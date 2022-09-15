MANKATO, Minn. -- A historically significant Wacipi, in its 50th year."I dance fancy shawl and jingle, and I'm gonna be walking around, eating a lot," said Aven Schnitker, a fourth grader and dancer at the pow-wow.Over 40 vendors filled Land of Memories Park, with many more on the waiting list.People from all backgrounds - an estimated weekend total of 7,000 - from as far as Alaska."[People] should come and check it out because I like people checking out my culture," said Schnitker.This pow-wow memorializes the 160th anniversary of the Dakota 38 massacre, the largest mass execution in U.S. history."People say...

MANKATO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO