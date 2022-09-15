Today will continue to be overall pretty nice, albeit a little breezy for the afternoon. Highs will top off mainly in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. Overnight tonight and into tomorrow, we'll see a round of light showers mainly near the divide in northwest Montana. Above 6000ft in Glacier, a very light accumulation of snow will be possible by daybreak. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s for highs with a chilly northeast wind expected. Wind gusts will increase Tuesday PM, topping 30 MPH and creating choppy lake conditions on the western side of Flathead lake. A frost/freeze will be possible by Wednesday morning with lows dropping into the 30s.

MONTANA STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO