Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 19
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Brown, Anthony Quinlinn; 21; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Violation of protection order; Unknown...
Jerry Ivey Memorial Park pond, budget on Salina city agenda
A variety of topics are on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday, including the pond at Jerry Ivey Memorial Park and the proposed 2023 budget. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Burglar steals safe from recently opened Salina restaurant
A recently opened restaurant in south-central Salina was the victim of an early Friday burglary. Officers were dispatched to Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio, Friday after an employee arrived at the restaurant and discovered the safe and its contents missing from a back storeroom, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. It appeared that the backdoor to the restaurant had been pried open.
Kansas Forest Service helps fight wildfire in Ellsworth, Lincoln counties Sunday
The Kansas Forest Service assisted in fighting a wildfire that started off of Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County and burned into Lincoln County Sunday evening. From the Kansas Forest Service Facebook page:
Marion woman injured in crash when driver attempts illegal u-turn
GEARY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. Saturday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford Mustang driven by Robert S. Collins, 21, Sarona, Wisconsin, was westbound on Interstate 70 three miles east of U.S. 77. A 2014 Subaru XV Crosstech driven...
Riley Co. Emergency Management sounds outdoor sirens due to high winds
RILEY COUNTY - Riley County Emergency Management sounded the outdoor warning sirens at 9:55 pm Saturday. The sirens were activated due to straight line winds of 70 MPH impacting the Ogden and Manhattan areas. Riley County Emergency Management recommends seeking shelter from the wind.
JCPD is conducting an investigation into an incident
Junction City police have confirmed that they are investigating an incident at Godfrey's Indoor Shooting Range and Tactical Supply. A social media statement was released by the business on Saturday. "This morning shortly after we opened, we had a customer ( whose identity has not been released ) take their...
Crestview Drive pavement replacement to begin Monday
Beginning Monday, the City of Salina Public Works Department will be replacing sections of pavement on Crestview Drive due to multiple water utility repairs. Crestview Drive between Hilldale Road and N. Eastborough Road will be closed to through traffic and will be detoured around the construction. Weather permitting, repairs are...
WIBW
Manhattan woman arrested after allegedly throwing knife at man
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials arrested Kelsey Fenner, 33, of Manhattan, after she allegedly threw a knife at a man and slapped him. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, officials were called to reports of an aggravated assault, domestic battery and intimidation of a witness in Manhattan.
Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
Crash near Westmoreland closed road while crews removed truck, trailer
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY - A crash near Westmoreland closed Westmoreland Road for more than one hour on Friday afternoon. Just after 10:00 am, crews were called out to a report of a one vehicle crash without injuries. When deputies arrived at the scene they found a 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 truck...
Car stolen at Sunset Plaza later recovered in NW Salina alley
Salina police are checking surveillance video in an attempt to determine who stole a Lincoln Zephyr from the parking lot of Sunset Plaza Thursday afternoon. The car was later recovered in another part of the city. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Jessica Williams, 39, of Salina,...
WIBW
4-wheeler crash sends girls to Emporia hospital
AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two girls were sent to an Emporia hospital after a 4-wheeler crash near Americus. KVOE reports that around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Lyon County emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Road 245 with reports of a 4-wheeler crash. When officials arrived,...
1350kman.com
Outdoor Warning Sirens confuse Riley County residents during T-storm warning
As the KMAN Severe Weather Center was broadcasting warnings over the air Saturday evening, the Outdoor Warning Sirens sounded at 9:55 p.m. in Riley County. While there was no threat of tornado, many residents interpreted the sirens as such. KMAN and other Manhattan Broadcasting Company staff quickly reviewed the latest alerts from the National Weather Service in Topeka, and confirmed there continued to be no threat of tornadoes.
Tire collection on Sept. 24 open to Saline County residents
Have some old car, pickup, or motorcycle tires that you need to get rid of? North Salina Community Development (NSCD) can help!. The organization dedicated to North Town is sponsoring a free tire collection that is open to residents of Saline County. The event is scheduled for 8 a.m.-2 p.m....
Southeast of Saline XC Invitational postponed to Thursday
Due to inclement weather, the Southeast of Saline invitational will be postponed from Tuesday, September 20 to Thursday, September 22. This decision was made in the interest of runner safety with temperatures as high as 102 degrees in the Gypsum forecast on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to be much cooler...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Sept. 10-16
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: GLADDEN, HALEY MICHELLE; 23; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: WORKMAN, STUART...
Moran stops in Salina to visit Kansas STARBASE youth program
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran was in Salina Friday to visit the United States Department of Defense Kansas STARBASE program for youth. The science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) outreach program in Salina is located at the Kansas National Guard facility at 2929 Scanlan Avenue. Kansas STARBASE also has programs in Kansas City, Manhattan, Topeka, and Wichita.
Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair Saturday in downtown Salina
It's almost time for the Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair!. The event is scheduled for Saturday in and around the museum, 211 W. Iron Avenue in downtown Salina. Entry to the street fair is open to the public at no charge. According to information from the museum, the street fair...
Rainfall across area varies from trace to 3.50 inches
Rainfall once again was varied across the area, from a trace in Cloud and McPherson counties to 3.50 inches in Saline County. At the Salina Regional Airport, 1.74 inches of rain was reported. In southeast Salina, near the Eagle Radio Studios, 2.60 inches of rain was reported, while approximately 2.35 inches was reported in northwestern Salina.
