Moving to Montana: Recent Teenage Transplants React
There's more than enough chatter about Montana newbies, but I had an extraordinary opportunity to pick the brains of teenagers who had moved to Montana in the last couple of years. One of my friends is part of a large, long-time Bozeman family and has two teenagers herself. Aside from...
NBCMontana
Polaris Dawn crews train in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont — Over the course of the upcoming weekend there's a good chance you’ll hear fighter jets taking off in Bozeman. The Polaris Dawn crews are using the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport to train until Sept. 18. The goal is to prepare for their mission that will...
Who Wouldn’t Love A Top Golf in Montana?
Do you love golf, drinks, food, and having a great time? Well, you should try visiting one of these spots. If you have been around the United States over the past several years, you know one of the most popular businesses is TopGolf. This is a driving range, arcade, and restaurant all rolled into one experience.
bozone.com
Jim Goetz discusses Montana stream access cases at MSU Library’s Trout Lecture
Bozeman attorney Jim Goetz will present “The Waters Belong to Everyone: The Montana Stream Access Cases” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in Cruzado Auditorium, 306 Romney Hall, on the Montana State University campus. The event is part of the MSU Library Trout Lecture Series and is free and open to the public. A reception will follow.
montanaoutdoor.com
Mountain goats approach MT hiker on top of the world
When you’re out hiking in Montana, you just never know who may want to join you!. Check out this footage from September of 2021 that involved a Montana hiker who was approached by curious mountain goats for a brief moment while on top of the world at the Bridger mountain range over in Bozeman. (Notice how the hiker didn’t approach the goats to try to pet them or get a selfie in this footage?) Pretty cool to witness.
One Of Montana’s Most Popular Restaurants Has New Owner And Name
Change can be hard, especially when you've been one of the most popular restaurants in Montana for years. So when it was announced that Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan would be switching hands, you can imagine that raised an eyebrow or two. The Oasis has been a staple for decades...
NBCMontana
Bozeman K9 division works to keep streets safe
BOZEMAN, Mont — Officer Braden Peterson and his dog Stretch are more than best friends, they're partners. “It's a stronger bond. I mean, you have your typical house dogs, but I mean, he goes everywhere, literally, I go. If I do anything, he's going everywhere. Very few times, he's not with me,” K9 officer Braden Peterson said.
msuexponent.com
Gallatin land trust plans advance for Peets Hill Development
Last January, Gallatin Valley Land Trust (GVLT) secured a $1.2 million purchase of 12 acres of land on the south end of Peets Hill. Now, these two organizations are working together to plan improvements to this new area of Peets Hill. “[The purchase of this land] was GVLT's biggest and...
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem
I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
“I Spent 24 Hrs In Montana, Now I Want To Live There.” UGH.
Everyone is always saying, "I love Montana! I want to live there." Then you have the people who say, "Montana's full." So I gathered a few videos of 24-hour experiences from people who either live in certain Montana towns OR visited them for 24 hours and create a visual interpretation of what to expect.
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. Search and Rescue look forward to new home
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Gallatin County Search and Rescue is looking forward to their new facility in Four Corners. Their current facility cannot accommodate the number of vehicles and equipment the department owns. Gallatin County Star Search and Rescue Commander Scott Secor said new building in Four Corners will provide...
Laurel Outlook
Three fires injure two on Monday, add to smoky skies
Three area fires contributed to the smoke that clouded the air in Laurel on Monday. Some of it was caused by a fire that destroyed a motorhome parked in the alley on the 500 block of Birch Avenue. There was also a wildfire burning west of Laurel in Stillwater County and a devastating fire in Livingston that sent one employee of R-Y Timber to a Salt Lake City burn center.
Issue of runner safety becoming more prominent in Gallatin County
Following the abduction of a teacher in Memphis while out for a morning jog, women across the country and in Gallatin County start the conversation of women safety while running
TripAdvisor’s Best Burgers In Montana. Do You See Your Favorite?
If you are like me, there is nothing like a juicy cheeseburger. Add some bacon, mayo, ketchup, all the veggies, and you have yourself a winner...in my mind. I have had some really terrible cheeseburgers; you know, the ones that are overcooked, no seasoning, and a bun that is so dry you have to pray not to choke when swallowing.
explorebigsky.com
Gallatin, Madison counties announce new Big Sky emergency management agreement
Gallatin and Madison counties announced Friday an interlocal agreement that consolidates emergency services under the Gallatin County Emergency Management Program. Gallatin County moving forward will provide emergency management services, wildfire protection and a hazardous materials response team for the pocket of Big Sky that sits within Madison County’s boundary, according to the release issued Friday afternoon.
Fairfield Sun Times
Bozeman laying plans to try again for local sales tax at Legislature
The makeup of the Montana Legislature for its 2023 session won’t be decided until November, but Bozeman officials are already working on which issues they’d like to push in Helena. Unsurprisingly, high up on the city’s priority list is getting approval for a local option sales tax —...
NBCMontana
Rocky Mountain pulls off the upset over Montana Tech
BUTTE, Mont. — The Rocky Mountain Battlin' Bears pulled off a 28-20 upset victory on the road Saturday at Montana Tech. Rocky Mountain quarterback Nathan Dick was outstanding for the Bears before exiting the game late with an injury. The dual-threat athlete completed 17 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown, and rushed it 18 times for 67 yards and two scores.
NBCMontana
Body found in camper in Park Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Park County Sheriff's deputies found a body in a camper and are currently investigating this as a homicide. At 8:30 a.m. on Monday, deputies responded to a report of a body in a camper on the 1300 block of East River Road. Officials say cases like...
Montana Grizzly Football Soundly Stymies Early Sycamore Scare
It was far from the dominant defensive effort fans quickly grew accustomed to in the first two games of the season. And yet... The University of Montana Grizzly football team at times looked like they were reeling, giving up big plays, yardage and time of possession. And yet... Bend. Bend...
Man pinned between a truck and dumpster during fight in downtown Bozeman
Three people reportedly messing with another man’s truck, caused a huge fight in an ally behind the Crystal Bar downtown in Bozeman. Two people were injured.
