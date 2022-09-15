ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Panda Express Introduces A Chicken Sandwich

The chicken sandwich wars continue. This time with Panda Express!? Yes, you read that right. Panda Express is testing a new version of its original orange chicken sandwich in Pasadena, California. The new sandwich is the company’s second version. It is made to order with a brioche bun, sriracha aioli sauce, sweet pickles, and a crispy chicken strip glazed in the brand’s signature Orange Chicken sauce. When Panda Express originally tested the sandwich last year it was a breaded chicken breast topped with orange sauce, a spicy aioli, shredded cabbage, and pickles, all nestled between a King’s Hawaiian bun.
PASADENA, CA
country1037fm.com

5 of the Scariest Haunted Houses to Visit in South Carolina

Listen, if it is one thing I enjoy it’s the fall season and being scared! Spooky Season is slowly approaching and we cannot wait to check out all of the haunted spots there are around the town. Being born and raised in South Carolina, I have attended plenty of spooky and haunted places in the state. Charleston is my hometown and we have some of the coolest things to check out during September and October. So, if you are wanting to be spooked out this year, you’re in the right place.
TRAVEL
WXII 12

Where to pick apples and pumpkins in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s fall… y’all! That’s right, get to the pickin' and then to all the baking! We’re talking about all things apple cider, cinnamon apples and of course apple or pumpkin pies!. So, grab a basket and get to pickin' those apples...
REIDSVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
New Bern, NC
Lifestyle
City
Rockwell, NC
City
Huntersville, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
City
Troutman, NC
Charlotte, NC
Pets & Animals
City
Dallas, NC
City
Asheboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
New Bern, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
New Bern, NC
Pets & Animals
City
Gastonia, NC
State
South Carolina State
WITN

An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair

New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Fair and local organizations save the last day of the annual Craven County fair. The five-day fair was almost cut a day short when the fair’s ride vendor backed out the night before the last day. “Unfortunately they had to leave us...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
finehomesandliving.com

8 Reason You Should Move To North Carolina In 2022

When searching for a new place to live, there are many different things to consider. The cost of living, real estate prices, culture, education, access to nature, and the abundance of amenities and activities are all huge factors in helping you decide where to settle down. One particular state that is continuously attracting newcomers is North Carolina. With its pleasant climate, affordable housing, friendly people, and relaxed lifestyle, the state of North Carolina should be a top consideration if you’re looking for a new place to live. Here are some of the many reasons you should consider moving here.
TRAVEL
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Man to Compete on Wheel of Fortune

Are you a fan of the Wheel of Fortune? Ever wondered what it would be like to compete on the show? Well, it’s crazy to think that one day you could make it there. That’s the case for one South Carolina man. His dreams are about to come true and he will make an appearance on an upcoming episode of the Wheel of Fortune.
HANAHAN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Bees#Birds#Farm Animals#North Carolina Chicken#Favorite Pet#Intouch Magazine
FOX8 News

First baby arrival at new North Carolina hospital facility

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The newly opened Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill announced the arrival of its first baby. Alyssa Farley was born Wednesday at 11:34 p.m. to the parents of Rebekah Hatton and Chris Farley. Alyssa came in weighing seven pounds and 19 inches and joins siblings Gracie and Nathan.
FORT MILL, SC
country1037fm.com

This Saturday Is North Carolina Youth Deer Hunting Day

This Saturday, September 24th is North Carolina Youth Deer Hunting Day. The day, designated by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission was established in 2015. The purpose is to increase interest in deer hunting among youth while seeking to increase their success at hunting. On Saturday youth 17 and under will be allowed to use guns or any other legal hunting equipment to hunt for deer. Though only people over 18 are able to use archery gear. Hunters 17-years-old and younger can hunt deer of either sex. If they have completed a hunter education course through the Wildlife Resources Commission they will not be required to be accompanied by an adult.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
kiss951.com

Seagrove North Carolina Pottery

Below is an invite to secure your tickets to Potters Market on September 24th, but first let’s dig into the clay. North Carolina has the largest population of working potters in the United States. Seagrove North Carolina has an enormous range of pottery that decorate our homes and or live in museums on tour. Driving the mountainside searching for pottery that speaks to you could take two days, plus you get to breath the great outdoors on the way. Visiting these small pockets in Seagrove will allow you to speak with the artist. You don’t have to worry about Seagrove being like a beach-town that closes 5 months out of the year because art is available year around.
SEAGROVE, NC
puplore.com

9 Best Cavapoo Breeders in North Carolina (NC)

The Cavapoo is a cross between the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and the Poodle; it is one of the crossbreeds rising in popularity in North Carolina because of its hypoallergenic properties affectionate personality, and friendly nature. The Cavapoo is a charming and generally healthy breed, especially when bred by the...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy