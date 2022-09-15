ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Comments / 4

I’m just here wasting time ?
3d ago

I find the timing of this move interesting. Right now the position of Sheriff is up to the voters. I have to wonder if this is nothing more than a political stunt and this story will be followed by more information shortly before we vote. Fine will tell. I’m suspicious.

LMBZ
3d ago

🤔 Need another Jail since Crime has escalated. Need Criminals behind bars not released

kptv.com

Police looking for owners of two bikes seized in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find the owners of two electric bicycles, they announced Sunday. Detectives recently seized the following bikes and believe they were stolen:. Pedego, DeFender XC1. Ride1UP, Class 3 500W. Anyone with information about the owners...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Attempted Murder Charge at Casino, Sept. 19

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Umatilla County, Oregon, man with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and several other charges after he robbed the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint and fired at least one round at a tribal police officer. Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, has been charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with commerce by robbery, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. According to court documents, in the early afternoon on August 17, 2022, Vigil is alleged to have entered the Wildhorse Casino, walked straight to the cashier cage in the gaming area, and handed the cashier a note demanding $1 million. Vigil then drew a holstered pistol, pointed it at the cashier, and threatened to “bathe everyone in blood.” After being given nearly $70,000 in cash, Vigil exited the casino, pointed his firearm at a responding tribal police officer, and discharged at least one round. Vigil sustained injuries in an ensuing exchange of gunfire and was transported by officers to a local hospital. Vigil appeared in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and detained pending a 4-day jury trial scheduled to begin on November 1, 2022. If convicted, Vigil faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison, 3 years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. This case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Umatilla Tribal Police Department and the Hermiston Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Ashley R. Cadotte and Cassady Adams, Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the U.S Attorney’s Office in the District of Oregon. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

PUBLIC SAFETY MISSION IN OREGON RESULTS IN DOZENS OF TRAFFIC STOPS AND CRASH INVOLVING A MULTNOMAH COUNTY DEPUTY & K-9

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is reporting the continuance of its efforts to reduce gun and traffic violence in East Multnomah County. On the evening of Sunday, September 11, 2022 deputies teamed-up with Gresham Police Department officers to perform a public safety mission, which yielded:
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

4 injured, driver arrested after crash on SR500 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Four people were injured, and a driver is facing charges after a three-car rollover crash near Orchards in Clark County on Saturday afternoon. Washington State Patrol said just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to State Route 500 just east of Northeast 212th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a car rolled over on its top and another that was in a field south of the road.
kptv.com

Cornelius man dead after ATV crash near Gaston

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 46-year-old Cornelius man is dead after an ATV crash early Sunday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to the crash scene near the Chehalem Ridge Nature Park and found Matthew Brown dead. Deputies did not release the exact location, nor how they learned about the crash,
CORNELIUS, OR
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

Portland Police Need Tips To Solve Homicide

The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help to solve the September 2022 homicide of Morgan Seger. On the morning of September 12, 2022, Morgan Seger was found by a passerby lying on a sidewalk in the area of NE 18th Ave./NE Tillamook St. Seger was unresponsive. Police and medical were called to the scene and Seger was pronounced deceased. An autopsy was conducted and the Medical Examiner determined that Morgan Seger died as a result of homicidal violence. Detectives are seeking information regarding the murder of Morgan Seger.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland police arrest two in connection with Southeast shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police announced Sunday that they had arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting on Southeast 82nd Avenue earlier this month that left one man injured. According to a police statement, officers responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 to a shooting in the...
kptv.com

Medical examiner seeks help confirming identity of man found dead in Vancouver

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office is hoping the public can help them confirm the identify of a man who was found dead last month. The medical examiner’s office says the man is presumed to be 68-year-old James Zephyrus Smith. He was found dead in his home on Aug. 6, and his cause and manner of death are pending. The medical examiner’s office says they need help locating his dentist and biological relatives in order to confirm his identity.
VANCOUVER, WA
KXL

Juvenile Suspect Arrested For Attempted Murder

Portland, Ore — A 17-year-old male wanted in connection with a shooting investigation is taken into custody on Saturday, September 17. The arrest comes after a team of officers and detectives from multiple agencies served warrants at various locations. Portland Police officers from the East Precinct responded to a...
PORTLAND, OR

