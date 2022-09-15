Read full article on original website
DeSantis: Florida will keep relocating migrants with state funds
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended flying migrant families to Martha’s Vineyard this week and said he plans to spend millions that Florida has budgeted to continue the controversial practice. Driving the news: “These are just the beginning efforts,” DeSantis said, per CNN. “We’ve got an infrastructure in place now....
EXPLAINER: Bused, flown migrants can live in US -- for now
Republican governors have been sending more migrants released at the U.S. border with Mexico to Democratic strongholds, raising questions about their legal status, how they are lured on board buses and planes and the cost to taxpayers. Florida’s Ron DeSantis flew about 50 Venezuelans last week to the small, upscale island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. During the weekend, Texas’ Greg Abbott bused more migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington home. Since April, Texas has bused about 8,000 migrants to Washington, 2,200 to New York and 300 to Chicago. Arizona bused more than 1,800 to Washington since May, while the city of El Paso, Texas, bused more than 1,100 to New York since Aug. 23. Here are some questions and answers:
OnPolitics: President Biden says the COVID pandemic is over. Is it?
The current end date of the emergency is Oct. 15. Congress is also deciding whether to approve billions of dollars of funding requested by Biden.
Newsom challenges DeSantis to debate after migrants sent to Massachusetts
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) challenged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to a debate amid the latter's decision to send nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a wealthy enclave outside of Boston. The big picture: It's the latest in a clash between Republican politicians, who oppose President Biden's...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams Republicans for "trafficking" migrants
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) criticized Republicans on Friday for their "crimes against humanity on refugees" after governors in Arizona, Florida and Texas transported migrants to Democratic states. The big picture: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) flew nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts earlier this week.
VP Harris ramps up midterms travel to focus on young voters
Vice President Kamala Harris is ramping up campaign road trips to turn out young voters and voters of color for the midterms — stopping this week in Wisconsin and South Carolina but so far without scheduled appearances with key Democratic nominees on the ballot. Driving the news: On Thursday,...
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico´s Pacific coast; 1 killed
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico’s central Pacific coast on Monday, killing at least one person and setting off a seismic alarm in the rattled capital on the anniversary of two earlier devastating quakes. There were at least some early reports of damage to buildings from the quake, which hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey, which had initially put the magnitude at 7.5. It said the quake was centered 37 kilometers (23 miles) southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states and at a depth of 15.1 kilometers (9.4 miles). President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that the secretary of the navy told him one person was killed in the port city of Manzanillo, Colima when a wall at a mall collapsed.
Biden: U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China's military invaded
President Biden again vowed in an interview Sunday that American forces would defend Taiwan if China's military invaded the self-governing island — prompting the White House to stress that U.S. policy hasn't changed on the matter. Driving the news: Biden said during an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that...
Taliban release American Mark Frerichs in prisoner swap
U.S. Navy veteran Mark Frerichs, who was kidnapped in Afghanistan two years ago, was released Monday by the Taliban in an exchange with Afghan drug kingpin Bashir Noorzai, a senior Biden administration official confirmed to Axios. Why it matters: Frerichs, who worked as a contractor for a decade before his...
DOJ seeks to block parts of judge’s ruling on documents seized at Mar-a-Lago
The Department of Justice on Friday sought a stay to block parts of a federal judge's ruling that halted its ongoing investigation into documents seized at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Driving the news: "The district court has entered an unprecedented order enjoining the Executive Branch’s use of its own...
POLITICO
When George Gilmore's public work dried up, an ally gave his wife a job with engineering firm
The job arrangement shows that even during Gilmore's darkest time, a key ally found a way for him to continue earning money — if indirectly — through public contracts.
Russian mercenaries want felons to go fight Putin's war in Ukraine, but many are refusing, US official says
The shadowy Wagner Group has been trying to recruit Russian prisoners to fight in Ukraine for months now, according to Western intelligence.
U.S. aircraft carrier to visit South Korea for joint navy drills
A U.S. carrier strike group will visit South Korea later this week for its first military drills with the South Korean Navy near the peninsula in five years, Yonhap News Agency reported Monday citing Seoul officials. Why it matters: The upcoming drills will come amid concerns that Pyongyang is preparing...
GOP Senate candidate says he doesn't want to see Trump run again
Joe O'Dea, the Republican nominee challenging Michael Bennet (D) in Colorado's U.S. Senate race, told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that he doesn't want to see former President Trump run again in 2024. Why it matters: It's a rare critique of Trump from a fellow Republican, though first-time candidate...
Bill Clinton: Democrats can keep control of Congress in midterms
Former President Bill Clinton said on CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" that he believes the Democratic Party can retain both the House and the Senate in the upcoming midterm elections. Driving the news: The former president added, however, that the GOP may try to scare swing voters toward the extreme as...
GOP Sen. Mike Rounds says he doesn't support Graham's abortion bill
Republican Sen. Mike Rounds joined several other prominent Republicans in saying he won't support Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) new bill that would ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks, the South Dakota senator said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. Why it matters: Although the bill doesn't have a...
Gun suicides up 11% in the U.S. since 2014, study shows
Four out of every ten gun-related deaths in American cities are suicides, a new study from NYU Langone Health and the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund shows. Driving the news: Gun suicides increased 11% since 2014, according to the analysis of firearm deaths in more than 750 U.S. cities from 2014 through 2020.
Trump's 2024 triumph
Amid his legal peril, former President Trump emerges from the midterm primary season with two trophies that show the extent to which he has reshaped the Republican Party in his image — and toward his obsessions. Driving the news: In 24 states, across the map, Republicans are fielding 2020...
Treasury and Justice reports tackle crypto crime
The Treasury and Justice departments intend to act as nail and hammer to the dark side of the crypto industry — one working to identify cyber criminals and their exploits and the other, prosecuting and bringing those baddies to account. Driving the news: Friday's slate of reports from the...
Hurricane Fiona leaves Puerto Rico in the dark
Fiona, the first major Atlantic hurricane of the season, is bringing heavy rains, high winds and widespread power outages to Puerto Rico. The power grid, which was severely damaged during Hurricane Maria five years ago, failed yesterday afternoon and the entire island lost power -- even before Fiona made landfall.
