrant at a residence involved in a Mankato shooting Friday morning. Task Force agents along with the Mankato Department of Public Safety,...
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Minnesota Highway
Arlington, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Guatemala man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway southwest of the Twin Cities Saturday night. The State Patrol’s accident report says 39-year-old Higinio Pabalo was struck by a westbound GMC Acadia while crossing Hwy. 5 in the city of Arlington shortly before 10 p.m. The driver of the GMC was identified as 30-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Mankato.
knuj.net
NEW MISS NEW ULM ROYALTY CROWNED SATURDAY NIGHT
New Miss New Ulm Royalty was crowned Saturday night at the annual New Ulm Firemen’s Dance at Turner Hall. Crowned Miss New Ulm is Emerson Wenninger. First Princess is Paige Madson and second princess Ella Friedrich. Among the activities Wenninger is most looking forward to is attending all the festivals and meeting other area royalty. Congratulations to the New Ulm Royalty!!
Faribault County Register
P&Z administrator resigns effective September 23
Faribault County will begin looking for a new Planning and Zoning administrator following the resignation of current administrator, Loria Rebuffoni. “I have accepted a position with Nicollet County,” Rebuffoni said when reached by phone. “My official last day with Faribault County is Sept. 23.”. Rebuffoni became Faribault County’s...
KEYC
Amarillo by 2100? Mankato summers are heading south
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’ve ever wondered what summertime might be like around here in the year 2100, hit the road to Amarillo, TX. Since 1970, Mankato’s average summertime high temperature has increased by almost 2 degrees. If our current emissions trends continue, climate models suggest that by 2100, Mankato’s average summer high temperature could be 10.5 degrees warmer than it is today. That means our summers around and after 2100 will be as hot as summers in Amarillo, Texas, today. Throw in some good ol’ Midwest summertime humidity, and folks around here will be struggling through a lot of brutal, sweltering summer days.
