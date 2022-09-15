BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team netted two goals in each half of a 4-1 victory Geneva College Saturday afternoon. “I honestly think this win came from yesterday’s practice session as we had one of our best sessions of the year,” WC head coach Cory Bucur said. “Every single guy on the roster showed up to compete. We came out quite sharp and Grant Murray made an excellent run to finish a great goal. From that point on we rode the wave into a very complete performance.”

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO