Read full article on original website
Related
Democratic meddling pays off
The final tally is in: Democrats succeeded in boosting right-wing candidates in six of the 13 Republican primaries they meddled in. Why it matters: The six races in which Democrats spent money now look close to unwinnable for Republicans, after the GOP nominated fringe or flawed candidates expected to turn off general-election voters. That includes three governor's races, two House seats and one critical Senate battleground.
GOP Sen. Mike Rounds says he doesn't support Graham's abortion bill
Republican Sen. Mike Rounds joined several other prominent Republicans in saying he won't support Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) new bill that would ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks, the South Dakota senator said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. Why it matters: Although the bill doesn't have a...
Trump's 2024 triumph
Amid his legal peril, former President Trump emerges from the midterm primary season with two trophies that show the extent to which he has reshaped the Republican Party in his image — and toward his obsessions. Driving the news: In 24 states, across the map, Republicans are fielding 2020...
GOP Senate candidate says he doesn't want to see Trump run again
Joe O'Dea, the Republican nominee challenging Michael Bennet (D) in Colorado's U.S. Senate race, told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that he doesn't want to see former President Trump run again in 2024. Why it matters: It's a rare critique of Trump from a fellow Republican, though first-time candidate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabeth Warren wants DOT to block JetBlue-Spirit merger
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is asking the U.S. Department of Transportation to block JetBlue's $3.8 billion takeover of budget carrier Spirit Airways. Why it matters: Antitrust is normally the purview of the DOJ or FTC, but this is a reminder that DOT has special authority to block airline mergers that it finds aren't in the public interest. No court case required.
Bill Clinton: Democrats can keep control of Congress in midterms
Former President Bill Clinton said on CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" that he believes the Democratic Party can retain both the House and the Senate in the upcoming midterm elections. Driving the news: The former president added, however, that the GOP may try to scare swing voters toward the extreme as...
Newsom challenges DeSantis to debate after migrants sent to Massachusetts
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) challenged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to a debate amid the latter's decision to send nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a wealthy enclave outside of Boston. The big picture: It's the latest in a clash between Republican politicians, who oppose President Biden's...
Trump campaigns for Vance in Youngstown
While the Buckeyes were stomping all over Toledo, former President Donald Trump was up in Youngstown stumping for Senate candidate J.D. Vance. What he's saying: Vance hoped to get supporters back home to watch Ohio State's second half, but Trump arrived 45 minutes late to a speech that was mostly about himself, the Jan. 6 insurrection and election fraud.
RELATED PEOPLE
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams Republicans for "trafficking" migrants
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) criticized Republicans on Friday for their "crimes against humanity on refugees" after governors in Arizona, Florida and Texas transported migrants to Democratic states. The big picture: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) flew nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts earlier this week.
Democrats' midterm reality check
After Democrats' surge in political momentum over the summer, signs indicate the midterm environment is tilting back in the GOP's direction. Why it matters: Republicans aren't likely to ride a historic red wave to power. But they're well-positioned to comfortably win back the House, and are on surer footing than just weeks ago to net the one seat necessary to capture a narrow Senate majority.
Biden says he plans to run in 2024, but "it's just an intention"
President Biden said it's his intention to run for re-election, but it's "much too early" to make a "firm decision" on 2024. Why it matters: Biden's comments during an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that aired Sunday evening mark a departure from previous remarks he and White House aides have made about the 2024 presidential election.
How Urbandale Mayor Bob Andeweg starts his day
Urbandale Mayor Bob Andeweg is helping lead a city, while also balancing a full-time job as an attorney.Details: His secret is having a good to-do list and using a focus planner to do it."If I make a list of 10 things, I'm never going to get all 10 of them, but at least if I can get the top three, I feel pretty good."State of play: On a typical day, you'll likely find him running between calling legal clients and cutting ribbons for new Urbandale businesses.His favorite morning meeting spots are Twisted Bean and Hy-Vee.Here's how Mayor Andeweg starts his day:⏰ Wake up: 5:30-6am. The first thing he does is play Wordle. (And if he can't sleep, he'll play it at midnight.)🥣 Breakfast: Black coffee at home and whatever's available to throw into the Vitamix blender, along with some protein powder."It fills me up and helps me resist the temptation to grab a doughnut or something else."🗞️ What he's reading: The Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Washington Post.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where Illinois politics stand two months before the election
👋 Hi, it's Justin! We may be in the middle of the fall sports onslaught, but for many, the best game in town isn't football, baseball, basketball or soccer. It's politics.So we're bringing back our Trail Mix political column every Monday until Nov. 8. Shock and adsWe're less than two months until the election, which we know in our bones thanks to the sharp increase in political ads. Driving the news: Dan Proft's super PAC has created a series of controversial ads about violence, including one showing a mugging taking place with a woman screaming. No music, no voiceover....
Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s new transgender student policy
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is overhauling model policies for how school districts treat transgender students, rolling back accommodations sought by the previous administration.What’s happening: The new model policies posted online Friday say school districts should restrict students to programs and bathroom facilities that correspond to their “biological sex.”The new policies would also make it difficult for students to change their names and pronouns in official school records and would bar districts from requiring staff to adhere to those changes.Why it matters: The new policy pulls Virginia into the center of a national movement by Republican politicians to restrict the rights of...
Blue states receptive to (non-MAGA) Republican governors
Republicans are competitive in several governors' races in blue states, even as they struggle in some of the typical battleground contests like Michigan and Pennsylvania. The big picture: If Republicans make inroads on Biden-friendly turf in November, it would be a sign that moderation still sells. Driving the news: Republicans...
Axios
Washington, DC
93K+
Followers
50K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0