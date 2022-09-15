ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Polaris Dawn crews train in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont — Over the course of the upcoming weekend there's a good chance you’ll hear fighter jets taking off in Bozeman. The Polaris Dawn crews are using the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport to train until Sept. 18. The goal is to prepare for their mission that will...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Who Wouldn’t Love A Top Golf in Montana?

Do you love golf, drinks, food, and having a great time? Well, you should try visiting one of these spots. If you have been around the United States over the past several years, you know one of the most popular businesses is TopGolf. This is a driving range, arcade, and restaurant all rolled into one experience.
MONTANA STATE
bozone.com

Jim Goetz discusses Montana stream access cases at MSU Library’s Trout Lecture

Bozeman attorney Jim Goetz will present “The Waters Belong to Everyone: The Montana Stream Access Cases” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in Cruzado Auditorium, 306 Romney Hall, on the Montana State University campus. The event is part of the MSU Library Trout Lecture Series and is free and open to the public. A reception will follow.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Industry
City
Bridger, MT
Local
Montana Business
Bozeman, MT
Business
Local
Montana Industry
City
Bozeman, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

Mountain goats approach MT hiker on top of the world

When you’re out hiking in Montana, you just never know who may want to join you!. Check out this footage from September of 2021 that involved a Montana hiker who was approached by curious mountain goats for a brief moment while on top of the world at the Bridger mountain range over in Bozeman. (Notice how the hiker didn’t approach the goats to try to pet them or get a selfie in this footage?) Pretty cool to witness.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Bozeman K9 division works to keep streets safe

BOZEMAN, Mont — Officer Braden Peterson and his dog Stretch are more than best friends, they're partners. “It's a stronger bond. I mean, you have your typical house dogs, but I mean, he goes everywhere, literally, I go. If I do anything, he's going everywhere. Very few times, he's not with me,” K9 officer Braden Peterson said.
BOZEMAN, MT
msuexponent.com

Gallatin land trust plans advance for Peets Hill Development

Last January, Gallatin Valley Land Trust (GVLT) secured a $1.2 million purchase of 12 acres of land on the south end of Peets Hill. Now, these two organizations are working together to plan improvements to this new area of Peets Hill. “[The purchase of this land] was GVLT's biggest and...
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Bridger Aerospace
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Gallatin Co. Search and Rescue look forward to new home

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Gallatin County Search and Rescue is looking forward to their new facility in Four Corners. Their current facility cannot accommodate the number of vehicles and equipment the department owns. Gallatin County Star Search and Rescue Commander Scott Secor said new building in Four Corners will provide...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Laurel Outlook

Three fires injure two on Monday, add to smoky skies

Three area fires contributed to the smoke that clouded the air in Laurel on Monday. Some of it was caused by a fire that destroyed a motorhome parked in the alley on the 500 block of Birch Avenue. There was also a wildfire burning west of Laurel in Stillwater County and a devastating fire in Livingston that sent one employee of R-Y Timber to a Salt Lake City burn center.
LAUREL, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
World War II
MY 103.5

TripAdvisor’s Best Burgers In Montana. Do You See Your Favorite?

If you are like me, there is nothing like a juicy cheeseburger. Add some bacon, mayo, ketchup, all the veggies, and you have yourself a winner...in my mind. I have had some really terrible cheeseburgers; you know, the ones that are overcooked, no seasoning, and a bun that is so dry you have to pray not to choke when swallowing.
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

Gallatin, Madison counties announce new Big Sky emergency management agreement

Gallatin and Madison counties announced Friday an interlocal agreement that consolidates emergency services under the Gallatin County Emergency Management Program. Gallatin County moving forward will provide emergency management services, wildfire protection and a hazardous materials response team for the pocket of Big Sky that sits within Madison County’s boundary, according to the release issued Friday afternoon.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Bozeman laying plans to try again for local sales tax at Legislature

The makeup of the Montana Legislature for its 2023 session won’t be decided until November, but Bozeman officials are already working on which issues they’d like to push in Helena. Unsurprisingly, high up on the city’s priority list is getting approval for a local option sales tax —...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Rocky Mountain pulls off the upset over Montana Tech

BUTTE, Mont. — The Rocky Mountain Battlin' Bears pulled off a 28-20 upset victory on the road Saturday at Montana Tech. Rocky Mountain quarterback Nathan Dick was outstanding for the Bears before exiting the game late with an injury. The dual-threat athlete completed 17 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown, and rushed it 18 times for 67 yards and two scores.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Body found in camper in Park Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Park County Sheriff's deputies found a body in a camper and are currently investigating this as a homicide. At 8:30 a.m. on Monday, deputies responded to a report of a body in a camper on the 1300 block of East River Road. Officials say cases like...
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy