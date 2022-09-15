Read full article on original website
news8000.com
Few Showers for Some Tonight, Otherwise Mild! -Bill Graul
Tonight’s Forecast Low: 67F / Saturday’s Forecast High: 82F…. A few showers will impact northwest parts of our viewing area this evening, but many areas (including La Crosse) will likely remain dry. This is good news for prep football games in most areas. Slight chance of more showers...
news8000.com
Chance of Scattered T-Showers Today & Tonight… But Some Dry Time Too -Bill Graul
Saturday’s Forecast High: 82F / Tonight’s Forecast Low: 66F…. Yes, we’ll have some rain chances today and tonight… but it won’t be anything like the washout we had last Saturday. In fact, there should be plenty of dry hours with most forecast models hinting at the chance for a few scattered showers and isolated storms today. Some models then advertise a chance of more storms tonight, but the better chances may be shifting south. Just have that rain gear handy for outdoor plans… just in case. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for most.
mygateway.news
‘The Humble Horse’ finds sanctuary in Spring Valley
SPRING VALLEY, WI – After a yearlong search for the perfect piece of land for Em Loerzel and husband River Coakwell, and their rare herd of horses, they finally found a suitable spot to call home in Spring Valley, Wisconsin. According to thehumbhorsewi.org, “In early 2022, a small, Ojibwe-led...
'Hobbit home' up for sale in Wisconsin woods
There is a home nestled in a hill in western Wisconsin that looks like a dwelling straight out of a fantasy novel.
news8000.com
Blair-Taylor storms past Whitehall with 43-20 win
Blair-Taylor improved its conference record to 3-0 on the season as the Wildcats took down Whitehall on Friday night, 43-20. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Shelter in place warning issued for Chippewa County in Wisconsin
WHEATON, Wis. -- Authorities in Chippewa County are asking residents in Wheaton, Wisconsin, to shelter in place while authorities search for a man they say is dangerous.People in the area east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 are told to stay inside, lock all doors and windows, and secure their cars.Officials say the man is possibly wearing a red and white shirt. Police encourage anyone in the area who sees someone suspicious to call 911.
Man injuried in Wisconsin motorcycle crash arrested for 11th intoxicated driving offense
POLK COUNTY, Wis. – A 58-year-old western Wisconsin man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence – his 11th such offense – after he was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the driver, from Osceola, crashed on a county road near Clear Lake at about 7:44 p.m. Troopers arrived at the scene to find him being being treated by an EMS crew, and reported the "odor of intoxicants emitting from the driver."They soon discovered he had a suspended license due to his multiple driving convictions. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not clear.WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
Wisconsin’s French Island faces stark choices as PFAS water crisis lingers
This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Sign up for our newsletter and donate to support our fact-checked journalism.
news8000.com
Democrat Mandela Barnes hosts meet and greet in Black River Falls
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — Mandela Barnes is continuing his campaign for U.S. Senate in Black River Falls. The current Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin met with supporters to discuss issues within their community. The meet and greet comes shortly after the Marquette Law School Poll revealed Barnes is...
news8000.com
Richard Lee Staszewski
Richard Lee Staszewski, 76, of La Crosse, WI passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born on June 5, 1946 in Waukesha, WI to Ervin and Elaine (Lueders) Staszewski. Rick graduated from Trempealeau High School. He then served in the U.S. Army. He returned to Wisconsin and started working at Trane Co. in computer services. He graduated from UW-L with a Bachelor of Science. He then worked for La Crosse County in computer services before retiring. Rick was a Harley – Davidson enthusiast. He also had an interest in photography. He loved spending time in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Apparently, This Wisconsin Diner is One of America’s Most Road Trip Worthy Restaurants
I've said it before and I'll say it again, a road trip is made that much better when the destination includes a great meal. You can go visit any old town in America and get a decent meal but there are only a handful of cities where dining is the best reason to make the voyage.
'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located
The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend. Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."
news8000.com
William R “Bill” Bray
William R. “Bill” Bray, 69, of Onalaska, WI died on Friday, September 16, 2022 at his home following a battle with cancer. He was born on February 28, 1953 in Lincoln, Nebraska to John and Jacqueline (Brom) Bray. He married Kathy Korupp on June 5, 1976 in Rochester, Minnesota.
news8000.com
La Crescent 5k returns for 25th year with a new name
LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) — It’s an Applefest miracle. Last year was the final La Crescent ‘Scenic Run to the Edge’ 5K. That race was held for 25 years and this year, it’s returning with a new name. Over 250 people ran in the ‘La...
news8000.com
West Salem rolls past Altoona in 55-12 victory
The West Salem football team improved to 4-1 on the season as the Panthers rolled to a 55-12 win over Altoona on Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle
WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
WEAU-TV 13
Missing endangered person alert issued for woman missing from New Richmond
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) -A missing endangered person alert is issued for 83-year-old Mabel Ross. According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Ross is missing from New Richmond, Wis. The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network says Ross was last seen Aug. 11, 2022 at her home and was going on vacation...
UPDATE: Suspect found after Chippewa County residents advised to shelter in place
UPDATE (9/17/22, 5:58 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has been located. News 8 will provide more information as it becomes available. —- UPDATE (8:05 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have not found the man. Authorities are encouraging people in the area...
WEAU-TV 13
Logan High School cancels homecoming dance due to threat
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Logan High School’s homecoming was canceled Saturday hours before it was supposed to take place due to a threat. In email to parents and students, the school’s principal, Wally Gnewikow, said the the school received the threat Friday night. He called it “unsubstantiated,” but decided to cancel the dance to be safe.
winonaradio.com
17-Year-Old Steals Car in Broad Daylight, Tracked Down in Wabasha
(KWNO)- Yesterday at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Winona Police Department received a call about a stolen vehicle on the 50 block of W 3rd Street. According to Winona PD, the caller stated that they left their car running in order to grab something out of their apartment. When the caller returned to the vehicle, it was no longer there.
