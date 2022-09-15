ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 19

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Brown, Anthony Quinlinn; 21; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Violation of protection order; Unknown...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Jerry Ivey Memorial Park pond, budget on Salina city agenda

A variety of topics are on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday, including the pond at Jerry Ivey Memorial Park and the proposed 2023 budget. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Burglar steals safe from recently opened Salina restaurant

A recently opened restaurant in south-central Salina was the victim of an early Friday burglary. Officers were dispatched to Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio, Friday after an employee arrived at the restaurant and discovered the safe and its contents missing from a back storeroom, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. It appeared that the backdoor to the restaurant had been pried open.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

JCPD is conducting an investigation into an incident

Junction City police have confirmed that they are investigating an incident at Godfrey's Indoor Shooting Range and Tactical Supply. A social media statement was released by the business on Saturday. "This morning shortly after we opened, we had a customer ( whose identity has not been released ) take their...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Crestview Drive pavement replacement to begin Monday

Beginning Monday, the City of Salina Public Works Department will be replacing sections of pavement on Crestview Drive due to multiple water utility repairs. Crestview Drive between Hilldale Road and N. Eastborough Road will be closed to through traffic and will be detoured around the construction. Weather permitting, repairs are...
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan woman arrested after allegedly throwing knife at man

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials arrested Kelsey Fenner, 33, of Manhattan, after she allegedly threw a knife at a man and slapped him. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, officials were called to reports of an aggravated assault, domestic battery and intimidation of a witness in Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Car stolen at Sunset Plaza later recovered in NW Salina alley

Salina police are checking surveillance video in an attempt to determine who stole a Lincoln Zephyr from the parking lot of Sunset Plaza Thursday afternoon. The car was later recovered in another part of the city. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Jessica Williams, 39, of Salina,...
SALINA, KS
WIBW

4-wheeler crash sends girls to Emporia hospital

AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two girls were sent to an Emporia hospital after a 4-wheeler crash near Americus. KVOE reports that around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Lyon County emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Road 245 with reports of a 4-wheeler crash. When officials arrived,...
EMPORIA, KS
1350kman.com

Outdoor Warning Sirens confuse Riley County residents during T-storm warning

As the KMAN Severe Weather Center was broadcasting warnings over the air Saturday evening, the Outdoor Warning Sirens sounded at 9:55 p.m. in Riley County. While there was no threat of tornado, many residents interpreted the sirens as such. KMAN and other Manhattan Broadcasting Company staff quickly reviewed the latest alerts from the National Weather Service in Topeka, and confirmed there continued to be no threat of tornadoes.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Southeast of Saline XC Invitational postponed to Thursday

Due to inclement weather, the Southeast of Saline invitational will be postponed from Tuesday, September 20 to Thursday, September 22. This decision was made in the interest of runner safety with temperatures as high as 102 degrees in the Gypsum forecast on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to be much cooler...
GYPSUM, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Sept. 10-16

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: GLADDEN, HALEY MICHELLE; 23; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: WORKMAN, STUART...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Moran stops in Salina to visit Kansas STARBASE youth program

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran was in Salina Friday to visit the United States Department of Defense Kansas STARBASE program for youth. The science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) outreach program in Salina is located at the Kansas National Guard facility at 2929 Scanlan Avenue. Kansas STARBASE also has programs in Kansas City, Manhattan, Topeka, and Wichita.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Rainfall across area varies from trace to 3.50 inches

Rainfall once again was varied across the area, from a trace in Cloud and McPherson counties to 3.50 inches in Saline County. At the Salina Regional Airport, 1.74 inches of rain was reported. In southeast Salina, near the Eagle Radio Studios, 2.60 inches of rain was reported, while approximately 2.35 inches was reported in northwestern Salina.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
