Read full article on original website
Related
VP Harris ramps up midterms travel to focus on young voters
Vice President Kamala Harris is ramping up campaign road trips to turn out young voters and voters of color for the midterms — stopping this week in Wisconsin and South Carolina but so far without scheduled appearances with key Democratic nominees on the ballot. Driving the news: On Thursday,...
OnPolitics: President Biden says the COVID pandemic is over. Is it?
The current end date of the emergency is Oct. 15. Congress is also deciding whether to approve billions of dollars of funding requested by Biden.
GOP Sen. Mike Rounds says he doesn't support Graham's abortion bill
Republican Sen. Mike Rounds joined several other prominent Republicans in saying he won't support Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) new bill that would ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks, the South Dakota senator said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. Why it matters: Although the bill doesn't have a...
Democrats' midterm reality check
After Democrats' surge in political momentum over the summer, signs indicate the midterm environment is tilting back in the GOP's direction. Why it matters: Republicans aren't likely to ride a historic red wave to power. But they're well-positioned to comfortably win back the House, and are on surer footing than just weeks ago to net the one seat necessary to capture a narrow Senate majority.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Biden says he plans to run in 2024, but "it's just an intention"
President Biden said it's his intention to run for re-election, but it's "much too early" to make a "firm decision" on 2024. Why it matters: Biden's comments during an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that aired Sunday evening mark a departure from previous remarks he and White House aides have made about the 2024 presidential election.
GOP Senate candidate says he doesn't want to see Trump run again
Joe O'Dea, the Republican nominee challenging Michael Bennet (D) in Colorado's U.S. Senate race, told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that he doesn't want to see former President Trump run again in 2024. Why it matters: It's a rare critique of Trump from a fellow Republican, though first-time candidate...
DeSantis: Florida will keep relocating migrants with state funds
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended flying migrant families to Martha’s Vineyard this week and said he plans to spend millions that Florida has budgeted to continue the controversial practice. Driving the news: “These are just the beginning efforts,” DeSantis said, per CNN. “We’ve got an infrastructure in place now....
Bill Clinton: Democrats can keep control of Congress in midterms
Former President Bill Clinton said on CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" that he believes the Democratic Party can retain both the House and the Senate in the upcoming midterm elections. Driving the news: The former president added, however, that the GOP may try to scare swing voters toward the extreme as...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump's 2024 triumph
Amid his legal peril, former President Trump emerges from the midterm primary season with two trophies that show the extent to which he has reshaped the Republican Party in his image — and toward his obsessions. Driving the news: In 24 states, across the map, Republicans are fielding 2020...
DOJ seeks to block parts of judge’s ruling on documents seized at Mar-a-Lago
The Department of Justice on Friday sought a stay to block parts of a federal judge's ruling that halted its ongoing investigation into documents seized at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Driving the news: "The district court has entered an unprecedented order enjoining the Executive Branch’s use of its own...
POLITICO
When George Gilmore's public work dried up, an ally gave his wife a job with engineering firm
The job arrangement shows that even during Gilmore's darkest time, a key ally found a way for him to continue earning money — if indirectly — through public contracts.
Newsom challenges DeSantis to debate after migrants sent to Massachusetts
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) challenged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to a debate amid the latter's decision to send nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a wealthy enclave outside of Boston. The big picture: It's the latest in a clash between Republican politicians, who oppose President Biden's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Democratic meddling pays off
The final tally is in: Democrats succeeded in boosting right-wing candidates in six of the 13 Republican primaries they meddled in. Why it matters: The six races in which Democrats spent money now look close to unwinnable for Republicans, after the GOP nominated fringe or flawed candidates expected to turn off general-election voters. That includes three governor's races, two House seats and one critical Senate battleground.
Minnesota AG rivals debate size, scope of criminal division
The Minnesota attorney general's tiny criminal division has become a big talking point in the competitive race over the seat. What's happening: Republican attorney general candidate Jim Schultz has made his pledge to dramatically increase the size of the unit a centerpiece of his campaign's public safety plan.DFL incumbent Keith Ellison says he also wants to boost the team, which grew from one to three full-time prosecutors during his first term, but says Schultz's pitch is unrealistic. The big picture: The debate over the division's size and scope underscores the role crime and public safety issues are playing in one...
Trump campaigns for Vance in Youngstown
While the Buckeyes were stomping all over Toledo, former President Donald Trump was up in Youngstown stumping for Senate candidate J.D. Vance. What he's saying: Vance hoped to get supporters back home to watch Ohio State's second half, but Trump arrived 45 minutes late to a speech that was mostly about himself, the Jan. 6 insurrection and election fraud.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams Republicans for "trafficking" migrants
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) criticized Republicans on Friday for their "crimes against humanity on refugees" after governors in Arizona, Florida and Texas transported migrants to Democratic states. The big picture: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) flew nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts earlier this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scoop: Team Trump sees special master as deep FBI skeptic
Raymond Dearie's appointment as special master to review records the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago was a positive development for former President Trump, whose lawyers recommended him. But their call for the low-profile New York judge was befuddling given Dearie has no apparent connection or loyalty to Trump. Driving the news:...
Where Illinois politics stand two months before the election
👋 Hi, it's Justin! We may be in the middle of the fall sports onslaught, but for many, the best game in town isn't football, baseball, basketball or soccer. It's politics.So we're bringing back our Trail Mix political column every Monday until Nov. 8. Shock and adsWe're less than two months until the election, which we know in our bones thanks to the sharp increase in political ads. Driving the news: Dan Proft's super PAC has created a series of controversial ads about violence, including one showing a mugging taking place with a woman screaming. No music, no voiceover....
Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s new transgender student policy
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is overhauling model policies for how school districts treat transgender students, rolling back accommodations sought by the previous administration.What’s happening: The new model policies posted online Friday say school districts should restrict students to programs and bathroom facilities that correspond to their “biological sex.”The new policies would also make it difficult for students to change their names and pronouns in official school records and would bar districts from requiring staff to adhere to those changes.Why it matters: The new policy pulls Virginia into the center of a national movement by Republican politicians to restrict the rights of...
Blue states receptive to (non-MAGA) Republican governors
Republicans are competitive in several governors' races in blue states, even as they struggle in some of the typical battleground contests like Michigan and Pennsylvania. The big picture: If Republicans make inroads on Biden-friendly turf in November, it would be a sign that moderation still sells. Driving the news: Republicans...
Axios
Washington, DC
93K+
Followers
50K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0