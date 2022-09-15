Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1 dead in hit-and-run collision on Northbound U.S. 71
One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles Sunday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
Woman charged with stealing trailer full of horses
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman after theft occurred during an incident on Saturday night. Deputies responded to the 8100 block of SE California Avenue for a welfare check around midnight Saturday. The caller was on his way home with a trailer full of horses when he was flagged […]
Investigation follows crash that left one dead
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead on Saturday evening. Dispatch received a call around 5:45 p.m. Saturday that stated there had been a single vehicle crash near NW 46th Street and NW Landon Road. The gray 2015 Ford Taurus had been traveling west […]
WIBW
One dies following car fire North of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident led to a car fire north of Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, Sept. 18, that an adult male has now died due to injuries sustained during an accident near the intersection of NW 46th St. and NW Landon Rd. on Saturday evening.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
UPDATE: Alert canceled for armed and dangerous shooting suspect on the loose in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - UPDATE: The Jefferson County Sherrifs and Kansas Highway Patrol have the suspect in custody and the alert is canceled. The Jefferson County Sheriffs and Kansas Highway Patrol sent out an alert saying they were searching for a shooting suspect near the junction of 82nd Street and Kiowa, near Kings Estates near Oskaloosa and Lakeside Village.
Kan. woman wanted for burglary was transporting cocaine
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 3:30a.m. Sept. 14, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet sedan for a traffic infraction near 110th Road and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
KCTV 5
Pedestrian identified in Saturday I-435 crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas State Highway Patrol identified the pedestrian struck and killed Saturday night in a crash at I-435 west of State Line Road. According to the crash report, 27-year-old Reginae Chatmon was walking on the interstate in the fourth lane. A 2016 Ford F150 driven by a 75-year-old Olathe, Kansas, man was merging onto I-435 from State Line Road. While another vehicle was able to avoid the pedestrian, the crash report said the F150 was unable to stop and collided with Chatmon.
WIBW
Shooting suspect that sparked alert in Jeff. Co. identified
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The shooting suspect that sparked an alert in Jefferson Co. Sunday has been identified. Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig confirmed to 13 NEWS that Logan Wittenberg, 27, was who authorities were looking for. Wittenberg was booked into the Jefferson Co. Jail at 9:15 p.m. Sunday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson County Sheriff locate owners of 4 found horses
The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office has located the owners of four horses that were found in the county.
fox4kc.com
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Police Department says one person died after a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night. Police were called to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive in reference to a crash around 11:08 p.m. information indicated the vehicle, a 4-wheeler ATV struck a curb, and the...
KMBC.com
Pedestrian getting sick along I-70 struck by multiple cars, killed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Friday morning on Interstate 70. Investigators said a Kia Sorento was traveling eastbound on I-70 at Interstate 435 when the passenger sitting behind the driver got...
KMBC.com
Blue Springs Police say four people shot on 40 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs police are investigating after four people were wounded in a shooting on U.S. 40 Highway near Adams Dairy Parkway Saturday night. Officers say they were called shortly before 9 p.m. Authorities said four adults were shot and taken to the hospital. The police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMBC.com
Two people in critical condition after early morning rollover crash on 169 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department says two people are in critical condition Saturday after an early morning crash. Accident investigators met with responding officers after vehicle struck a guardrail and overturned on 169 Highway. Authorities say their investigation revealed that a silver Chevrolet Tahoe...
Sheriff: Woman jumps from from car during I-70 police chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after a high-speed chase on I-70 that sent a woman to the hospital. Just before 2:30p.m. Monday, a K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2009 Lexus LS on I-70 near the California Ave. exit for failing to signal a lane change, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the traffic stop, the driver fled the scene, initiating a pursuit.
I-70 at I-435 reopens after pedestrian struck, killed
Interstate 70 eastbound at Interstate 435 near the Truman Sports Complex was shut down Friday morning following a fatal pedestrian crash.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash after MSHP chase; I-435 at Gregory closed
A chase involving the Missouri State Highway Patrol ended with multiple people injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 Friday.
Two vehicle crash on I-70 leaves no injuries
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two vehicle crash on westbound I-70 may cause brief delays for those traveling to the Kansas State football game. The crash near milepost 231 involved a semi and car, Kansas Highway Patrol’s Trooper Ben said on Twitter around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Trooper Ben reminds people in the area to slow down […]
Kansas City 7-year-old among those seriously injured in US 169 crash
Three people received serious injuries and three people were minorly injured in a crash Friday night in Smithville, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Olathe man killed in Friday night ATV crash identified
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe police have identified a 52-year-old man who was killed in a single-vehicle ATV crash on Friday night. Police went to the 1000 block of S. Lennox Drive at 11:08 p.m. that day. When they arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive. The police said...
Comments / 0