Panda Express Introduces A Chicken Sandwich
The chicken sandwich wars continue. This time with Panda Express!? Yes, you read that right. Panda Express is testing a new version of its original orange chicken sandwich in Pasadena, California. The new sandwich is the company’s second version. It is made to order with a brioche bun, sriracha aioli sauce, sweet pickles, and a crispy chicken strip glazed in the brand’s signature Orange Chicken sauce. When Panda Express originally tested the sandwich last year it was a breaded chicken breast topped with orange sauce, a spicy aioli, shredded cabbage, and pickles, all nestled between a King’s Hawaiian bun.
5 of the Scariest Haunted Houses to Visit in South Carolina
Listen, if it is one thing I enjoy it’s the fall season and being scared! Spooky Season is slowly approaching and we cannot wait to check out all of the haunted spots there are around the town. Being born and raised in South Carolina, I have attended plenty of spooky and haunted places in the state. Charleston is my hometown and we have some of the coolest things to check out during September and October. So, if you are wanting to be spooked out this year, you’re in the right place.
North Carolina seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture […]
Where to pick apples and pumpkins in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s fall… y’all! That’s right, get to the pickin' and then to all the baking! We’re talking about all things apple cider, cinnamon apples and of course apple or pumpkin pies!. So, grab a basket and get to pickin' those apples...
An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair
New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Fair and local organizations save the last day of the annual Craven County fair. The five-day fair was almost cut a day short when the fair’s ride vendor backed out the night before the last day. “Unfortunately they had to leave us...
8 Reason You Should Move To North Carolina In 2022
When searching for a new place to live, there are many different things to consider. The cost of living, real estate prices, culture, education, access to nature, and the abundance of amenities and activities are all huge factors in helping you decide where to settle down. One particular state that is continuously attracting newcomers is North Carolina. With its pleasant climate, affordable housing, friendly people, and relaxed lifestyle, the state of North Carolina should be a top consideration if you’re looking for a new place to live. Here are some of the many reasons you should consider moving here.
South Carolina Man to Compete on Wheel of Fortune
Are you a fan of the Wheel of Fortune? Ever wondered what it would be like to compete on the show? Well, it’s crazy to think that one day you could make it there. That’s the case for one South Carolina man. His dreams are about to come true and he will make an appearance on an upcoming episode of the Wheel of Fortune.
3 spectators hit by car at North Carolina drag strip, officials say
The incident took place at the Wayne County Dragstrip at 3451 Nahunta Road.
Best places to see fall colors in the North Carolina mountains over the next few weeks
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fall is in the air, and for many people, that means a trip to see the fall foliage in the North Carolina mountains. There’s nothing like a weekend getaway or even a day trip to enjoy a ridge along the Blue Ridge Parkway. The colors from the mountain tops and overlooks are always breathtaking.
First baby arrival at new North Carolina hospital facility
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The newly opened Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill announced the arrival of its first baby. Alyssa Farley was born Wednesday at 11:34 p.m. to the parents of Rebekah Hatton and Chris Farley. Alyssa came in weighing seven pounds and 19 inches and joins siblings Gracie and Nathan.
This Saturday Is North Carolina Youth Deer Hunting Day
This Saturday, September 24th is North Carolina Youth Deer Hunting Day. The day, designated by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission was established in 2015. The purpose is to increase interest in deer hunting among youth while seeking to increase their success at hunting. On Saturday youth 17 and under will be allowed to use guns or any other legal hunting equipment to hunt for deer. Though only people over 18 are able to use archery gear. Hunters 17-years-old and younger can hunt deer of either sex. If they have completed a hunter education course through the Wildlife Resources Commission they will not be required to be accompanied by an adult.
'It's going to be worse': Evictions increasing across North Carolina
Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across North Carolina last month; almost double the number filed in August 2021.
Chaos erupts at Scarowinds in North Carolina after false reports of gunshots
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – People at the recently opened Scarowinds got quite a different scare than what they were expecting Saturday night after confusion sparked fears of a shooting. Good Day Charlotte anchor Jason Harper was able to capture video outside of the park after people started running and screaming saying someone had […]
Missing North Carolina man found dead at Virginia State Park
The body of a missing North Carolina man has been found in the southeastern part of the county.
NC BBQ bracket winner: 3 years after it nearly closed, this famed spot is on top
More than 300,000 votes were cast over six rounds of our Ultimate North Carolina Barbecue Bracket. Here’s the winner.
Record attendance likely as NC Mountain State Fair wraps up, organizers say
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — With the nice weather, crowds have flocked to the North Carolina Mountain State Fair during its 10-day run in western North Carolina -- and especially this final weekend, Sept. 17-18, 2022. On average, about 9,000 guests have attended the fair each day. Despite the rainy...
Summer drinking and boating campaigns take 139 boaters under the influence off the water in NC
North Carolina Wildlife officials say their summer campaigns to curb drunken boating led to more than 130 charges of boating under the influence in 2022. The "On the Road, On the Water, Don't Drink and Drive" campaigns took place over three of the busiest summer holiday weekends – Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day Weekends.
Seagrove North Carolina Pottery
Below is an invite to secure your tickets to Potters Market on September 24th, but first let’s dig into the clay. North Carolina has the largest population of working potters in the United States. Seagrove North Carolina has an enormous range of pottery that decorate our homes and or live in museums on tour. Driving the mountainside searching for pottery that speaks to you could take two days, plus you get to breath the great outdoors on the way. Visiting these small pockets in Seagrove will allow you to speak with the artist. You don’t have to worry about Seagrove being like a beach-town that closes 5 months out of the year because art is available year around.
9 Best Cavapoo Breeders in North Carolina (NC)
The Cavapoo is a cross between the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and the Poodle; it is one of the crossbreeds rising in popularity in North Carolina because of its hypoallergenic properties affectionate personality, and friendly nature. The Cavapoo is a charming and generally healthy breed, especially when bred by the...
N.C. woman takes first trip to the beach ahead of 108th birthday
107-year-old Cassie Smith grew up in North Carolina and has never taken a trip to the ocean.
