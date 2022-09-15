Return to Montana State for October exhibition will be 'a good day' for MSUB coach, Bobcat lifer Mick Durham

Read full article on original website
Related
montanasports.com
Griz move into tie for 2nd, Bobcats tied at 4th in latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll
For the first time this year, there were some changes for the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll. The Montana Grizzlies moved into a tie for second with South Dakota State in the latest poll which was released on Monday. The Griz and Jackrabbits accumulated 1,267 points in votes, with Montana earning six first-place votes and South Dakota State netting five.
montanasports.com
FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 4 Montana State falls hard against FBS Oregon State, 68-28
PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State had no answers for fast and physical Oregon State on Saturday night. The Bobcats were demoralized against Pac-12 OSU, losing 68-28 at Providence Park for their first defeat of the season. MSU’s defense gave up 540 yards of offense and the Beavers scored 10 touchdowns, including four TD passes out of the hand of quarterback Chance Nolan.
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: Oregon State 68, Montana State 28
PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State took its shot against the FBS on Saturday but was unable to keep pace as Oregon State of the Pac-12 handed the Bobcats their first loss of the season in blowout fashion, 68-28 at Providence Park. MSU (2-1) surrendered five consecutive touchdowns in the...
montanarightnow.com
Montana State QB Tommy Mellott post-Oregon State loss
Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott talks to the media after the Bobcats’ 68-28 loss to Oregon State on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Providence Park in Portland, Ore. Before Saturday in Portland, the Bobcats hadn't given up more than 60 points in more than a decade. "If you let...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montanasports.com
Montana State 'owning' 40-point loss against Oregon State
PORTLAND — Montana State knew their Week 3 opponent in Oregon State was going to be a tough one for a variety of reasons, ranging from a depleted running back room, to the simple fact that the Beavers were an improved FBS program. However, their 68-28 loss on Saturday...
montanasports.com
After blistering through non-conference play, Montana Grizzlies shift focus to Big Sky slate
TERRE HAUTE, IND. — It was another convincing non-conference win for the Montana Grizzlies football team on Saturday when they defeated the Indiana State Sycamores, 49-14. Now, the Grizzlies shift their focus to Big Sky Conference play as they get set to begin their conference slate. The Grizzlies outscored...
KULR8
Montana football gets commitment from Billings West's Jaxon Tucker
BILLINGS- Billings West standout lineman Jaxon Tucker committed to play football for the University of Montana on Saturday. Tucker made the announcement via Twitter. The 6'3, 235-pound senior plays guard and defensive lineman for the Golden Bears and has dealt with some injuries so far this fall.
Who Wouldn’t Love A Top Golf in Montana?
Do you love golf, drinks, food, and having a great time? Well, you should try visiting one of these spots. If you have been around the United States over the past several years, you know one of the most popular businesses is TopGolf. This is a driving range, arcade, and restaurant all rolled into one experience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
montanasports.com
Billings Central girls shut out Livingston, boys play to draw
Abby Derbyshire's hat trick highlighted Billings Central's 5-0 win over Livingston, while the boys played to a 5-5 draw on Saturday at Amend Park in Billings. The Central girls pounced on Livingston, with Derbyshire setting up teammate Ava Yates for a goal in the seventh minute. Derbyshire then scored her first goal in the eighth minute.
KULR8
Fergus makes a statement with 24-3 win in Laurel
Fergus football made a statement on Friday night, downing the Laurel Locomotives 24-3 on the road. Both teams entered the contest unbeaten, but the Golden Eagles were too much for Laurel to handle, spoiling homecoming night for the Locos.
Moving to Montana: Recent Teenage Transplants React
There's more than enough chatter about Montana newbies, but I had an extraordinary opportunity to pick the brains of teenagers who had moved to Montana in the last couple of years. One of my friends is part of a large, long-time Bozeman family and has two teenagers herself. Aside from...
bozone.com
Jim Goetz discusses Montana stream access cases at MSU Library’s Trout Lecture
Bozeman attorney Jim Goetz will present “The Waters Belong to Everyone: The Montana Stream Access Cases” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in Cruzado Auditorium, 306 Romney Hall, on the Montana State University campus. The event is part of the MSU Library Trout Lecture Series and is free and open to the public. A reception will follow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Issue of runner safety becoming more prominent in Gallatin County
Following the abduction of a teacher in Memphis while out for a morning jog, women across the country and in Gallatin County start the conversation of women safety while running
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem
I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
Warming waters threaten Montana's blue ribbon trout fishing
A new study conducted by the U.S geological survey, Montana Fish Wildlife and parks and the University of Montana suggests a third of the state’s waters may be unsuitable for trout by the year 2080.
Elko Daily Free Press
In red-hot Montana housing market, young cash-strapped buyer beats the system
Note: This story is part of Squeezed Out, a series from Lee Enterprises that focuses on the escalating housing crisis in the West. Across the region, costs associated with renting or buying property have skyrocketed, forcing many individuals and families to redefine the meaning of home. More than one dozen reporters, photographers and editors across the West contributed to this project.
“I Spent 24 Hrs In Montana, Now I Want To Live There.” UGH.
Everyone is always saying, "I love Montana! I want to live there." Then you have the people who say, "Montana's full." So I gathered a few videos of 24-hour experiences from people who either live in certain Montana towns OR visited them for 24 hours and create a visual interpretation of what to expect.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
montanaoutdoor.com
Mountain goats approach MT hiker on top of the world
When you’re out hiking in Montana, you just never know who may want to join you!. Check out this footage from September of 2021 that involved a Montana hiker who was approached by curious mountain goats for a brief moment while on top of the world at the Bridger mountain range over in Bozeman. (Notice how the hiker didn’t approach the goats to try to pet them or get a selfie in this footage?) Pretty cool to witness.
Buchanan touts Independent candidacy in Billings with Racicot
Buchanan says some of the issues he would focus on would national security, access to clean water and public lands, and doing something about inflation.
Comments / 0