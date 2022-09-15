Read full article on original website
GMC Sierra HD Wins Strategic Vision 2022 Total Quality Award
The GMC Sierra HD was recently recognized with a 2022 Total Quality Award from Strategic Vision, an international consulting and advisory service organization. Now in its 28th year, the Strategic Vision Total Quality Impact report draws on the organization’s New Vehicle Experience Study to identify models that lead their respective segment based on customer survey responses. The latest New Vehicle Experience Study surveyed over 112,078 new vehicle buyers after the first 90 days of ownership, incorporating the impact of problems with the vehicle, plus drivers’ analytical and emotional evaluations of quality.
2024 Chevy Equinox EV 3LT: The Well-Equipped Trim Level
The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV is mainly intended to be a budget-minded electric crossover for those who want a relatively inexpensive way to make the transition away from a combustion engine vehicle. There will always be consumers who prefer to load their vehicle up with equipment, however, which is where the handsomely equipped 2024 Chevy Equinox EV 3LT comes into play.
2023 Buick Enclave Built Without Hood Insulation
GM will ship out certain 2023 Buick Enclave units without underhood insulators due to a materials shortage, GM Authority has learned. All 2023 Buick Enclave affected by this change will receive a window sticker with RPO code R8V, indicating it lacks under hood insulation. It’s currently unclear if buyers will receive monetary compensation for the absence of the insulation, or what the potential amount may be, however this feature is able to be retrofitted by the dealership at a later date.
Chevy Trax Was Running At 9 Days Supply In August 2022
National inventory for the Chevy Trax crossover was running at a nine-day supply as of the beginning of September, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with GM’s go-to-market situation. The optimal supply figure for the U.S. auto industry is generally considered to be 60 days. The nine-day figure...
2023 Chevy Equinox Configurator Live
The 2023 Chevy Equinox introduces a few changes and updates compared to the fully refreshed 2022 model year, and now, interested customers and fans can spec the crossover as they see fit with the official online configurator. A total of four trim levels are available, listed from bottom to top...
2023 Cadillac Escalade Super Cruise Unavailable To Order
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade is the third model year for the current fifth-gen luxury SUV, ushering in a number of critical updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Notably, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Cadillac Escalade is currently unavailable to order with the GM Super Cruise feature.
Ford Benchmarking GM’s GMC Hummer EV Pickup
GM Authority recently spotted a GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 undergoing testing at the campus of GM’s crosstown rival, Ford Motor Company. The Hummer EV pickup is likely in Ford’s possession for benchmarking purposes. Interestingly, the GMC Hummer EV Pickup was spied next to a Ford Mustang...
Ram 1500 Dropping EcoDiesel Engine After 2023 Model Year
After nearly a decade in production, the Ram 1500 will discontinue the EcoDiesel (turbodiesel) engin, killing off yet another GM Duramax rival. Ram 1500 EcoDiesel production will conclude during the 2023 model year in January 2023, ending the 3.0L V6 diesel engine’s eight-year-long run. The EcoDiesel engine was first introduced for the 2014 model year and received a minor update for the 2020 model year.
GM’s Cheyenne Brigade Supports Communities Affected By Flood In Mexico
A month and a half after launching a call to expand the Cheyenne Brigade in Mexico, General Motors has just announced that its main social responsibility program in the country is supporting affected people in the Mexican state of Coahuila. The automaker sent the Cheyenne Brigade with supplies to support...
GM Dealers Rank Well In J.D. Power 2022 Canada Long-Term Customer Satisfaction Index Study
GM dealerships performed well in the recently published J.D. Power 2022 Canada Customer Service Index Long-Term Study, which attempts to gauge the level of customer satisfaction with dealership service centers among owners of four- to six-year-old vehicles. For this study, J.D. Power quizzed 8,605 Canadian owners of four- to six-year-old...
Here Are The 2023 Buick Enclave Towing Capacities
The 2023 Buick Enclave is the sixth model year for the second-generation crossover, introducing a few updates and changes as compared to the refreshed 2022 model-year vehicle. Now, GM Authority is taking a closer look at the 2023 Buick Enclave towing capacities with the following spec breakdown. Under the hood,...
Colorado Teardrops Developing New Line Of EV Friendly Camping Trailers
Boulder, Colorado-based company Colorado Teardrops has begun development on a new teardrop camper trailer intended specifically for EV owners. The patent-pending trailer will be offered in three guises: a compact teardrop-style model known as The Boulder, a 17-foot version known as The Golden and a large 27-foot range-topper dubbed The Denver. All models will utilize an aerodynamic design intended to maximize the range of the EV that’s pulling it, along with an auxiliary battery pack that can be used to charge the tow vehicle. Colorado Teardrops says the battery capacity for the Boulder will sit at 75 kWh, while the Denver will offer up to 200 kWh. These onboard batteries will be so robust, in fact, that an EV with an estimated 300 miles of range would actually have a longer estimated range with the trailer attached, the company claims.
Cadillac Celestiq Show Car Wins Two EyesOn Design Awards
GM unveiled the Cadillac Celestiq Show Car in July, giving us an eyeful of the luxury brand’s upcoming all-electric halo sedan. Now, the Cadillac Celestiq Show Car has been recognized with not one, but two EyesOn Design Awards. The latest 2022 EyesOn Design Awards were handed out at the...
2023 Chevy Blazer Jet Black/Nightshift Blue Interior: First Live Photos
The 2023 Chevy Blazer brings a refresh to the crossover’s fifth model year, including slightly revised exterior styling, a larger display within the center stack, and a few new interior features. One of those new interior features is the addition of the Jet Black colorway with Nightshift Blue accents, first introduced for the 2023 model year. GM Authority had a chance to check out this brand new interior colorway for the first time at the 2022 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, and are bringing you this live photo gallery for your enjoyment.
