Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
FWP to host bear education events in Bitterroot Valley
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff will host two bear education events in the Bitterroot Valley to educate people on how to avoid bear conflicts. The events take place in Darby this Wednesday and Florence next Wednesday. FWP released the following information:. Montana Fish, Wildlife &...
NBCMontana
FWP to host public elk management meetings
MISSOULA, Mont. — Nine public meetings to discuss elk management will take place in west-central Montana between Sept. 22 and Oct. 13. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking public input on revisions to the statewide Elk Management Plan adopted in 2005. FWP released the following information:. Montana Fish,...
NBCMontana
Cooldown, showers on the way!
Today will continue to be overall pretty nice, albeit a little breezy for the afternoon. Highs will top off mainly in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. Overnight tonight and into tomorrow, we'll see a round of light showers mainly near the divide in northwest Montana. Above 6000ft in Glacier, a very light accumulation of snow will be possible by daybreak. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s for highs with a chilly northeast wind expected. Wind gusts will increase Tuesday PM, topping 30 MPH and creating choppy lake conditions on the western side of Flathead lake. A frost/freeze will be possible by Wednesday morning with lows dropping into the 30s.
NBCMontana
2 men found guilty of poaching bull elk
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced that two men have been found guilty of illegally hunting elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula pleaded guilty to felony for poaching two bull elk and several misdemeanors in October 2021. Allen John Cantu, 47 pleaded guilty to unlawful...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
Showers and storms possible again today, more storm systems are heading our way this week
This afternoon highs will top out in the upper 60s and 70s. Showers and storms will likely develop through the afternoon, especially in west central and southwest Montana. Brief, heavy rainfall, occasional lightning, and wind gusts up around 40 mph will be the greatest impacts. A few showers could linger into the overnight as temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s.
NBCMontana
Pleasant day for most, though isolated storms possible; more unsettled weather on the way
Seasonable temperatures are in store for this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 60s and 70s. Our improved air quality should also remain through the day. A slight chance of isolated showers and storms is possible south of I-90. Brief, heavy rain will be the greatest impact though occasional lightning and small hail will be possible with the strongest cells.
NBCMontana
Grant allows students in DOC facilities to take college courses
MISSOULA, Mont. — In the 2022-2023 academic year, the Second Chance Pell Grant program will allow a maximum of 10 students from four Montana Department of Corrections facilities to be eligible for federal Pell Grant and take college courses. The Second Chance Pell Grant program is offered in partnership...
NBCMontana
Alabama authorities notified about vapes potentially laced with fentanyl
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Authorities in Alabama said they are looking at the possibility of vapes laced with fentanyl being circulated at schools. Adrianna Taylor, a 15-year-old girl who died after taking pills laced with fentanyl a few weeks ago, went to Mary G. Montgomery High School. Taylor told...
Comments / 0