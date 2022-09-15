Read full article on original website
Related
wnewsj.com
Hurricane sweeps home volleyball rivals
WILMINGTON — Facing two non-league foes, Wilmington picked up two wins Saturday in volleyball action at Fred Summers Court. The Hurricane (9-3) defeated Cedarville 25-12, 25-27, 25-21 and McClain 25-17, 30-28. Against Cedarville, Brynn Bryant had nine kills, 15 assists, two aces and 12 digs. Ashley Delph had two...
wnewsj.com
Gregory scores 5 as Wildcats top Hurricane
WILMINGTON — Kaitlyn Gregory scored five goals as Williamsburg defeated Wilmington 8-2 Saturday in girls soccer action at Alumni Field. Kiley Caudill had four assists for the Wildcats, who are now 6-3 on the year. Wilmington falls to 3-7 with the loss.
wnewsj.com
Quakers pick up road win in Pennsylvania 4-1
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team netted two goals in each half of a 4-1 victory Geneva College Saturday afternoon. “I honestly think this win came from yesterday’s practice session as we had one of our best sessions of the year,” WC head coach Cory Bucur said. “Every single guy on the roster showed up to compete. We came out quite sharp and Grant Murray made an excellent run to finish a great goal. From that point on we rode the wave into a very complete performance.”
wnewsj.com
Brausch, Beam lead way for locals at Friendship Invitational
CEDARVILLE — Runners from Clinton-Massie and Wilmington took part Saturday in the night races at the Friendship Invitational cross country meet at Cedarville University. Wilmington had eight personal best runs among the high school boys and girls. “It was a solid night of running,” WHS coach Karen Heslop said....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
Quaker football rallies for Homecoming win 32-26
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College football team overcame a 13-point deficit at halftime to defeat Otterbein University 32-26 in an Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) contest on Homecoming Weekend on Saturday. “The crowd and the atmosphere today was incredible,” Acting Head Coach Corey Fillipovich said. “Coach Doup and his staff...
wnewsj.com
Maura’s missile lifts WC women to 1-0 triumph
WILMINGTON, Ohio – Maura Carr, getting her first collegiate start at center back, broke a scoreless deadlock with a 35-yard strike off a set piece in the 72nd minute to lift the Wilmington College women’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Manchester University on Sunday afternoon. “Maura’s...
wnewsj.com
Week 5 Final: Wilmington 49, Aiken 0
WILMINGTON – Wilmington pitched its second straight shutout, blanking Cincinnati Aiken 49-0 Friday at Alumni Field. The Hurricane (2-3) cashed three Falcon interceptions in for scores. Caydn Denniston scored three touchdowns and Thad Stuckey added a pair. Denniston scored on a 13-yard run two plays after a Jonathan Custis...
wnewsj.com
Wyss, Seabaugh lead local runners at BT invite
BETHEL — Molly Seabaugh and Drew Wyss led local runners Saturday at the Bethel-Tate Invitational cross country meet. Seabaugh, an East Clinton junior, was fifth in 22:41 in the girls race. Wyss, of Blanchester, was ninth in the boys race in 18:57. Kaci Grillot was the only BHS runner...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
WC volleyball drops pair to open Michigan trip
ALBION, Mich. — The Wilmington College volleyball team opened its trip to Michigan with a pair of straight-set defeats Friday, one to 22nd-ranked Albion College 25-21, 25-18, 25-18 and to Wheaton College (Ill.) 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 in a neutral-site match at Albion’s Kresge Gymnasium. In the match with...
wnewsj.com
BHS Homecoming: Queen Madi, King Chasen
Madi Tipton and Chasen Allison were crowned Queen and King Friday night during Blanchester High School Homecoming festivities at Barbour Memorial Field. Tipton is the daughter of Tausha and Travis Tipton. Allison is the son of Tanya Allen. The Homecoming Court, from left to right, is sophomore attendants Bryce Burress and Breanna Weldon, senior attendants Dustin Trace and Bella Jones, senior attendants Carson Curless and Summer Schutte, senior attendants Nate Meyer and Mia Torres-Garcia, King Chasen Allison, Queen Madi Tipton, senior attendants Andrew Osborn and Makayla Lanham, junior attendants Seth Perkins and Desiree Abbott, freshman attendants Randy Eckman and Kendall Koch.
wnewsj.com
Heys third, WC men 8th at All-Ohio meet
CEDARVILLE — The Wilmington College men’s cross country team finished eighth Friday out of 29 teams at at the All-Ohio Intercollegiate Championships hosted by Cedarville University. The Fightin’ Quakers were second as a team among Division III schools, behind only Otterbein University who placed third. Walsh University came...
wnewsj.com
Week 5 Final: Blanchester 45, Goshen 22
BLANCHESTER — Michael Mulvihill passed for a school record 437 yards and Dustin Trace caught touchdown passes of 80 and 70 yards Friday as Blanchester routed Goshen 45-22 to celebrate Homecoming 2022. The win at Barbour Memorial Field puts the Wildcats at 3-2 while Goshen drops to 1-4. “It’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
wnewsj.com
Credit upgrade a big win for Ohio
Though we may not realize it when it stares us in the face, adversity often brings out the best in us. That’s certainly proven true right here in the Buckeye State. The last few years have seen no shortage of fiscal storms. In fact, the combination of COVID-19, skyrocketing inflation, and ongoing supply chain issues has brought an economic hurricane to the shores of our nation.
wnewsj.com
HealthFirst grants awarded, new funding cycle to open
WILMINGTON– HealthFirst announces seven new grantees and the opening of its next grant cycle. With its first funding cycle of the year complete, Health First awarded grants to seven local organizations:. • Clinton-Massie School District for a Care Clinic, $5,000;. • Energize Clinton County for a 2022 Community Fellow,...
wnewsj.com
OSHP: Several hurt in SR 380 crash Friday night; suspect flees on foot
SPRING VALLEY TWP., Greene County — The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler and a 2010 Ford Escape. The crash occurred on SR 380 just south of Cemetery Road at approximately 11:35 p.m. Friday. The...
wnewsj.com
WILMINGTON CODE ENFORCEMENT
The following report is submitted by the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department. Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location. If a complaint is substantiated, a case is created, and an investigation is...
wnewsj.com
Public sewer project sought for I-71 interchange in Clinton County
WILMINGTON — The county is seeking financial assistance through the Ohio EPA for a potential public sewer project at or near the Interstate 71 / State Route 73 interchange. Clinton County commissioners recently nominated the project via the Ohio EPA’s Water Pollution Control Loan Fund (WPCLF). The fund provides financial and technical assistance for wastewater infrastructure and restoration projects, according to the agency’s website.
Comments / 0