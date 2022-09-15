Read full article on original website
Charlotte Approves A 260 Unit Apartment Complex In Cotswold
Yeah, many of the neighbors are not too happy about this. Last night the Charlotte city council approved a massive apartment and retail complex behind the Publix on Cotswold Road even though many of the neighbors tried to stop it. Charlotte city council voted the apartment complex in after a...
Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location
One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
Panda Express Introduces A Chicken Sandwich
The chicken sandwich wars continue. This time with Panda Express!? Yes, you read that right. Panda Express is testing a new version of its original orange chicken sandwich in Pasadena, California. The new sandwich is the company’s second version. It is made to order with a brioche bun, sriracha aioli sauce, sweet pickles, and a crispy chicken strip glazed in the brand’s signature Orange Chicken sauce. When Panda Express originally tested the sandwich last year it was a breaded chicken breast topped with orange sauce, a spicy aioli, shredded cabbage, and pickles, all nestled between a King’s Hawaiian bun.
North Carolina City Tops The List Of Car Ownership Rates
This is one list, that’s an interesting statistic. I’m not sure if it’s inherently good or bad that a North Carolina city tops the list of car ownership rates. And another city comes in at number 7. On one hand, it’s good that our state is affluent enough that residents can afford to purchase and maintain vehicles. On the other hand it probably also speaks to the lack of good public transportation. Not just that but the spread-out suburban nature of most North Carolina cities just makes not having a vehicle pretty impractical. Even in Charlotte with the light rail and Lynx gold line, you’d be severely limited on where you could get to without a car.
Crash Involving Power Lines Closes I-77 in Both Directions In Charlotte
Oh boy, this is a problem. A big problem. A crash involving power lines closes I 77 in both directions between Tyvola and Woodlawn roads this morning. This will effect anyone coming into Charlotte from the South. Chris, Captain Jim and I were all effected on our drive in. So...
Carowinds To Introduce New Chaperone Policy Following Unruly Behavior
Kids of all ages look forward every year to the annual Scarowinds event at Carowinds. It typically begins in mid-September and runs through the end of October. Our son went many times during his middle school and high school years with groups of friends. They always had a great time riding rides and checking out the seasonal spooky attractions. The opening weekend this year took an actual scary turn when rumors of shots fired during a fight sent visitors running for cover. Park officials say no one was shot, and the claims were false. However, the unruly behavior of the teens that led to the chaos has Carowinds reportedly introducing a new chaperone policy.
