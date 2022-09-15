ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

KEYC

North Mankato announces new public engagement sessions

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato announced new public engagement sessions. They’re meant to gain public input on new ideas for the town. City staff will host two in-person sessions this fall -- and prompt discussion about what makes residents feel connected in North Mankato.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MSU-Mankato celebrates Homecoming week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato will be louder and livelier as students celebrate their school spirit with Homecoming week. The week-long event kicks off with live music and a meet and greet with Homecoming royalty at the Centennial Student Union from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Other free events...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

50th annual Mahkato Wacipi attracts thousands of people from all backgrounds

MANKATO, Minn. -- A historically significant Wacipi, in its 50th year."I dance fancy shawl and jingle, and I'm gonna be walking around, eating a lot," said Aven Schnitker, a fourth grader and dancer at the pow-wow.Over 40 vendors filled Land of Memories Park, with many more on the waiting list.People from all backgrounds - an estimated weekend total of 7,000 - from as far as Alaska."[People] should come and check it out because I like people checking out my culture," said Schnitker.This pow-wow memorializes the 160th anniversary of the Dakota 38 massacre, the largest mass execution in U.S. history."People say...
MANKATO, MN
New Prague Times

Proud grand marshal of the parade

Grand Marshal Julie Bisek, center, beams at the crowd during the Parade of Farm Pride in New Prague on Saturday, Sept. 17. Bisek was excited to be this year’s grand marshal for the annual parade held during Dozinky, New Prague’s Czech Harvest Festival. The day continued with food, beverages, a variety of vendors, bounce houses and the varsity softball and volleyball tournaments. Dozinky will conclude with the Variety Show at 7 p.m. at the New Prague High School auditorium. (Patrick Fisher Photo)
NEW PRAGUE, MN
KEYC

Candlelit vigil to be held for Makhi Nave at Riverfront Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A candlelit vigil and balloon release is being held tonight for Makhi Nave, a 20-year-old Mankato man who was found dead earlier this week. Loved ones will be gathering at Riverfront Park at 7:30 p.m. for the celebration of life. In a Facebook post, organizers encourage...
MANKATO, MN
rejournals.com

Kraus-Anderson finishes construction on $63 million school in southern Minnesota

Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on a $63 million K-12 school for the Maple River School District, located on the south side of Mapleton, Minnesota, near County Highway 7. Serving students in the rural communities of Amboy, Good Thunder, Mapleton and Minnesota Lake in southern Minnesota, the extensive project is part...
MAPLETON, MN
mnprairieroots.com

So much to do this weekend in the Faribault area

Tags: car show, celebrations, community activities, country churches, events, Faribault, Faribault Harley-Davidson Anniversary Bash, flea market, food, Hispanic Heritage Celebration, Minnesota, Montgomery, Montgomery Arts & Heritage Center, music, Northfield, Rice County Historical Society Fall Flea Market, rural Nerstrand, Spirit Fest, Valley Grove churches, Valley Grove Country Social. IF EVER THERE...
FARIBAULT, MN
KEYC

Pack The Stands

Bashir Mohamed, 30, the man suspected in Friday’s shooting in Mankato is facing charges for second-degree assault. The City of North Mankato announced new public engagement sessions that are meant to gain public input on new ideas for the town. MSU-Mankato celebrates Homecoming week. Updated: 6 hours ago. MSU--Mankato...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Construction underway at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center has been bringing people together in the heart of Mankato for 25 years, and now, it’s getting some major upgrades to keep up with the town’s growing entertainment and sports scenes. “We have about $11 million in...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Food Friday: Eagle’s Nest

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Food Friday serves up a bit of a challenge. It’s one that’s drawn people from all over the world right to a restaurant in Eagle Lake.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
KEYC

Community invited to open house to review community investment plan for 2023

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato invites the public to join an upcoming open house to review Mankato’s community investment plan for 2023. C.I.P. was developed to identify and prioritize major city improvements through public opinion. All proposed projects include resurfacing roads, updating parks, reconstructing, and enhancing...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Veterans and parents protect a Mankato elementary school from run-away gunman

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During an active shooting scene and shelter-in-place near Echo street on Friday morning, several entities went into lockdown, including Washington Elementary school. That’s when a handful of local community members, parents, and veterans showed resilience against the lone gunman on the run by surrounding and protecting...
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato neighborhood locked down

Mankato police have locked down the area around Echo St. An emergency text alert sent shortly after 9:30 a.m. asked residents to shelter in place due to emergency police activity. A Mayo Clinic spokesperson said the hospital campus was part of the lockdown, but patients would still be able to...
MANKATO, MN
Power 96

Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Minnesota Highway

Arlington, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Guatemala man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway southwest of the Twin Cities Saturday night. The State Patrol’s accident report says 39-year-old Higinio Pabalo was struck by a westbound GMC Acadia while crossing Hwy. 5 in the city of Arlington shortly before 10 p.m. The driver of the GMC was identified as 30-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Mankato.
ARLINGTON, MN
knuj.net

NEW MISS NEW ULM ROYALTY CROWNED SATURDAY NIGHT

New Miss New Ulm Royalty was crowned Saturday night at the annual New Ulm Firemen’s Dance at Turner Hall. Crowned Miss New Ulm is Emerson Wenninger. First Princess is Paige Madson and second princess Ella Friedrich. Among the activities Wenninger is most looking forward to is attending all the festivals and meeting other area royalty. Congratulations to the New Ulm Royalty!!
NEW ULM, MN
Faribault County Register

P&Z administrator resigns effective September 23

Faribault County will begin looking for a new Planning and Zoning administrator following the resignation of current administrator, Loria Rebuffoni. “I have accepted a position with Nicollet County,” Rebuffoni said when reached by phone. “My official last day with Faribault County is Sept. 23.”. Rebuffoni became Faribault County’s...
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Amarillo by 2100? Mankato summers are heading south

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’ve ever wondered what summertime might be like around here in the year 2100, hit the road to Amarillo, TX. Since 1970, Mankato’s average summertime high temperature has increased by almost 2 degrees. If our current emissions trends continue, climate models suggest that by 2100, Mankato’s average summer high temperature could be 10.5 degrees warmer than it is today. That means our summers around and after 2100 will be as hot as summers in Amarillo, Texas, today. Throw in some good ol’ Midwest summertime humidity, and folks around here will be struggling through a lot of brutal, sweltering summer days.
MANKATO, MN

